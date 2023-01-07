« previous next »
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6520 on: January 7, 2023, 12:36:52 am »
Seems like the Saudi Public Investment Fund is the frontrunner to buying WWE.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Offline Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6521 on: January 7, 2023, 01:44:06 am »
WrestleMania in the desert.  ;D

Almiron v Grealish inside Hell in a Cell.   ;D
Offline B0151?

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6522 on: January 7, 2023, 03:37:48 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January  6, 2023, 06:43:52 pm
So the investigation into his behaviour and paying off women with company funds has gone away?
Already quietly got completed with no word on the findings a couple months ago , no doubt as a precursor to this https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2022/11/02/wwe-ends-investigation-into-alleged-misconduct-by-vince-mcmahon.html
Offline NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6523 on: January 7, 2023, 10:37:36 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  6, 2023, 09:28:54 am
That's not a sign the women's division has too few belts, it's a sign the men's division has too many.


It could be both.

My thinking is that the women's division needs tag titles. It would be a way to get straps onto people good enough to carry a belt but who are just outside the mix for the individual  titles.

If the women's division is truly to grow and get the attention it deserves then there has to be more reasons to have big bouts and big bouts that do not include Hayter, Baker, Cargill and Storm. Build some of the other names up and use the tag divisions to do so.

Build some women's tag teams up until they start getting seen as units rather than individuals thrown together and so that a singles bout with a tag team member is seen as a bit of a rarity like when you get one of FTR in a singles bout against a non tag team member.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6524 on: January 7, 2023, 12:58:26 pm »
Well, the problem with that is the AEW women's division doesn't have the depth of the WWE's yet. Would anyone really care either way at this point when most of the women's matches are mediocre to bad anyway?

But I would say a big issue with AEW is that it's too overstuffed in general. Four programmes and they're looking for a Ring of Honor TV deal too? There's a lot of chaff that could easily be cut out.
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6525 on: January 7, 2023, 02:06:12 pm »
Rampage was really good this week and BotB was a fun show too.  Really enjoying AEW of late.
Offline NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6526 on: January 7, 2023, 02:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  7, 2023, 12:58:26 pm
Well, the problem with that is the AEW women's division doesn't have the depth of the WWE's yet. Would anyone really care either way at this point when most of the women's matches are mediocre to bad anyway?

But I would say a big issue with AEW is that it's too overstuffed in general. Four programmes and they're looking for a Ring of Honor TV deal too? There's a lot of chaff that could easily be cut out.


The women's division needs more air time to develop though. You want to look good and polished on tv then you need more aired ring time to get used to camera angles, live crowds of size and what not.

Are some of the women in the division a bit clunky in the ring? Yes they are, but then again a hell of a lot of them do not have years and years of experience yet and are learning ( and improving in the case of most ) as they get ring time. There is only so much they can learn training behind the scenes.

The women's division could be bulked up very quickly if needs be. Teams like the Renegades could get more time, The Bunny and Penelope Ford could get more tag time. Anna Jay (despite me not rating her in the ring) and Tay Conti are practically a tag team through their runs and would be easy to sell as such. Nyla Rose and Marina Scharif are easy to buy into as a tag team.  Add in names like Diamante, Emi Sakura, Willow, Riho and Sky Blue to be teams to eat losses.

And that is without touching on the Killer and the Pillar ;D,  Shida, Storm, Rosa and the why is she there Saraya.

And if the likes of Sasha Banks and a few others arrive in 2023 then everyone cannot be going for one of the two belts.

Plus I left out  Jade in there as she needs to be left in the singles division, but could easily see her as part of a dominant tag team at some point.

Would also say that the depth of the WWE women's division is overated more than a bit. They rely on the same old names over and over and really build to nothing fresh there. The AEW division beats it in terms of personalities and women who are trying to do a lot with very little screen time.
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6527 on: January 7, 2023, 03:09:12 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on January  7, 2023, 02:20:34 pm
Add in names like Diamante

That's former womens tag tournament champion Diamanté if you please!

Wow this seems like such a long time ago....

Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6528 on: January 7, 2023, 03:11:03 pm »
I have zero recollection of that.
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6529 on: January 7, 2023, 07:23:44 pm »
It was Summer 2020 (you know, the early pandemic "throw whoever is available in there" time). I mostly remember people being worried the whole thing was a vehicle to get Brandi over as her and Allie ran all the way to the final, only to lose to Diamanté/Ivelisse, who would then wear their medals for a few months before Ivelisse fell out with Thunder Rosa and left.

Allie had already become the Bunny at that point, and then reverted back to team with Brandi in a "can we trust her" sort of dynamic. They also did the whole thing of her 'dating' QT Marshall before dumping him which led to the Bunkhouse match with QT & Dustin vs Butcher & Blade. Allie/Brandi never had a match themselves after the heel turn.
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6530 on: January 7, 2023, 07:34:25 pm »
I really enjoyed Rampage & Battle of the Belts this week (Jade's weird thing with Velvet aside). I know that overbooking can get a bit silly but I loved all the stuff at the end of the No Holds Barred tag match. I'm not sure Aubrey needed to make the save to prevent Sonjay Dutt making a 3 count, but it was great nontheless.
Offline NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6531 on: January 7, 2023, 10:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on January  7, 2023, 03:09:12 pm
That's former womens tag tournament champion Diamanté if you please!

