Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6600 on: January 27, 2023, 11:27:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on January 27, 2023, 08:00:48 pm
Would be surprised if they think he carries enough star power to main event Wrestlemania against Roman Reigns despite his amazingly entertaining year.

Think theyll go with a Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn tag team to take the titles off the Usos at Wrestlemania.

Agree that Sami/KO against the Usos is what theyll do, and seems to have been the plan from the off.

But with Roman/Rock apparently not happening, Roman/Sami works for me and is way more compelling than Roman/Cody. 
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6601 on: January 28, 2023, 11:19:52 pm »
They should have Zayn win the rumble.

Then the storyline from that will be that on raw after the rumble after Roman retains thanks to interference from the bloodline he wants to relax and take the weekend off at Wrestlemania and to prove he is ultimately with the bloodline Zayn says he'll gladly lay down for Roman at Mania.

Weeks go by with Zayn continuing to profess his loyalty to the bloodline and Roman. Whoever the 'raw/smackdown leader' is now says that Sami on his insistence on laying down to Roman at Mania will have to put his No.1 contendership on the line in the elimination chamber match with the other final 4 guys from the rumble and Owens. Anyway Roman interferes in that ensuring Zayn wins that.

So from then till mania you have current wrestlers and legends from the past so the likes of Owens, Rhodes, Flair, Angle come out and say that the heritage of the WWE championship means Sami has to properly fight for it and not lay down etc etc. This goes on till Mania but Zayn doesn't budge and remain ultra loyal to the bloodline.

Then at mania itself Zayn lays down referee counts 1.......2.......... and then comes out Rock insisting..........THAT HE LAYS THE SMACK....DOWN...Ultimately Rock costs Reigns the title and Zayn wins.

Raw starts off next night.............sets up Rock vs Reigns for Wrestlemania 40.  Also ending Raw Austin comes out after helping Owens beat whoever at Mania...just drinking beer when..........Lesnar's music hits!! Lesnar saying he's be waiting 20 years for this etc. Setting up Austin vs Lesnar for Wrestlemania 40 too.

Sure Wrestlemania 40 will have two main events dominated by 3 people who are either retired or part time in Lesnar's case..........but it is Wrestlemania FOURTY! It's a biggie and those two matches are the only two money matches left that hasn't happened yet that is also conceivable that can happen.






 



Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6602 on: January 28, 2023, 11:47:48 pm »
Watched Raw for the first time in ages this past Monday, what's the Sami Zayn trial about? I thought he was an honourary uce, so why did Roman turn on him
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6603 on: January 29, 2023, 12:03:50 am »
Reigns/Owens ending the card, so think theyve shot their load on at least one surprise.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6604 on: January 29, 2023, 02:31:15 am »
As expected Cody wins the Royal Rumble.

Hopefully a good weekend for all Codys.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6605 on: January 29, 2023, 02:52:09 am »
And once again Wyatt is utter shite, dont get it.

That elbow drop didnt half look like Shane :lmao just imagine.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6606 on: January 29, 2023, 03:21:48 am »
What a shit fest of a PPV so far this has been
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6607 on: January 29, 2023, 03:22:33 am »
Announcing Cody before hand and then having him come in at 30 to win it? Shambles of a decision that
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6608 on: January 29, 2023, 06:28:24 am »
I watched because I'm on a night shift. Right choices made for both Rumble winners and 50k fans popping for the post Roman/KO match angle, probably the most over angle we've had in the West for a generation. It's Attitude Era levels of fan engagement/investment.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6609 on: January 29, 2023, 07:56:03 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January 29, 2023, 06:28:24 am
I watched because I'm on a night shift. Right choices made for both Rumble winners and 50k fans popping for the post Roman/KO match angle, probably the most over angle we've had in the West for a generation. It's Attitude Era levels of fan engagement/investment.

The thing I worry is going to happen is that Roman is going to beat Sami at Montreal, and then go on to Cody.

So you'll have this feud which is organic and super over, and end up with Roman instead having the big match against a Hogan/Cena Superman type good guy.

