Yeah WWE has a better wrestling product than AEW at the moment. I'm even watching RAW again, although I just skip past everything to Cody/Bloodline stuff



It's a bit of a weird one to me, in that I think for me current WWE form is a bit overegged on the back of a BRILLIANT top of the card story, but everything below the top 3 (maybe 2 now) feuds I think is not very good. Like I think Bloodline, IC Title 3 way, and Bobby vs Brock (if that's not over now) is amazing stuff, but I think everything below it is really dead due to poor booking or just exhausted feuds (Edge/Balor I think is done to death now). I think the women's scene on both Raw and SD has been poor (poorer in wrestling to AEW but definitely not in story - although the wrestling is almost entirely carried on the back of Jamie Hayter). I think Theory is more Mark Jindrak than John Cena, and the rest of the midcard seems just completely listless, full of HHH failed guys. Seth vs Paul will be a fucking great match like, but Seth's gimmick is just repellant to me.Having said that though, I feel with AEW I don't care a dot about any of the stories, but I do about the matches. Like I think every Dynamite this year bar last week has been fucking awesome, but I don't care about anything but the matches. In the PPV I don't care about the feud between MJF and Bryan Danielson, but that match will be awesome. I can't say I am invested in it much beyond the cards week to week, but I know that PPV, and so far most cards this year, are pretty fantastic.Conversely anything that is story heavy, I think is the worst part of the show. Namely the Jericho sucking the overness out of Starks and the mess that is the women story - I could not give less of a shit if I tried.So I guess it is a toss up. I think Dynamite has been way way better than Raw and SD as a wrestling show so far this year, but it isn't drawing much other than "Fuck this match is awesome", where as with WWE, even cynically just drawing on the top 3 feuds I like there is an interest there, and a hope they don't fuck it up (and not pulling the trigger on Sami when he is so fucking over, and not yet giving that Kevin Owens reunion yet, may be the most dangerous area yet to fucking it up - they haven't but they have to walk a narrow plank on it I feel)