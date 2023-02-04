« previous next »
Bloodline stuff remains great. They're playing it smart by making a big deal of Jey's absence. Feels inevitable he'll cost Sami the title at Elimination Chamber, setting up the tag match with The Usos against Sami and KO at Mania. I know plenty are itching for Sami to get the big title, but the storyline has always been about Sami and his relationship with the Usos, rather than his relationship with Roman, so it makes sense IMO to have the culmination be the tag match.

Still think there's scope for them to give Jey a big singles push. It was him who did brilliantly in the ThunderDome era in his feud with Roman, before he turned into his number one enforcer. But you've seen flashes of disobedience - him screaming that he 'doesn't give a damn what the Tribal Chief wants' and then walking out at the Royal Rumble. Forget Sami, the ultimate long term story is Jey finally finding himself and fully turning on Roman.
When I think back to long haired Uso's I can't quite believe where they are now, and how excited I would be for seeing Jey with the title above his head
Sami Zayn deserves an Emmy for best supporting actor in a Drama series.
That sounds intriguing, shades of the Batista/Triple H storyline in 2005 with Batista slowly turning on Triple H, scaring him in backstage segments and culminating with him putting Trips through a table in the contract signing.
Always scope for Jey to side with Sami temporarily (tie it back to how Roman was when Jey was challenging for the title a couple of years ago) so there's a six-man with Sami, Jey and KO against Roman, Jimmy and Solo, but then Jey turns his back on Sami and then that's that sets up the Mania tag match.

Pre-Elimination Chamber: Jey doesn't come back.
Elimination Chamber: Jey "interferes" on behalf of Sami.
SmackDown: That 6-man.  Jey faces off against Jimmy but just rolls out of the ring like he did at the Royal Rumble.

See, now I'm fantasy booking!
Decent promo with Cody and Paul Heyman last night. Some good lines in there.
Heyman is gold.
Well, that was a ballsy way to end a great Dynamite.