Unless they play their cards right they could end up with people turning on Cody because Sami is the guy they want.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6610 on: January 29, 2023, 09:00:19 am »
Could always do Roman/Cody and Roman/Sami on consecutive nights at Mania for a title each.

Probably more likely they give Sami a shot at Elimination Chamber, then go to the tag match with KO against the Usos at Mania.

Honestly though, just the most incredibly done storyline. Jimmy, who backed him from the start, being the one to take Sami down. Jey, who hated him and only started trusting him a few weeks ago, walking out on the Bloodline rather than beating up Sami. So good.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6611 on: January 29, 2023, 09:41:48 am »
Phenomenal ending. Everything was just perfectly done.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6612 on: January 29, 2023, 09:45:59 am »
That Uncle Howdy garbage is the worst thing I've ever seen in wrestling it's not even so bad it's good it's just fucking bad
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6613 on: January 29, 2023, 09:50:39 am »
How can WWE have in one hand created the best storyline telling in 23 years but on the other be full of absolute crap?! I don't get it.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6614 on: January 29, 2023, 10:04:51 am »
I remember good ol'days when you could watch rumble on terrestrial TV. Not ppv rubbish.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6615 on: January 29, 2023, 10:12:28 am »
Can I be the 428th bore to make the same tired "WWE should push homegrown talent and not rely on ex-AEW guys in their main events" joke?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6616 on: January 29, 2023, 10:49:01 am »
Quote from: amir87 on January 29, 2023, 09:41:48 am
Phenomenal ending. Everything was just perfectly done.

Looks like they've wasted wyatt once again
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6617 on: January 29, 2023, 11:44:46 am »
Quote from: LiamG on January 29, 2023, 10:49:01 am
Looks like they've wasted wyatt once again

Seems to be his brainchild. Needs to be kept on a much tighter leash rather than indulged.

LA Knight is good though. Even if his promos and delivery seems to be mimicking The Rock.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6618 on: January 29, 2023, 11:52:14 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on January 29, 2023, 09:50:39 am
How can WWE have in one hand created the best storyline telling in 23 years but on the other be full of absolute crap?! I don't get it.

I heard the Bloodline stuff is being mostly written by Heyman with Roman and Sami having a lot of input.

Would make sense that the thing being so well written is not written by the same guys who either book as if the week before was forgotten (Vince) or rehash their old stories to complete silence (HHH)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6619 on: January 29, 2023, 11:54:12 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 29, 2023, 11:44:46 am
Seems to be his brainchild. Needs to be kept on a much tighter leash rather than indulged.

LA Knight is good though. Even if his promos and delivery seems to be mimicking The Rock.

LA Knight is just a Rock and Austin tribute act on the mic honestly. BUT those guys are great, why wouldn't you copy them? With how everyone else is that'll make head and shoulders above mostly everyone else in the company at the moment
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6620 on: January 29, 2023, 11:56:42 am »
No Rock again. Hopes of him v Roman at Mania seem to be fading.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6621 on: January 29, 2023, 01:17:07 pm »
Personally whilst the Rock-Roman is a money match I actually don't get the reason apart from it being they are related.

Roman doesn't need the rub from The Rock and he doesn't need a match or a win over The Rock to get over. Roman is as over now as he'll ever be. So in that sense I never felt the sense others felt in wanting to see it. If anything that match should have happened 4-5 years ago.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6622 on: January 29, 2023, 01:20:51 pm »
I cant remember a Rumble that was used to effectively setup so many matches on the Wrestlemania card before, feels like you could call a majority now.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6623 on: January 30, 2023, 03:03:29 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on January 29, 2023, 10:49:01 am
Looks like they've wasted wyatt once again

Never been a huge Wyatt fan but that's mainly due to his matches. There's always some stupid gimmick attached and it doesn't interest me one bit.

