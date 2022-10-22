« previous next »
Another complaint - The Elite have to stop smelling their own farts and actually promote the company and shows a bit more. They absolutely have to be dropped out the Trio division, but while they are there actually promote the damn thing, and cut out the goofy indy-rific promos with Brandon on camera and them not taking a thing seriously. There's money to be had if they actually start acting like EVP's and big up the company rather than have their own little corner project just for them which while good matches, drops the ratings like a stone because the set up and promoting has been poor.

Kenny and the Bucks crawling up their own ass always produces shit, but them being part of the promotion and being guided always produces gold, so it's a simple choice really
Yeah with you on the Elite stuff, suit-wearing wrestling god Kenny is money, goofing around backstage with basketballs Kenny is just not at all.  Hopefully the HoB take the belts off them, they split the Elite up and Kenny gets back into his solo groove.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:50 am
Yeah with you on the Elite stuff, suit-wearing wrestling god Kenny is money, goofing around backstage with basketballs Kenny is just not at all.  Hopefully the HoB take the belts off them, they split the Elite up and Kenny gets back into his solo groove.

I really think they should have had Kenny "injured" with the Ospreay match and having Takeshita made a substitute in the last of the best of 7. Have that be the Elite trio team and have Kenny being a singles star.

But with them trios champs now, you don't even have to split them up just have them drop the belts, have Kenny singles and Bucks in the tag division, and bobs your uncle.

And yeah promote the show. Since Brawl Out Punk has legitimately promoted the show way more than the Elite have, just via sly digs. If they are going to be EVP's they got to act like lockeroom leaders, and most reports (and generally their spot on the show and how seperate they have made themselves) say that they aren't, they are just doing their thing for them
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:14:42 am
I really think they should have had Kenny "injured" with the Ospreay match and having Takeshita made a substitute in the last of the best of 7. Have that be the Elite trio team and have Kenny being a singles star.

But with them trios champs now, you don't even have to split them up just have them drop the belts, have Kenny singles and Bucks in the tag division, and bobs your uncle.

And yeah promote the show. Since Brawl Out Punk has legitimately promoted the show way more than the Elite have, just via sly digs. If they are going to be EVP's they got to act like lockeroom leaders, and most reports (and generally their spot on the show and how seperate they have made themselves) say that they aren't, they are just doing their thing for them



You left out the bit where the House Of Black kick the hell out of  them.  ;D

Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 11:10:53 am


You left out the bit where the House Of Black kick the hell out of  them.  ;D

Well naturally  ;D
It beggars belief how badly bungled the storyline in the womens division has been.

To start with, let me just say that a big issue that all wrestlings companies face is the unparalled backstage news and awareness fans have of talent's lives thanks to the internet. As a result, when we see big debuts or returns, especially after injury or absence, it's hard to get anything other than a massive face reaction (I think Moxley was at the start of a heel turn when he went into rehab, but was cheered massively when he came back and it was abandoned). Because of this, whatever the plans for Saraya were long term, she was always going to spend her first feud as a face.

Anyway, it's mad that a) the three-way match this week didn't actually advance the narrative at all and b) that both 'factions' seem to be arguing over wanting Ruby Soho of all people on their side. Now, I don't dislike Ruby, but she hasn't been booked particularly strongly and I don't see why she'd be the 'ace' that people would be trying to recruit.

With some proper care and planning, this storyline could have been amazing and roped in far more women that usually get a chance to be involved with TV. You'd need to build a bigger 'Outsider' faction of women who have been in WWE (Deeb was, not sure about anyone else), and rather than Ruby you'd make the immediate ex-Champion Toni Storm the "whose side is she on?" talent.

Saraya should have turned up as a heel manager, badmouthing the roster as amateur hour and starting to splinter the ex-WWE away from parners & stuff like that, with lots of "can you trust her" stuff going on. Instead her and Storm's heel turn was just so sudden and we're starting halfway into the story without much investment.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:50:51 pm
It beggars belief how badly bungled the storyline in the womens division has been.

To start with, let me just say that a big issue that all wrestlings companies face is the unparalled backstage news and awareness fans have of talent's lives thanks to the internet. As a result, when we see big debuts or returns, especially after injury or absence, it's hard to get anything other than a massive face reaction (I think Moxley was at the start of a heel turn when he went into rehab, but was cheered massively when he came back and it was abandoned). Because of this, whatever the plans for Saraya were long term, she was always going to spend her first feud as a face.

Anyway, it's mad that a) the three-way match this week didn't actually advance the narrative at all and b) that both 'factions' seem to be arguing over wanting Ruby Soho of all people on their side. Now, I don't dislike Ruby, but she hasn't been booked particularly strongly and I don't see why she'd be the 'ace' that people would be trying to recruit.

With some proper care and planning, this storyline could have been amazing and roped in far more women that usually get a chance to be involved with TV. You'd need to build a bigger 'Outsider' faction of women who have been in WWE (Deeb was, not sure about anyone else), and rather than Ruby you'd make the immediate ex-Champion Toni Storm the "whose side is she on?" talent.

Saraya should have turned up as a heel manager, badmouthing the roster as amateur hour and starting to splinter the ex-WWE away from parners & stuff like that, with lots of "can you trust her" stuff going on. Instead her and Storm's heel turn was just so sudden and we're starting halfway into the story without much investment.


There are not even proper faction in it either.

