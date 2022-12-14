WWE don't even test for weed anymore so Riddle has been got with something worse. Also sounds like a real dickhead in general.





If Vince does somehow get back in charge I will laugh for days. Hope it happens, that shitty company deserves it.



I think he'd love nothing more than to die in the ring or in a storyline



Split from his wife and kids (doesn't see them) because he had an affair, cheated on the woman he left his wife for, uses his family in storyline (makes it open to the world he doesn't see them), gets suspended for drugs, uses his time suspended to go partying with his New New (pornstar) girlfriend (not the woman he cheated on his first mistress with). To each their own I guess but idk his lifestyle seems a bit sleazy to me. Nevermind the accusations - at best he is a serial adulterer, at worst something a lot more sinister.Absolutely.Thing is as well, can they stop him from coming back? Isn't it still his company? Isn't he still majority shareholder with all the voting power? If he wants to come back, can he not just come back?