Shame really, as I like him as a personality and he's different to the some of the other generic promo you hear.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6624 on: January 30, 2023, 04:10:19 pm »
They need to take titles off roman. Coady should do it for Raw title. its hurting the show without having a champion. Raw and smackdown back to having proper brand split  :wave
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6625 on: January 30, 2023, 04:52:14 pm »
Saw a couple of clips, the ending of the women's rumble was really nicely done, good work all round, and that was a hell of a pop for Sami.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6626 on: January 30, 2023, 08:56:40 pm »
If Roman is taking a break after Mania, Gunther should be in line to take the top heel spot. He just does everything the way it should be done.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6627 on: January 31, 2023, 07:50:55 am »
Quote from: amir87 on January 30, 2023, 03:03:29 pm
Never been a huge Wyatt fan but that's mainly due to his matches. There's always some stupid gimmick attached and it doesn't interest me one bit.

Shame really, as I like him as a personality and he's different to the some of the other generic promo you hear.
His original gimmick was awesome before he got buried by Cena at Wrestlemania 30, that Firefly funhouse gimmick was awful and so is this Uncle Howdy garbage he's currently doing now.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6628 on: January 31, 2023, 08:44:21 am »
The supernatural gimmicks are a thing of the past. All good fun when Undertaker was doing it but even he had to refresh things at time to keep it fresh.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6629 on: January 31, 2023, 09:15:03 am »
Quote from: amir87 on January 31, 2023, 08:44:21 am
The supernatural gimmicks are a thing of the past. All good fun when Undertaker was doing it but even he had to refresh things at time to keep it fresh.
I think the fact The Undertaker set the bar so high for supernatural characters that any supernatural character that comes after him is seen as an Undertaker rip off.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6630 on: January 31, 2023, 09:19:50 am »
I don't like supernatural stuff in wrestling now either, but how much of that is down to age?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6631 on: January 31, 2023, 09:38:00 am »
Yeah I much preferred Southern Cult Leader Bray - someone charismatic, dangerous, speaks of visions and possession of evil but you don't know if he is really supernatural or just a charismatic psychopath

The whole Fiend bullshit didn't work because it was like "Oh so this is an ancient evil demon who wants to murder people and take their soul. Ah bit don't worry, he listens to referees, and Goldberg a big buff dude is stronger than him"

It didn't work because it meant people would have to be in fear of him like a horror villain, which you don't want from your strong good guy heroes (this killed of Face Seth as a Champ), but also you need an all powerful horror villain beholden to wrestling rules and to lose to normal people. It was rubbish.

Again with Cult Leader Bray at least it was just a dude. A psycho, dangerous dude, but just a dude who could be beaten and could logically listen to rules when he wanted
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6632 on: January 31, 2023, 09:48:14 am »
Just watched the main event of the rumble.

I dont want watch wrestling any more but have kept an eye on the bloodline angle. I love a good stable and that family has always been a big favourite of mine, is it worth getting the network for a month to watch the bloodline stuff from the start? Its building to a great finish.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6633 on: January 31, 2023, 12:00:51 pm »
It's funny how much better Logan Paul is at doing the Buckshot compared to Punk
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6634 on: January 31, 2023, 12:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on January 31, 2023, 12:00:51 pm
It's funny how much better Logan Paul is at doing the Buckshot compared to Punk

He is, but to be fair, he did still blow out his knee doing it in Saudi.

It's a cursed move for anyone but Hangman  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6635 on: January 31, 2023, 04:07:13 pm »
In NJPW news, seems Kota Ibushi's contract has ended as of an hour ago (Feb 1st) and the minute it happened he got announced for a GCW show and returning to the ring.

Wouldn't be massively shocked to see him arrive at AEW
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6636 on: January 31, 2023, 04:09:56 pm »
Hope he does turn up in AEW, but would be surprised if he signs a contract with them, seems he just wants to do his own thing.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6637 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm »
Leaping Lanny poffo aka the genius has died

He was also the real life brother of the macho man

Rip
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6638 on: Today at 12:33:49 am »
Pinged my brother a message about that this evening. The second ever VHS we had was Royal Rumble 1990, where the Genius had a singles match with Brutus Beefcake and read out a poem beforehand that I still clearly recall ending "I'm the world's smartest man, and Beefcake's double dumb!"

As a result he has an outsized place in my memories of the era, but certainly forged a niche that the likes of Smart Mark Sterling (and Peter Avalon as the Librarian) in AEW still leaned on.



https://whatculture.com/wwe/this-is-kenny-omegas-favourite-wrestling-match
