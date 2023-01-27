Yeah I much preferred Southern Cult Leader Bray - someone charismatic, dangerous, speaks of visions and possession of evil but you don't know if he is really supernatural or just a charismatic psychopath
The whole Fiend bullshit didn't work because it was like "Oh so this is an ancient evil demon who wants to murder people and take their soul. Ah bit don't worry, he listens to referees, and Goldberg a big buff dude is stronger than him"
It didn't work because it meant people would have to be in fear of him like a horror villain, which you don't want from your strong good guy heroes (this killed of Face Seth as a Champ), but also you need an all powerful horror villain beholden to wrestling rules and to lose to normal people. It was rubbish.
Again with Cult Leader Bray at least it was just a dude. A psycho, dangerous dude, but just a dude who could be beaten and could logically listen to rules when he wanted