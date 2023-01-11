« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: courty61 on January 11, 2023, 09:40:26 am
Bruce Prichard talked about it on his podcast too, think it wasn't thought through properly until it was too late

Still better than Rikishi's "I did it for The Rock"
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 11, 2023, 10:29:15 am
Sold for how much?

I heard market price was going to be about $5 billion.

Now if a sale is happening either it has been happening for months and Vince came back to be the one to seal the deal, or it's not going to conclude for a good few months, and perhaps maybe another buyer will pop up - I dislike the monopoly of Disney but I prefer it to Saudi Arabia.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Vince with the greatest heal move ever, sadly. Said it around the time of his resignation, he just can't be cancelled.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Looks like everyone jumped the gun and it's not close to being a done deal.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: tubby on January 11, 2023, 04:17:51 pm
Looks like everyone jumped the gun and it's not close to being a done deal.

Yeah saw this. Seems that Alverez started with a vague tweet saying "I think something is imminent" and then everyone worked themselves into a shoot
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Paddy Power.  ;D

Quote
Vince McMahon has reportedly sold the WWE to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

In an unrelated story, Newcastle are on the verge of signing The Rock, Ric Flair and Bam Bam Bigelow on long term deals.



It's pretty much done. PIF can pay whatever Vince wants and he wants 5 billion for it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
I do remember a while ago, like 15 years ago, there was talk of WWE buying Newcastle. Somehow in a roundabout way this may be coming somewhat to fruition
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 10, 2023, 10:43:30 pm
I only started properly watching wrestling a few months after this, who was it rumoured to be?
Here's a forum post from 1999 discussing just that.

https://groups.google.com/g/rec.sport.pro-wrestling/c/fK9cnyc37Bc/m/0KKLM4A7Bi4J

I swear there is another ancient site with someone's predictions from back then too, some of which are crazier than this.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
I love the wild, untamed 90s internet. Forums with about 10 members, Yahoo groups, etc all just having madly intense chats about specific things.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
I reckon 2025 is the first WrestleMania in Saudi. Next two have been taken i think.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Dynamite once again was really really good. Does really feel like they are hitting their stride.

Moxley vs Hangman was such a great display, really great. I do however want them now beating up bad guys rather than each other.

Adam Cole is back, and I think it's really good for AEW - he is super over and a great guy to be near the top of any card. Seems like he is going face too which is interesting

Hook and Jungle Boy is a really fun team and super over, they looked impressive, and generally just a real feel-good match

Takeshita and Bryan was just amazing, of course it was.

Women's tag was genuinely very good but very much marred by no Mercedes Moné turning up - I am very much undecided as to whether AEW were too heavy handed in the surprise aspect, or if fans were working themselves too much on this. Apparently SRS is going to look into this for Frightful so we will see what happened here but yeah.

Main Event was absolutely insane as well. Not sure how I feel on elite winning in the end, but the match was incredible
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Meanwhile in WWE, Vince returns as chairman and sacks all the wrestlers Triple H signed in the last few months (not really...but wait)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Nearly all of the ones Triple H has brought back have been duds so wouldnt surprise me one bit.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
AEW do now seem to be making a conscious effort to focus on day 1 and homegrown talent, which is genuinely very nice.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 12, 2023, 12:55:02 pm
Dynamite once again was really really good. Does really feel like they are hitting their stride.

Moxley vs Hangman was such a great display, really great. I do however want them now beating up bad guys rather than each other.

Adam Cole is back, and I think it's really good for AEW - he is super over and a great guy to be near the top of any card. Seems like he is going face too which is interesting

Hook and Jungle Boy is a really fun team and super over, they looked impressive, and generally just a real feel-good match

Takeshita and Bryan was just amazing, of course it was.

Women's tag was genuinely very good but very much marred by no Mercedes Moné turning up - I am very much undecided as to whether AEW were too heavy handed in the surprise aspect, or if fans were working themselves too much on this. Apparently SRS is going to look into this for Frightful so we will see what happened here but yeah.

Main Event was absolutely insane as well. Not sure how I feel on elite winning in the end, but the match was incredible


Was a really good episode. Pretty close to the quality of many of their PPVs imo.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: NightDancer on January 12, 2023, 01:46:06 pm

Was a really good episode. Pretty close to the quality of many of their PPVs imo.

Had WB execs in the house nearing TV deal negotiations, so they went all out
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 12, 2023, 01:25:30 pm
AEW do now seem to be making a conscious effort to focus on day 1 and homegrown talent, which is genuinely very nice.



Long may that continue as they have a hell of a lot of great talent amongst their Day One and homegrown names.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Just saw the reaction Adam Cole got on his return. Massive pop.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: S on January 11, 2023, 05:28:04 pm
Here's a forum post from 1999 discussing just that.

https://groups.google.com/g/rec.sport.pro-wrestling/c/fK9cnyc37Bc/m/0KKLM4A7Bi4J

I swear there is another ancient site with someone's predictions from back then too, some of which are crazier than this.

Great find, I remember wrestlecrap or some site did an alternative history where it was Jake the snake Roberts, peak Roberts would have worked well but given this was 1999 (the same year he infamously showed up pissed as a fart to a ppv) he would have been a mess.

