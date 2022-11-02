That's not a sign the women's division has too few belts, it's a sign the men's division has too many.



It could be both.My thinking is that the women's division needs tag titles. It would be a way to get straps onto people good enough to carry a belt but who are just outside the mix for the individual titles.If the women's division is truly to grow and get the attention it deserves then there has to be more reasons to have big bouts and big bouts that do not include Hayter, Baker, Cargill and Storm. Build some of the other names up and use the tag divisions to do so.Build some women's tag teams up until they start getting seen as units rather than individuals thrown together and so that a singles bout with a tag team member is seen as a bit of a rarity like when you get one of FTR in a singles bout against a non tag team member.