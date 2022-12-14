Don't see any other angle other than MJF going into 2024 with the belt and his whole bidding war shtick. Would much rather WWE wasn't mentioned at all on AEW TV, think it's a really cheap and stupid bit of heat, but he's the king of the low hanging fruit, so it comes with the territory.
I dunno who takes the belt off him in the end, the romantic choice is Kingston, but I get the feeling he'll instead go really close at Grand Slam or similar. Starks winning it in the long term could work, but they need to keep him hot and keep him strong for a long time.