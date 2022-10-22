Well Jan 4th was good for wrestling; after a really good Tokyo Dome show, Dynamite was also EXCELLENT. Starks got a big win, Darby got a big big win and moment in his home town, new set looks fantastic, lighting and crowd mixing is much better, and the crowd was AWESOME.
They need to travel the west and Southern coasts more, east side is a bit saturated, and don't get me started on Chicago.
WWE doing Money in the Bank at the O2 in London this July.
I am tired of the MITB concept now but that's a really good show for the UK.
I do feel though that maybe instead change the contract, maybe instead make it for a guarenteed Main Event Title match on the first night of Mania, and Rumble winner gets night 2 Main Event.
I just feel the MITB had gone a bit stale after a good number of years of poor use if the contract and obvious moves all done now. I think that type of change of format would work wonders.