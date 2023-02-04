Bloodline stuff remains great. They're playing it smart by making a big deal of Jey's absence. Feels inevitable he'll cost Sami the title at Elimination Chamber, setting up the tag match with The Usos against Sami and KO at Mania. I know plenty are itching for Sami to get the big title, but the storyline has always been about Sami and his relationship with the Usos, rather than his relationship with Roman, so it makes sense IMO to have the culmination be the tag match.



Still think there's scope for them to give Jey a big singles push. It was him who did brilliantly in the ThunderDome era in his feud with Roman, before he turned into his number one enforcer. But you've seen flashes of disobedience - him screaming that he 'doesn't give a damn what the Tribal Chief wants' and then walking out at the Royal Rumble. Forget Sami, the ultimate long term story is Jey finally finding himself and fully turning on Roman.