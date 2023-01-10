« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 am
courty61:
Bruce Prichard talked about it on his podcast too, think it wasn't thought through properly until it was too late

Still better than Rikishi's "I did it for The Rock"
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 10:50:42 am
The G in Gerrard:
Sold for how much?

I heard market price was going to be about $5 billion.

Now if a sale is happening either it has been happening for months and Vince came back to be the one to seal the deal, or it's not going to conclude for a good few months, and perhaps maybe another buyer will pop up - I dislike the monopoly of Disney but I prefer it to Saudi Arabia.
disgraced cake

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 12:25:59 pm
Vince with the greatest heal move ever, sadly. Said it around the time of his resignation, he just can't be cancelled.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6563 on: Yesterday at 04:17:51 pm
Looks like everyone jumped the gun and it's not close to being a done deal.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6564 on: Yesterday at 04:58:43 pm
tubby:
Looks like everyone jumped the gun and it's not close to being a done deal.

Yeah saw this. Seems that Alverez started with a vague tweet saying "I think something is imminent" and then everyone worked themselves into a shoot
Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6565 on: Yesterday at 05:11:24 pm
Paddy Power.  ;D

Quote
Vince McMahon has reportedly sold the WWE to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

In an unrelated story, Newcastle are on the verge of signing The Rock, Ric Flair and Bam Bam Bigelow on long term deals.



It's pretty much done. PIF can pay whatever Vince wants and he wants 5 billion for it.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6566 on: Yesterday at 05:18:19 pm
I do remember a while ago, like 15 years ago, there was talk of WWE buying Newcastle. Somehow in a roundabout way this may be coming somewhat to fruition
S

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6567 on: Yesterday at 05:28:04 pm
I've been a good boy:
I only started properly watching wrestling a few months after this, who was it rumoured to be?
Here's a forum post from 1999 discussing just that.

https://groups.google.com/g/rec.sport.pro-wrestling/c/fK9cnyc37Bc/m/0KKLM4A7Bi4J

I swear there is another ancient site with someone's predictions from back then too, some of which are crazier than this.
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6568 on: Yesterday at 06:21:27 pm
I love the wild, untamed 90s internet. Forums with about 10 members, Yahoo groups, etc all just having madly intense chats about specific things.
Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6569 on: Yesterday at 08:39:57 pm
I reckon 2025 is the first WrestleMania in Saudi. Next two have been taken i think.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6570 on: Today at 12:55:02 pm
Dynamite once again was really really good. Does really feel like they are hitting their stride.

Moxley vs Hangman was such a great display, really great. I do however want them now beating up bad guys rather than each other.

Adam Cole is back, and I think it's really good for AEW - he is super over and a great guy to be near the top of any card. Seems like he is going face too which is interesting

Hook and Jungle Boy is a really fun team and super over, they looked impressive, and generally just a real feel-good match

Takeshita and Bryan was just amazing, of course it was.

Women's tag was genuinely very good but very much marred by no Mercedes Moné turning up - I am very much undecided as to whether AEW were too heavy handed in the surprise aspect, or if fans were working themselves too much on this. Apparently SRS is going to look into this for Frightful so we will see what happened here but yeah.

Main Event was absolutely insane as well. Not sure how I feel on elite winning in the end, but the match was incredible