It is just Saraya and Toni Storm vs Britt Baker and Jaime Hayter.


Hikaru Shida who was involved at the start of it is forgotten about now. Thunder Rosa was working on the Spanish announcers table for the show and  do not think there was even a camera on her to see a facial reaction.

I had totally forgotten about Deeb being on the show but yes to make it a proper them versus us they really need to have greater numbers on both sides and it kicking off between others on the show.

Hikaru Shida is also ex WWE and is currently a heel so she could have been used.

Storm would have worked as the one being fought over but they could have used Baker for that too and have an element of doubt hanging over her in a "yes you were HERE from the start, but your roots are THERE"


They have just managed to turn it into a big pile of meh.

I think Shida is out with a minor injury right now, pretty sure I saw that somewhere.  I didn't know she was ex-WWE though, when was she there?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:31:15 pm
I think Shida is out with a minor injury right now, pretty sure I saw that somewhere.  I didn't know she was ex-WWE though, when was she there?

She isn't ex WWE. The only ex WWE there who turned heel recently (other than Saraya and Toni) is Athena, who is in a ROH feud with Yuka Sakazaki.

Riho is meant to be back next week, and she may be a decent shout for beating Jade Cargill. I think either her or Kris Statlander are the best options to beat Jade.
Jade cut a promo a month or so ago(?) where she was talking about how no one is at her level, she's a star, etc.  Made me think Mercedes was on her way, but looks like I was way off.  I like Statlander but if she takes the title off her, TK will get pelters from all sides because it looked like they were going in that direction before she got injured and it'll just be another example of his ultra ridged booking.

If I had my way I'd put that title on Hayter too.  And all of the men's belts too.

This is great btw: https://twitter.com/editedbylaura/status/1625460741158604800
Obviously you chaps are far more invested....but if you're doing a storyline of 'ex-WWE people conquering AEW', you surely want them to be sort of well known? Apart from Paige (who hadn't wrestled for what, 7/8 years in WWE) I genuinely wouldnt have a clue who the others are from scanning the womens roster on wikipedia. It'd be like Alex Wright, Disco Inferno and Chuck Palumbo invading Raw in 1998. If it was like Sasha Banks or Gail Kim or AJ then I could sort of get it, but from what you chaps are saying it seems a bit daft to push some pretty average names over AEW ladies.
Dont know too much about this Jay White fella but seems hes on the move - from what Ive read hed actually suit the WWE style pretty well and Triple H is an admirer.

Is this true or is he potentially better suited to AEW? I know hes turned up there already too
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:04:12 pm
Obviously you chaps are far more invested....but if you're doing a storyline of 'ex-WWE people conquering AEW', you surely want them to be sort of well known? Apart from Paige (who hadn't wrestled for what, 7/8 years in WWE) I genuinely wouldnt have a clue who the others are from scanning the womens roster on wikipedia. It'd be like Alex Wright, Disco Inferno and Chuck Palumbo invading Raw in 1998. If it was like Sasha Banks or Gail Kim or AJ then I could sort of get it, but from what you chaps are saying it seems a bit daft to push some pretty average names over AEW ladies.

Storm was there for a good amount of time, I think she makes sense, but after that...?  And Storm is great, but she is absolutely NOT a heel, or at least not this type of heel.

I don't think there's anyone who thinks this has been booked well, it's been a mess.

EDIT:  I think they started this with the idea of bringing in Sasha but it didn't happen and now they're all over the place with it.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:06:58 pm
Dont know too much about this Jay White fella but seems hes on the move - from what Ive read hed actually suit the WWE style pretty well and Triple H is an admirer.

Is this true or is he potentially better suited to AEW? I know hes turned up there already too

He's really good, could work either promotion.  Pretty young for what he's accomplished too.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:06:58 pm
Dont know too much about this Jay White fella but seems hes on the move - from what Ive read hed actually suit the WWE style pretty well and Triple H is an admirer.

Is this true or is he potentially better suited to AEW? I know hes turned up there already too

Would be top heel potential in either place honestly. Has what I will call the Randy Orton style of being able to do high octane exciting matches, but also able to do massively body protecting low intensity matches that are still captivating (although Orton also did the dead rubber boring matches, which tbf if you are wrestling 75% of the days in the year you would too to last 20 years avoiding major injury)

A real good promo, a real good look (where he is both a cool looking scumbag and a deranged madman dependant on the situation), and really young still.

I always thought he would be WWE bound, and he very well may still be, but he is making WWE a lot and generally people going there keep their mouth shut about it. Even if everyone knows, you don't talk about it. So maybe it'll be AEW them.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:08:24 pm
Storm was there for a good amount of time, I think she makes sense, but after that...?  And Storm is great, but she is absolutely NOT a heel, or at least not this type of heel.

I don't think there's anyone who thinks this has been booked well, it's been a mess.

EDIT:  I think they started this with the idea of bringing in Sasha but it didn't happen and now they're all over the place with it.

From what seems to be implied, Sasha's wage demands vs desired schedule was ludicrous for AEW - like main event money to turn up for a few PPV's. There's a fair chance she'll be way cheaper and option in a few months as well.

I really hope she can pick right back up in the ring because everything about her leading up to the KAIRI match has been not fantastic (bad music she produced, bad run in at WK, and interviews/promo's where she sounds like she is absolutely steaming drunk)