From that list, Ted Dibiase would have been fantastic, say he wants revenge for austin ditching him years back, if he pulled off the hood and laughed and then went on how money is more powerful than anything it would have been epic, storyline writes itself.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
I do remember at the time that Jake the Snake was pretty strongly speculated. It was a fucking great segment that, iconic. 'Its me Austin!' was great, and then the pop when they found out Stone Cold was the new CEO. In hindsight probably a bit of a damp squib though that storyline, after the 'payoff' it pretty much just died a death, quick ladder match, loses his CEO powers and then all forgotten. And again in hindsight....another example of Vince chucking himself and his family into a storyline which could have made a star from someone else.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: El Lobo on January 12, 2023, 03:28:23 pm
I do remember at the time that Jake the Snake was pretty strongly speculated. It was a fucking great segment that, iconic. 'Its me Austin!' was great, and then the pop when they found out Stone Cold was the new CEO. In hindsight probably a bit of a damp squib though that storyline, after the 'payoff' it pretty much just died a death, quick ladder match, loses his CEO powers and then all forgotten. And again in hindsight....another example of Vince chucking himself and his family into a storyline which could have made a star from someone else.
oh yeah 1999 was ridiculously fast paced, loads of title changes that year, (also a title change on the last raw of 1998 and the first of 2000).

Sure remember fully loaded, austin wins and vince has to leave wwf forever, taker wins, austin never gets a title shot ever again, typical of course austin wins but within two months vince is back and its all forgotten.

end of 1999 was when I start watching again for a few years, namely when Test was marrying Stephanie and HHH showed up
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 12, 2023, 01:47:01 pm
Had WB execs in the house nearing TV deal negotiations, so they went all out

Definitely seems they found a way to get all the fan favourites out (or with a backstage video) to make the place seem buzzing for the whole 2 hours.

Pretty great start to 2023, 2 great Dynamites, one of the best Rampages and even a solid Battle of the Belts tacked on to that - these work much better extending Rampage than a random Saturday hour.

2022 clearly had its wobbles (not just the self-inflicted ones, AEW also got hit with some badly-timed injuries that derailed things), but as long as the lessons are learned from them then it's all good when the dust has settled. They probably still need to prune the roster a bit when contracts come up, and not make a big deal about some new faces debuting before dropping them off TV for a couple of months, but the core talent is there in all the major areas.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Didn't enjoy that house show promo from MJF, just wish he'd avoid all that low hanging fruit.  Starks was off it too, trying to be a bit too much like the Rock than himself.

The wrestling was great though, except for whatever that mess of a women's match was supposed to be.  Feels like they might've had something in place with Sasha but have had to switch things up when she said no.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
I highly doubt it, but apparently the Khan's are potentially in the race for WWE too (as a part of a bid with additional investment as well).

I very much don't expect it but it would legitimately be fucking hilarious  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Hey Shahid can very much afford it, especially if someone else gets involved
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Two tables next time, ladies:

https://twitter.com/Unpaid__Critic/status/1614124734735880194

Haven't heard anything today about injuries to Anna but she played no further part in the match (which to be fair was only another 3 minutes).
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Just watched it, hope she's ok.  Tay is actually pretty fun in these street fights.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Jamin Pugh, known as Jay Briscoe and one half of the ROH tag champions The Briscoes has died in a traffic accident. Only 38

Very popular in ROH and the independent circuit. Had some great matches with FTR. We're probably looking to move up to AEW during the next refresh of the roster. Very sad day
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Extremely sad and unexpected. Legit one of the best performers in wrestling and a part of perhaps the greatest tag team in ROH history. If not for some stupid things he said in the past he would have for sure been on a major TV network show by now
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
So sad, those matches with FTR are some of the best day examples of modern wrestling for me. RIP Jay.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Well that sucks.  He was an excellent promo, a completely different style to pretty much anyone out there, and could really go in the ring.  He also seemed genuinely sorry for his past comments and accepting of the fact that it kept him off TV.  Brilliant tag team.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
According to Jays wife, he was driving two of his daughters to cheerleader practice when it happened, with one daughter being in critical condition going into surgery on her back (and may not walk again) , and the other being seriously injured but stable.

It's really an absolute tragedy, and hoping all the best for the family
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Apparently AEW threw together a tribute show taped after Dynamite, not sure when or where it's actually going to air though.

Another solid Dynamite, a step down maybe from the recent run but with nothing terrible on it. Looks like Top Flight are in for a big 2023...

Looks like the womens division might be getting a bit of heel/face shakeup too, which makes sense.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:14:50 am
Apparently AEW threw together a tribute show taped after Dynamite, not sure when or where it's actually going to air though.

Another solid Dynamite, a step down maybe from the recent run but with nothing terrible on it. Looks like Top Flight are in for a big 2023...

Looks like the womens division might be getting a bit of heel/face shakeup too, which makes sense.




Yeah looks like it will be ex WWE vs AEW Originals/Day Oners  with Ruby Soho to be the is she/Isn't she role.

Possibly be how they bring Mercedes/Sasha Banks in as further back up for Saraya.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Dunno what this Action Andretti push is all about, he's nowhere near the level needed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:33:23 pm
Dunno what this Action Andretti push is all about, he's nowhere near the level needed.

Honestly think it is because Jericho picked him, and they want to show the Jericho feud curse isn't real (i.e - you kinda win one, but then keep getting beat and stuck in booking limbo with him for months)
