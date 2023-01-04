« previous next »
Quote from: Riquende on January  4, 2023, 09:57:12 pm
Whereabouts online could this match be found? I only really watch AEW and have my Fite for that so no idea where people find grappling content.

I'll PM you a link when I get on the laptop later.
Quote from: Riquende on January  4, 2023, 09:57:12 pm
Whereabouts online could this match be found? I only really watch AEW and have my Fite for that so no idea where people find grappling content.

If you don't mind another subscription there is New Japan World which had the entire catalog of NJPW. Website is in Japanese and English and provides Japanese and English commentary. Also I believe it splits PPV's into individual match points as well so easy to pick out

Like most Japanese websites it is built with a real 90's- early 00's feel but if you can get over a bit of clunkiness and a subscription it works great
WWE doing Money in the Bank at the O2 in London this July.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:17:12 pm
WWE doing Money in the Bank at the O2 in London this July.

About time they did a proper PPV over here.

How did they make from the Castle show again?
Well Jan 4th was good for wrestling; after a really good Tokyo Dome show, Dynamite was also EXCELLENT. Starks got a big win, Darby got a big big win and moment in his home town, new set looks fantastic, lighting and crowd mixing is much better, and the crowd was AWESOME.

They need to travel the west and Southern coasts more, east side is a bit saturated, and don't get me started on Chicago.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:17:12 pm
WWE doing Money in the Bank at the O2 in London this July.

I am tired of the MITB concept now but that's a really good show for the UK.

I do feel though that maybe instead change the contract, maybe instead make it for a guarenteed Main Event Title match on the first night of Mania, and Rumble winner gets night 2 Main Event.

I just feel the MITB had gone a bit stale after a good number of years of poor use if the contract and obvious moves all done now. I think that type of change of format would work wonders.
Yeah that briefcase shit is way past it's sell by date. Boring as fuck now.
It should always work as long as they give it to the right person and cash it at the right time. It should still be a guaranteed title, frankly. The guys cashing in and then losing it makes the whole thing pointless. Stick it back on Edge, he knew how to cash in.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:32:04 pm
It should always work as long as they give it to the right person and cash it at the right time. It should still be a guaranteed title, frankly. The guys cashing in and then losing it makes the whole thing pointless. Stick it back on Edge, he knew how to cash in.

I think that of course goes a long way, picking the right person. But this is a format which has been going for 18 years now, I just feel they have done everything they can with the current concept, but because it isn't as fixed or significant as the Rumble which never goes stale, a lack of new ideas is harming it, so just twist it up a bit I feel.

Also in general with WWE, hard to chose a guy as most options are either boring because they would get a match anyway, or bad because the non-established stars are treated like geeks.

There aren't many people who can win it to really propell them, who are ready. Only one I can think is Damien Priest (who is pretty good, can really go into the main event, but is also already 40 himself too which shows a bit of that WWE age problem)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:27:18 pm
Well Jan 4th was good for wrestling; after a really good Tokyo Dome show, Dynamite was also EXCELLENT. Starks got a big win, Darby got a big big win and moment in his home town, new set looks fantastic, lighting and crowd mixing is much better, and the crowd was AWESOME.

They need to travel the west and Southern coasts more, east side is a bit saturated, and don't get me started on Chicago.

I am tired of the MITB concept now but that's a really good show for the UK.

I do feel though that maybe instead change the contract, maybe instead make it for a guarenteed Main Event Title match on the first night of Mania, and Rumble winner gets night 2 Main Event.

I just feel the MITB had gone a bit stale after a good number of years of poor use if the contract and obvious moves all done now. I think that type of change of format would work wonders.

Yeah i quite like the idea of a set title opportunity to be honest, not to mention that a lot of MITB winners recently have been booked poorly with losing streaks after getting the briefcase.

