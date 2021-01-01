« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 05:02:41 pm
Ooooh will definitely try for tickets.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 05:40:15 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:02:41 pm
Ooooh will definitely try for tickets.

Same for sure
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 05:50:06 pm
I'll be all over that too. Was considering MITB but not after seeing the prices for the presale.
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 07:06:15 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 04:59:39 pm
Apparently the big announcement tonight on Dynamite is dates for the UK show (and I assume venue)

I am guessing Craven Cottage for Dynamite, and Manchester Arena for Rampage and dark taping, some time in April

I'm more likely to be in London than Manchester but I'll take what I can get!
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 12:06:08 am
Someone on Reddit is now saying it is Forbidden Door 2 in Tokyo Dome, although it seems a bit early for that announcement honestly

And another one Fightful is saying is coming soon (if not tonight) is of an AEW reality series
btroom

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 05:06:01 am
I'm sick of moxley and his long bloody matches against jobbers.  ::)
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 08:37:16 am
Really good Dynamite I felt. Not perfect, not all good, but really good.

OC and Yuta was an awesome match, it is sometimes easily overlooked with these two but they are both fantastic workers. I say this was up there with OC's matches with PAC and Ospreay.

Starks and Jericho bit was actually good this week I felt - they made the Babyface look like the smart one and Jericho the idiot who played himself. A smart way of doing a contract signing with the face trucking the arrogant heel into a match on the face's terms.

MJF and Bryan angle was exactly what I wanted - something to make it a feud between guys who hate each other. MJF come off like a deranged asshole and Bryan has a reason to really hate this dude who brought his kids into it, and threatened to give him brain damage.

Surprised that Jarrett and Lethal won - I am shocked that in 2023 I am a fan of Jeff Jarrett, but he is the right level of goofball old country man, in a real Motley Crue goofy team. He is worked so carny and safe in his life too that he can still go somehow.

Moxley and Uno was really good felt - I agree that Moxley has to give up on the bleeding a bit. Tonight was actually a perfect time for it, it was the other weeks that's the issue. Save it for the big matches, big angles where it is needed, or once in a blue moon against a Yuta or Takeshita to show that these young rising talent are secret killers (which is why I loved it in those matches against them 2)

Overall really good show.

I hope All Access is more Drive to Survive than Total Divas. But even if it isn't good, it is a great sign of the relationship with WB Discovery - don't think that TV deal is under threat
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:20:04 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:37:16 am
I hope All Access is more Drive to Survive than Total Divas. But even if it isn't good, it is a great sign of the relationship with WB Discovery - don't think that TV deal is under threat

I've got zero interest in the personal lives of wrestlers so if it's just some reality or scripted semi-reality thing I think I can give it a wide berth and not have to squeeze an extra hour of AEW content into my week somehow (I'd rather make room for Dark).

If it's some sort of backstage thing akin to an 'official' BtE then I'd be interest, but I think you'd struggle to stretch that to an hour show.

Also the same for Jarrett. I was so annoyed about him turning up, but they're using him well and the whole Sonjay/Satnam antics routine will probably play well into a huge multi-team match with the Acclaimed and Gunns already in the mix. It feels like Best Friends would be ideal to complete the quartet rather than a more serious team like the Lucha Bros.
NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:32:02 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:37:16 am
Really good Dynamite I felt. Not perfect, not all good, but really good.

OC and Yuta was an awesome match, it is sometimes easily overlooked with these two but they are both fantastic workers. I say this was up there with OC's matches with PAC and Ospreay.

Starks and Jericho bit was actually good this week I felt - they made the Babyface look like the smart one and Jericho the idiot who played himself. A smart way of doing a contract signing with the face trucking the arrogant heel into a match on the face's terms.

MJF and Bryan angle was exactly what I wanted - something to make it a feud between guys who hate each other. MJF come off like a deranged asshole and Bryan has a reason to really hate this dude who brought his kids into it, and threatened to give him brain damage.

Surprised that Jarrett and Lethal won - I am shocked that in 2023 I am a fan of Jeff Jarrett, but he is the right level of goofball old country man, in a real Motley Crue goofy team. He is worked so carny and safe in his life too that he can still go somehow.

Moxley and Uno was really good felt - I agree that Moxley has to give up on the bleeding a bit. Tonight was actually a perfect time for it, it was the other weeks that's the issue. Save it for the big matches, big angles where it is needed, or once in a blue moon against a Yuta or Takeshita to show that these young rising talent are secret killers (which is why I loved it in those matches against them 2)

Overall really good show.

I hope All Access is more Drive to Survive than Total Divas. But even if it isn't good, it is a great sign of the relationship with WB Discovery - don't think that TV deal is under threat



Yep Dynamite is more often than not a good watch and the matches are almost always solid to good at worst.

Would like better builds within certain fueds at times but once the bell goes the matches tend to deliver.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:40:04 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:20:04 am
I've got zero interest in the personal lives of wrestlers so if it's just some reality or scripted semi-reality thing I think I can give it a wide berth and not have to squeeze an extra hour of AEW content into my week somehow (I'd rather make room for Dark).

If it's some sort of backstage thing akin to an 'official' BtE then I'd be interest, but I think you'd struggle to stretch that to an hour show.

Also the same for Jarrett. I was so annoyed about him turning up, but they're using him well and the whole Sonjay/Satnam antics routine will probably play well into a huge multi-team match with the Acclaimed and Gunns already in the mix. It feels like Best Friends would be ideal to complete the quartet rather than a more serious team like the Lucha Bros.

I think Best Friends would be a good shout, although I think with the Forbidden Door comment by Bowens the other week, perhaps Aussie Open, or like Motor City Machine Guns, or even like Time Splitters (Shelly and Kushida). I think all would be really fun additions to the match
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 08:08:02 pm
Great Dynamite.  That opener was brilliant and the Starks/Jericho bit was really fun stuff.

Tag royale was a bit of a mess as they always are, but good finish to the show and MJF has really gone to another level with his promos during this feud.
