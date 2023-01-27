« previous next »
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
January 27, 2023, 11:27:51 pm
Quote from: amir87 on January 27, 2023, 08:00:48 pm
Would be surprised if they think he carries enough star power to main event Wrestlemania against Roman Reigns despite his amazingly entertaining year.

Think theyll go with a Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn tag team to take the titles off the Usos at Wrestlemania.

Agree that Sami/KO against the Usos is what theyll do, and seems to have been the plan from the off.

But with Roman/Rock apparently not happening, Roman/Sami works for me and is way more compelling than Roman/Cody. 
PatriotScouser

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 11:19:52 pm
They should have Zayn win the rumble.

Then the storyline from that will be that on raw after the rumble after Roman retains thanks to interference from the bloodline he wants to relax and take the weekend off at Wrestlemania and to prove he is ultimately with the bloodline Zayn says he'll gladly lay down for Roman at Mania.

Weeks go by with Zayn continuing to profess his loyalty to the bloodline and Roman. Whoever the 'raw/smackdown leader' is now says that Sami on his insistence on laying down to Roman at Mania will have to put his No.1 contendership on the line in the elimination chamber match with the other final 4 guys from the rumble and Owens. Anyway Roman interferes in that ensuring Zayn wins that.

So from then till mania you have current wrestlers and legends from the past so the likes of Owens, Rhodes, Flair, Angle come out and say that the heritage of the WWE championship means Sami has to properly fight for it and not lay down etc etc. This goes on till Mania but Zayn doesn't budge and remain ultra loyal to the bloodline.

Then at mania itself Zayn lays down referee counts 1.......2.......... and then comes out Rock insisting..........THAT HE LAYS THE SMACK....DOWN...Ultimately Rock costs Reigns the title and Zayn wins.

Raw starts off next night.............sets up Rock vs Reigns for Wrestlemania 40.  Also ending Raw Austin comes out after helping Owens beat whoever at Mania...just drinking beer when..........Lesnar's music hits!! Lesnar saying he's be waiting 20 years for this etc. Setting up Austin vs Lesnar for Wrestlemania 40 too.

Sure Wrestlemania 40 will have two main events dominated by 3 people who are either retired or part time in Lesnar's case..........but it is Wrestlemania FOURTY! It's a biggie and those two matches are the only two money matches left that hasn't happened yet that is also conceivable that can happen.






 



I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 11:47:48 pm
Watched Raw for the first time in ages this past Monday, what's the Sami Zayn trial about? I thought he was an honourary uce, so why did Roman turn on him
gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 12:03:50 am
Reigns/Owens ending the card, so think theyve shot their load on at least one surprise.
amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:31:15 am
As expected Cody wins the Royal Rumble.

Hopefully a good weekend for all Codys.
gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:52:09 am
And once again Wyatt is utter shite, dont get it.

That elbow drop didnt half look like Shane :lmao just imagine.
stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:21:48 am
What a shit fest of a PPV so far this has been
stevieG786

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:22:33 am
Announcing Cody before hand and then having him come in at 30 to win it? Shambles of a decision that
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 06:28:24 am
I watched because I'm on a night shift. Right choices made for both Rumble winners and 50k fans popping for the post Roman/KO match angle, probably the most over angle we've had in the West for a generation. It's Attitude Era levels of fan engagement/investment.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 07:56:03 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 06:28:24 am
I watched because I'm on a night shift. Right choices made for both Rumble winners and 50k fans popping for the post Roman/KO match angle, probably the most over angle we've had in the West for a generation. It's Attitude Era levels of fan engagement/investment.

The thing I worry is going to happen is that Roman is going to beat Sami at Montreal, and then go on to Cody.

So you'll have this feud which is organic and super over, and end up with Roman instead having the big match against a Hogan/Cena Superman type good guy.

Unless they play their cards right they could end up with people turning on Cody because Sami is the guy they want.