I'd probably prefer a King of the ring concept returning though, with the winner getting a title shot and not being left with a terrible 'king' gimmick in the process
Zack Sabre Jr using the WK stage to send a message to Rishi Sunak

https://twitter.com/AlexofBrown/status/1610929076587401218?s=20&t=WwcxsQIBxdFVkfT7qgnjCg
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:51:06 pm
Zack Sabre Jr using the WK stage to send a message to Rishi Sunak

https://twitter.com/AlexofBrown/status/1610929076587401218?s=20&t=WwcxsQIBxdFVkfT7qgnjCg

 ;D

I'm tempted with MITB but not looking to pay more than £50 for a ticket which might be impossible. Waiting for that London AEW show as well.
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 03:00:10 pm
;D

I'm tempted with MITB but not looking to pay more than £50 for a ticket which might be impossible. Waiting for that London AEW show as well.

Depending where you are in the country as well, I think they will be doing a rampage show in Manchester too, so that may also be a shout
Although I've already said my opinion on the whole briefcase thing earlier, the only thing that would make me change my mind is if Sami Zayn won and cashed it in on Roman. That would be pretty epic.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 04:31:22 pm
Although I've already said my opinion on the whole briefcase thing earlier, the only thing that would make me change my mind is if Sami Zayn won and cashed it in on Roman. That would be pretty epic.

Yep, Zayn winning and it sowing seeds of mistrust in the Bloodline would work really well. Although I'd guess that by next July, they'll have already turned Zayn (assuming the direction is still him and Owens taking the belts off the Usos).

Wouldn't surprise me if they put it on Logan Paul. Have him show off the briefcase in loads of his YouTube videos, other events he does, just use it as a promotion tool basically. Then have him tease the cash in on his socials and eventually do it successfully for a short reign. Probably the most logical way to get the belt on him, and it gets them plenty of PR in the process.
The problem with Mitb at the moment is that Roman Reigns is an unstoppable monster and you feel whoever beats him really has to do it in a proper one on one match, not by blind siding him after another match.

Really think AEW have dropped the ball massively with UK dates now with the WWE having Clash at The Castle last year and now announcing Money In The Bank, whilst all they've given is a vague 2023 and London announcements.
You can bet that the WWE London show will be around the same date that AEW were planning to run, they'll be trying to take as much of that audience as possible.

Another brilliant Dynamite, and the new set looks better than I thought it would.

Hangman desperately needs a heel turn to send Mox on his deserved holiday, and it'll freshen his character up.  No idea wtf they're doing with Saraya but at least the women are getting some deeper storylines now.

Danielson vs Takeshita next week is going to be insane.  Can't wait.
Danielson Vs MJF in a 1 hour ironman match should be good
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm
Danielson Vs MJF in a 1 hour ironman match should be good

Yeah I think MJF will do a better job than expected, Danielson will put together a banger.
https://twitter.com/laurenthomas/status/1611106715486883845?t=FXag6dwXisZYwtckt-nWLw&s=19

Quote
SCOOP: Vince McMahon plans to return to WWE following his retirement in 2022 amid a sexual-harassment scandal in order to pursue a sale of the business, sources say. $WWE

Wall Street Journal Scoop - fucking huge
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm
Danielson Vs MJF in a 1 hour ironman match should be good

It's a cunningly brilliant stipulation that takes in MJF's light wrestling schedule ("You don't have the cardio") and the criticisms of him that he isn't all that in the ring (which I don't agree with - he's had some great matches). I expect him to prevail and get the hugest of rubs (oo-er) via a full hour with Danielson.
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:57:25 pm
It's a cunningly brilliant stipulation that takes in MJF's light wrestling schedule ("You don't have the cardio") and the criticisms of him that he isn't all that in the ring (which I don't agree with - he's had some great matches). I expect him to prevail and get the hugest of rubs (oo-er) via a full hour with Danielson.



Yeah it is quite clever, and looking at MJF is is pretty clear he has been doing the work to get into shape whlst he was away.


Quite a few wrestlers in AEW seem to have been working on their conditioning in recent months and it is very noticeable visually.  MJF, Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, Ethan Page and Hikaru Shida being the ones that stand out the most if you look at them now and compare to how they were six months or so ago.

