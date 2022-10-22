« previous next »
tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6480 on: Yesterday at 10:09:20 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:57:12 pm
Whereabouts online could this match be found? I only really watch AEW and have my Fite for that so no idea where people find grappling content.

I'll PM you a link when I get on the laptop later.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6481 on: Today at 09:58:22 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:57:12 pm
Whereabouts online could this match be found? I only really watch AEW and have my Fite for that so no idea where people find grappling content.

If you don't mind another subscription there is New Japan World which had the entire catalog of NJPW. Website is in Japanese and English and provides Japanese and English commentary. Also I believe it splits PPV's into individual match points as well so easy to pick out

Like most Japanese websites it is built with a real 90's- early 00's feel but if you can get over a bit of clunkiness and a subscription it works great
Last Edit: Today at 10:00:19 am by Stockholm Syndrome
Barefoot Doctor

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6482 on: Today at 12:17:12 pm
WWE doing Money in the Bank at the O2 in London this July.
courty61

  Never Buy The S*n
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6483 on: Today at 12:20:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:17:12 pm
WWE doing Money in the Bank at the O2 in London this July.

About time they did a proper PPV over here.

How did they make from the Castle show again?
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6484 on: Today at 12:27:18 pm
Well Jan 4th was good for wrestling; after a really good Tokyo Dome show, Dynamite was also EXCELLENT. Starks got a big win, Darby got a big big win and moment in his home town, new set looks fantastic, lighting and crowd mixing is much better, and the crowd was AWESOME.

They need to travel the west and Southern coasts more, east side is a bit saturated, and don't get me started on Chicago.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:17:12 pm
WWE doing Money in the Bank at the O2 in London this July.

I am tired of the MITB concept now but that's a really good show for the UK.

I do feel though that maybe instead change the contract, maybe instead make it for a guarenteed Main Event Title match on the first night of Mania, and Rumble winner gets night 2 Main Event.

I just feel the MITB had gone a bit stale after a good number of years of poor use if the contract and obvious moves all done now. I think that type of change of format would work wonders.
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6485 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm
Yeah that briefcase shit is way past it's sell by date. Boring as fuck now.
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6486 on: Today at 12:32:04 pm
It should always work as long as they give it to the right person and cash it at the right time. It should still be a guaranteed title, frankly. The guys cashing in and then losing it makes the whole thing pointless. Stick it back on Edge, he knew how to cash in.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6487 on: Today at 12:50:58 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:32:04 pm
It should always work as long as they give it to the right person and cash it at the right time. It should still be a guaranteed title, frankly. The guys cashing in and then losing it makes the whole thing pointless. Stick it back on Edge, he knew how to cash in.

I think that of course goes a long way, picking the right person. But this is a format which has been going for 18 years now, I just feel they have done everything they can with the current concept, but because it isn't as fixed or significant as the Rumble which never goes stale, a lack of new ideas is harming it, so just twist it up a bit I feel.

Also in general with WWE, hard to chose a guy as most options are either boring because they would get a match anyway, or bad because the non-established stars are treated like geeks.

There aren't many people who can win it to really propell them, who are ready. Only one I can think is Damien Priest (who is pretty good, can really go into the main event, but is also already 40 himself too which shows a bit of that WWE age problem)
bird_lfc

  Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6488 on: Today at 01:25:11 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:27:18 pm
Well Jan 4th was good for wrestling; after a really good Tokyo Dome show, Dynamite was also EXCELLENT. Starks got a big win, Darby got a big big win and moment in his home town, new set looks fantastic, lighting and crowd mixing is much better, and the crowd was AWESOME.

They need to travel the west and Southern coasts more, east side is a bit saturated, and don't get me started on Chicago.

I am tired of the MITB concept now but that's a really good show for the UK.

I do feel though that maybe instead change the contract, maybe instead make it for a guarenteed Main Event Title match on the first night of Mania, and Rumble winner gets night 2 Main Event.

I just feel the MITB had gone a bit stale after a good number of years of poor use if the contract and obvious moves all done now. I think that type of change of format would work wonders.

Yeah i quite like the idea of a set title opportunity to be honest, not to mention that a lot of MITB winners recently have been booked poorly with losing streaks after getting the briefcase.

I'd probably prefer a King of the ring concept returning though, with the winner getting a title shot and not being left with a terrible 'king' gimmick in the process