Wow this seems like such a long time ago....




Weird seeing The Bunny as she used to be. Totally forgot about her being Allie
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6532 on: January 9, 2023, 09:14:14 am »
Fair play to Jericho and his crew rocking up to PWG, he doesn't need to do that at all.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6533 on: January 9, 2023, 09:34:46 am »
Wait wait, so the Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight is actually called a "Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match"

Like I think it was just a Pitch Black Match which sounds ridiculous, and it was a whole event sponsored by Mountain Dew, but no Mountain Dew is actually in the name of the match

The promo's are really playing into it too. And I mean fair play to LA Knight he knows how to do that product placement, but this serious spooky villain you just introduced, this scary monster, his first match back is a Mountain Dew match.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6534 on: January 9, 2023, 12:09:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  9, 2023, 09:14:14 am
Fair play to Jericho and his crew rocking up to PWG, he doesn't need to do that at all.

First time he's done the Indys since the 90's. I'm sure he got paid Jericho money for it but nice surprise for the audience.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6535 on: January 9, 2023, 12:13:09 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January  9, 2023, 12:09:51 pm
First time he's done the Indys since the 90's. I'm sure he got paid Jericho money for it but nice surprise for the audience.

Maybe, but iirc isn't PWG owned in part by the Bucks and Excalibur? I know he turned up but not exactly what he did, but it may have been just a show for his mates.
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6536 on: January 9, 2023, 12:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  9, 2023, 12:13:09 pm
Maybe, but iirc isn't PWG owned in part by the Bucks and Excalibur? I know he turned up but not exactly what he did, but it may have been just a show for his mates.

Think they had a massive tag match to end the show.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6537 on: January 9, 2023, 12:27:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  9, 2023, 12:17:00 pm
Think they had a massive tag match to end the show.

Yeah. 10 man tag. Match went 20 mins so I doubt he did much work but there is no way he did that without a payday
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6538 on: January 9, 2023, 08:23:16 pm »
Ready for another Yummy HHH return, because Bo Dallas is backstage at Raw tonight
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6539 on: Yesterday at 08:51:18 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  9, 2023, 08:23:16 pm
Ready for another Yummy HHH return, because Bo Dallas is backstage at Raw tonight

He's been back for weeks, it seems - just under a mask.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6540 on: Yesterday at 09:09:09 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:51:18 am
He's been back for weeks, it seems - just under a mask.

Yeah seems so. I genuinely thought Uncle Howdy was Cameron Grimes in the mask
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6541 on: Yesterday at 09:10:42 am »
It'll be Vince under the mask now.
Offline John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6542 on: Yesterday at 07:11:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:10:42 am
It'll be Vince under the mask now.

Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6543 on: Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 07:11:38 pm


As fantastic a moment as that was to watch, as I recall only the week before they'd had the 'crucifixion' on the Undertaker sign and the higher power had gone right up to Austin and drawn his hood up a bit, with Austin's reaction showing he could see who it was.

So "It's me Austin" is a bit weird given he'd already showed Austin himself...
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6544 on: Yesterday at 08:14:48 pm »
It's weird, it gave us an iconic moment with that reveal, but I remember loads of people at the time being disappointed it was Vince again.
Offline a little break

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6545 on: Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:14:48 pm
It's weird, it gave us an iconic moment with that reveal, but I remember loads of people at the time being disappointed it was Vince again.

It's become iconic but it was massively, massively disappointing at the time. There were rumours of all sorts of people coming in as The Higher Power.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6546 on: Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm
It's become iconic but it was massively, massively disappointing at the time. There were rumours of all sorts of people coming in as The Higher Power.
I only started properly watching wrestling a few months after this, who was it rumoured to be?
Offline a little break

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6547 on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm
I only started properly watching wrestling a few months after this, who was it rumoured to be?

Bearing in mind it was 1999, Christopher Daniels was one of the names mentioned and Don Callis. But it was hotly anticipated it would be a jump from WCW or ECW. I actually think Daniels and Callis have both spoken about this, I'm sure it's out there.

Long time since I watched wrestling or commented in this thread but the 13 year old in me is still disappointed about this angle haha.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6548 on: Today at 12:54:05 am »
https://twitter.com/MattBelloni/status/1612954574448627714?t=SRcyNaMkx1V2qLc4X56rDw&s=19

Quote
BIG WWE NEWS. Stephanie McMahon is OUT. Gave her resignation today, days after dad Vince returned.

Like everything with Vince never happened. Next HHH will be gone and Johnny Ace coming back
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6549 on: Today at 02:38:40 am »
https://twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/status/1612998018013224963?s=20&t=jlHzB9DWXYpvLA3h5Hmn6g

Quote
Hey guys, one of hot rumors is that Saudi buyers are interested in WWE.

I've gained no actual information thus far to indicate this is actually happening, outside of a few vague hinting messages from people outside WWE

WWE contacts claimed to not know what the hints were about.

WELP!!!
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6550 on: Today at 03:40:59 am »
https://twitter.com/smuehlhausenjr/status/1613014122517655552?s=46&t=VuHcSuf11UVQl9vsWE1N8w

Quote
Sources: #WWE has been sold to
Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund.  The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6551 on: Today at 06:32:00 am »
Damn, I just renewed my annual WWE Network subscription