Big Bill Morrisey also looks amazing since coming into AEW and has gotten into even better shape since his debut. Looking at  him now and contrasting that with him in WWE is like comparing chalk and cheese steel.

Baker is the one that has caught my eye the most as it suggests she is over or close to being over some of the injuries she had been carrying. An injury free Britt means she is getting back amongst the title matches again imo.

Thinking of Baker and belts, the women's division in AEW needs more AEW belts.

The men's division, including tag titles, has six different belts whilst the womens division has only two.


The women's division needs tag belts imo and especially if here are a few more names incoming in the first half of 2023.
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 08:28:15 am
Thinking of Baker and belts, the women's division in AEW needs more AEW belts.

The men's division, including tag titles, has six different belts whilst the womens division has only two.


The women's division needs tag belts imo and especially if here are a few more names incoming in the first half of 2023.
That's not a sign the women's division has too few belts, it's a sign the men's division has too many.
I'm loathe to add any more belts right now.  It's cool that you get wrestlers like Shida walking around with a couple of championships from other promotions, but it just muddies the waters for the more casual fan.
I watch AEW in the mornings after it airs, and my gf sometimes catches bits of it. Even she has remarked on almost everybody having a title (given as well as the AEW brand you've had all the RoH belts on display, FTR walking around with AAA & IWGP belts, Shida's belt, so on. Oh, and the FTW).

I do think that the womens division should have tag titles, certainly more than the men needed trios (which to me is just duplicate tag titles, especially if most of the trios competing are established tag teams plus a mate). But they need to get more air time to warrant it, and some proper tag teams to compete for them. I don't want to see "Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale" as a team competing etc. Nothing cheapens a tag division like using it as a way to give your singles wrestlers something to do when they aren't in the title picture.

Even Penelope & the Bunny still seem thrown together to me, and they've teamed on-and-off for ages (actually, it's probably the on-and-off that does it. Tag partners shouldn't be involved in storylines without each other with no explanation, but as both are also valets they get drawn into other stories).

AEW have had some proper teams turn up on Dark before (The Renegades & Sea Stars come to mind) but whether they're on the level needed to even create a division, I don't know.
Wait till the mixed tag belts show up.
Looks like Vince is moving very quickly to bring himself and his cronies back in



https://mobile.twitter.com/BensonRichardE/status/1611327232999395331
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:30:09 am
I'm loathe to add any more belts right now.  It's cool that you get wrestlers like Shida walking around with a couple of championships from other promotions, but it just muddies the waters for the more casual fan.

I like the idea of other companies belts being on display, bit not necessarily challenged for on AEW. Letting you know this person is an elite level wrestler and a champion across the world, but also letting you know that the belt isn't in play on this show, it's just to let you know how good this wrestler is
https://mobile.twitter.com/BrandonThurston/status/1611346373407916033

Quote
Vince McMahon is back on WWEs board of directors.

A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios on the board and removes independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed.

Yep Vince is now back on the board and brought his guys in to vote him in as Chairman too.

Also changed the bylaws so that no TV rights or Sale can be done without his approval.

He is back, completely back.
This turd simply won't flush. So he will be bringing back 24/7 title etc  :wanker
Quote from: btroom on Today at 01:30:12 pm
This turd simply won't flush. So he will be bringing back 24/7 title etc  :wanker

He will flush himself for $5 Billion from NBC or Disney
Yeah I thought him coming back was so that he could be the one to oversee the sale of the company.  If they do get bought, I really hope that means they can stop bending over a barrel for Saudi Arabian oil money and putting on those bullshit shows.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:39:51 pm
Yeah I thought him coming back was so that he could be the one to oversee the sale of the company.  If they do get bought, I really hope that means they can stop bending over a barrel for Saudi Arabian oil money and putting on those bullshit shows.

Those shows make more than 3 Mania's, no one is getting rid of them sadly
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:43:26 pm
Those shows make more than 3 Mania's, no one is getting rid of them sadly

Well they can go fuck themselves then.  AEW 4life.
