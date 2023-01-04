I watch AEW in the mornings after it airs, and my gf sometimes catches bits of it. Even she has remarked on almost everybody having a title (given as well as the AEW brand you've had all the RoH belts on display, FTR walking around with AAA & IWGP belts, Shida's belt, so on. Oh, and the FTW).



I do think that the womens division should have tag titles, certainly more than the men needed trios (which to me is just duplicate tag titles, especially if most of the trios competing are established tag teams plus a mate). But they need to get more air time to warrant it, and some proper tag teams to compete for them. I don't want to see "Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale" as a team competing etc. Nothing cheapens a tag division like using it as a way to give your singles wrestlers something to do when they aren't in the title picture.



Even Penelope & the Bunny still seem thrown together to me, and they've teamed on-and-off for ages (actually, it's probably the on-and-off that does it. Tag partners shouldn't be involved in storylines without each other with no explanation, but as both are also valets they get drawn into other stories).



AEW have had some proper teams turn up on Dark before (The Renegades & Sea Stars come to mind) but whether they're on the level needed to even create a division, I don't know.