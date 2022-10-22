It should always work as long as they give it to the right person and cash it at the right time. It should still be a guaranteed title, frankly. The guys cashing in and then losing it makes the whole thing pointless. Stick it back on Edge, he knew how to cash in.



I think that of course goes a long way, picking the right person. But this is a format which has been going for 18 years now, I just feel they have done everything they can with the current concept, but because it isn't as fixed or significant as the Rumble which never goes stale, a lack of new ideas is harming it, so just twist it up a bit I feel.Also in general with WWE, hard to chose a guy as most options are either boring because they would get a match anyway, or bad because the non-established stars are treated like geeks.There aren't many people who can win it to really propell them, who are ready. Only one I can think is Damien Priest (who is pretty good, can really go into the main event, but is also already 40 himself too which shows a bit of that WWE age problem)