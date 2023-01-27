They should have Zayn win the rumble.



Then the storyline from that will be that on raw after the rumble after Roman retains thanks to interference from the bloodline he wants to relax and take the weekend off at Wrestlemania and to prove he is ultimately with the bloodline Zayn says he'll gladly lay down for Roman at Mania.



Weeks go by with Zayn continuing to profess his loyalty to the bloodline and Roman. Whoever the 'raw/smackdown leader' is now says that Sami on his insistence on laying down to Roman at Mania will have to put his No.1 contendership on the line in the elimination chamber match with the other final 4 guys from the rumble and Owens. Anyway Roman interferes in that ensuring Zayn wins that.



So from then till mania you have current wrestlers and legends from the past so the likes of Owens, Rhodes, Flair, Angle come out and say that the heritage of the WWE championship means Sami has to properly fight for it and not lay down etc etc. This goes on till Mania but Zayn doesn't budge and remain ultra loyal to the bloodline.



Then at mania itself Zayn lays down referee counts 1.......2.......... and then comes out Rock insisting..........THAT HE LAYS THE SMACK....DOWN...Ultimately Rock costs Reigns the title and Zayn wins.



Raw starts off next night.............sets up Rock vs Reigns for Wrestlemania 40. Also ending Raw Austin comes out after helping Owens beat whoever at Mania...just drinking beer when..........Lesnar's music hits!! Lesnar saying he's be waiting 20 years for this etc. Setting up Austin vs Lesnar for Wrestlemania 40 too.



Sure Wrestlemania 40 will have two main events dominated by 3 people who are either retired or part time in Lesnar's case..........but it is Wrestlemania FOURTY! It's a biggie and those two matches are the only two money matches left that hasn't happened yet that is also conceivable that can happen.





















