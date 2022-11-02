« previous next »
Offline

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 12:36:52 am »
Seems like the Saudi Public Investment Fund is the frontrunner to buying WWE.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm




Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 01:44:06 am »
WrestleMania in the desert.  ;D

Almiron v Grealish inside Hell in a Cell.   ;D
Offline

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 03:37:48 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:43:52 pm
So the investigation into his behaviour and paying off women with company funds has gone away?
Already quietly got completed with no word on the findings a couple months ago , no doubt as a precursor to this https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2022/11/02/wwe-ends-investigation-into-alleged-misconduct-by-vince-mcmahon.html
Online NightDancer

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 10:37:36 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:28:54 am
That's not a sign the women's division has too few belts, it's a sign the men's division has too many.


It could be both.

My thinking is that the women's division needs tag titles. It would be a way to get straps onto people good enough to carry a belt but who are just outside the mix for the individual  titles.

If the women's division is truly to grow and get the attention it deserves then there has to be more reasons to have big bouts and big bouts that do not include Hayter, Baker, Cargill and Storm. Build some of the other names up and use the tag divisions to do so.

Build some women's tag teams up until they start getting seen as units rather than individuals thrown together and so that a singles bout with a tag team member is seen as a bit of a rarity like when you get one of FTR in a singles bout against a non tag team member.


Offline Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 12:58:26 pm »
Well, the problem with that is the AEW women's division doesn't have the depth of the WWE's yet. Would anyone really care either way at this point when most of the women's matches are mediocre to bad anyway?

But I would say a big issue with AEW is that it's too overstuffed in general. Four programmes and they're looking for a Ring of Honor TV deal too? There's a lot of chaff that could easily be cut out.
Online tubby

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 02:06:12 pm »
Rampage was really good this week and BotB was a fun show too.  Really enjoying AEW of late.

