Well, the problem with that is the AEW women's division doesn't have the depth of the WWE's yet. Would anyone really care either way at this point when most of the women's matches are mediocre to bad anyway?



But I would say a big issue with AEW is that it's too overstuffed in general. Four programmes and they're looking for a Ring of Honor TV deal too? There's a lot of chaff that could easily be cut out.



The women's division needs more air time to develop though. You want to look good and polished on tv then you need more aired ring time to get used to camera angles, live crowds of size and what not.Are some of the women in the division a bit clunky in the ring? Yes they are, but then again a hell of a lot of them do not have years and years of experience yet and are learning ( and improving in the case of most ) as they get ring time. There is only so much they can learn training behind the scenes.The women's division could be bulked up very quickly if needs be. Teams like the Renegades could get more time, The Bunny and Penelope Ford could get more tag time. Anna Jay (despite me not rating her in the ring) and Tay Conti are practically a tag team through their runs and would be easy to sell as such. Nyla Rose and Marina Scharif are easy to buy into as a tag team. Add in names like Diamante, Emi Sakura, Willow, Riho and Sky Blue to be teams to eat losses.And that is without touching on the Killer and the Pillar, Shida, Storm, Rosa and the why is she there Saraya.And if the likes of Sasha Banks and a few others arrive in 2023 then everyone cannot be going for one of the two belts.Plus I left out Jade in there as she needs to be left in the singles division, but could easily see her as part of a dominant tag team at some point.Would also say that the depth of the WWE women's division is overated more than a bit. They rely on the same old names over and over and really build to nothing fresh there. The AEW division beats it in terms of personalities and women who are trying to do a lot with very little screen time.