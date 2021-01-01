Really good Dynamite I felt. Not perfect, not all good, but really good.



OC and Yuta was an awesome match, it is sometimes easily overlooked with these two but they are both fantastic workers. I say this was up there with OC's matches with PAC and Ospreay.



Starks and Jericho bit was actually good this week I felt - they made the Babyface look like the smart one and Jericho the idiot who played himself. A smart way of doing a contract signing with the face trucking the arrogant heel into a match on the face's terms.



MJF and Bryan angle was exactly what I wanted - something to make it a feud between guys who hate each other. MJF come off like a deranged asshole and Bryan has a reason to really hate this dude who brought his kids into it, and threatened to give him brain damage.



Surprised that Jarrett and Lethal won - I am shocked that in 2023 I am a fan of Jeff Jarrett, but he is the right level of goofball old country man, in a real Motley Crue goofy team. He is worked so carny and safe in his life too that he can still go somehow.



Moxley and Uno was really good felt - I agree that Moxley has to give up on the bleeding a bit. Tonight was actually a perfect time for it, it was the other weeks that's the issue. Save it for the big matches, big angles where it is needed, or once in a blue moon against a Yuta or Takeshita to show that these young rising talent are secret killers (which is why I loved it in those matches against them 2)



Overall really good show.



I hope All Access is more Drive to Survive than Total Divas. But even if it isn't good, it is a great sign of the relationship with WB Discovery - don't think that TV deal is under threat