Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 14, 2022, 09:24:51 am
I think he'd love nothing more than to die in the ring or in a storyline

He should've booked himself in a match with Nia Jax if he wanted the chance of dying in the ring.
Quote from: tubby on December 14, 2022, 09:11:03 am
WWE don't even test for weed anymore so Riddle has been got with something worse.  Also sounds like a real dickhead in general.


If Vince does somehow get back in charge I will laugh for days.  Hope it happens, that shitty company deserves it.

Split from his wife and kids (doesn't see them) because he had an affair, cheated on the woman he left his wife for, uses his family in storyline (makes it open to the world he doesn't see them), gets suspended for drugs, uses his time suspended to go partying with his New New (pornstar) girlfriend (not the woman he cheated on his first mistress with). To each their own I guess but idk his lifestyle seems a bit sleazy to me. Nevermind the accusations - at best he is a serial adulterer, at worst something a lot more sinister.

Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 14, 2022, 09:24:51 am
I think he'd love nothing more than to die in the ring or in a storyline

Absolutely.

Thing is as well, can they stop him from coming back? Isn't it still his company? Isn't he still majority shareholder with all the voting power? If he wants to come back, can he not just come back?
Cool little interview from Jamie Hayer on BBC website

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/england/63919983
Mandy Rose, who has been a champ for 400 days has been sacked for posting some revealing stuff on her only fans equivalent. Cant say Im surprised when you see they make their yearly salary in a week through it.

WWE need to catch up and realise that going back 20 years they would be encouraging it!
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on December 14, 2022, 08:26:49 pm
Mandy Rose, who has been a champ for 400 days has been sacked for posting some revealing stuff on her only fans equivalent. Cant say Im surprised when you see they make their yearly salary in a week through it.

WWE need to catch up and realise that going back 20 years they would be encouraging it!
OMG, that's disgusting. Where?
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on December 14, 2022, 09:58:17 pm
OMG, that's disgusting. Where?

Try the internet.  It's nothing crazy, but I can see why a company who pretends to be family friendly would want to disassociate themselves with what she's posting.
hmm it's not just pictures... allegedly.  :D
A comic strip as well?!?!?!  :o
I hope Scarlett Bordeaux doesnt get sacked for doing the same.
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 15, 2022, 07:34:40 am
I hope Scarlett Bordeaux doesnt get sacked for doing the same.

She stopped though I think. Anyone who re-signed and had one did. But Mandy didn't.

But yeah Mandy was doing some further than risque stuff - not full on porn but maybe 2 steps away from it.

WWE contracts probably have a morality clause with the toy company deals and such.

Also with Mandy, she is someone who has been there for 7 years, not improved, not moved the needle even on NXT, and got sent to NXT allegedly because she didn't take the vaccine so couldn't travel. Frankly I think this is partly a good excuse to get rid of her more than anything.
That Jericho, eh? Burying young talent all over the place.
Genuine shock at Jericho losing that match, and having a hot crowd helped the moment so much.  JAS explosion incoming?

MJF vs Starks was a little clunky in places, but it's a decent first defence.  Danielson will hopefully get a much better match out of him to help cement his reign, and hopefully Starks keeps riding this momentum.
Quote from: tubby on December 18, 2022, 06:23:54 pm
Genuine shock at Jericho losing that match, and having a hot crowd helped the moment so much.  JAS explosion incoming?

MJF vs Starks was a little clunky in places, but it's a decent first defence.  Danielson will hopefully get a much better match out of him to help cement his reign, and hopefully Starks keeps riding this momentum.

I do think with Starks promo and in ring skill, and just natural charisma, he has really shown he can be THE MAN. So I want MJF to have a long title reign, but given how the match went I want Starks to have a big continued push, and be the man to overthrow MJF in a year or so
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 19, 2022, 11:30:37 am
I do think with Starks promo and in ring skill, and just natural charisma, he has really shown he can be THE MAN. So I want MJF to have a long title reign, but given how the match went I want Starks to have a big continued push, and be the man to overthrow MJF in a year or so

I want MJF's title reign to last long enough to see programmes with Starks, Page, Allin, Jungle Boy and Adam Cole.

Think the promos alone in the build to some of those would be awesome
Don't see any other angle other than MJF going into 2024 with the belt and his whole bidding war shtick.  Would much rather WWE wasn't mentioned at all on AEW TV, think it's a really cheap and stupid bit of heat, but he's the king of the low hanging fruit, so it comes with the territory.

I dunno who takes the belt off him in the end, the romantic choice is Kingston, but I get the feeling he'll instead go really close at Grand Slam or similar.  Starks winning it in the long term could work, but they need to keep him hot and keep him strong for a long time.
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2022, 11:53:58 am
Don't see any other angle other than MJF going into 2024 with the belt and his whole bidding war shtick.  Would much rather WWE wasn't mentioned at all on AEW TV, think it's a really cheap and stupid bit of heat, but he's the king of the low hanging fruit, so it comes with the territory.

I dunno who takes the belt off him in the end, the romantic choice is Kingston, but I get the feeling he'll instead go really close at Grand Slam or similar.  Starks winning it in the long term could work, but they need to keep him hot and keep him strong for a long time.

I would say being clipped just before 2024, at Winter is Coming 2023.

Hard to say who stops him but there's a few. Starks and Kingston both need build but good options. Same with Jungle Boy and Darby. Could also go with someone like Hangman.

Wardlow is also an option if they give him a proper push next year
Not seeing it with Jungle Boy at the moment, they're in a weird spot with him where they're trying to transition him away from the jungle stuff and towards being Jack Perry, but he's got that ultra catchy crowd pleasing theme and he's a really poor promo, so it's difficult.  He's very good in-ring, and I think pairing him with Hook is a really smart step for both of them as it keeps Hook around and gives Jungle Boy something to do while he waits for Christian to heal up.

I really wish Wardlow was a better promo too.  He looked out of his league promo-wise with Joe this week.
HHH with the Break glass for Cena.
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2022, 12:12:03 pm
Not seeing it with Jungle Boy at the moment, they're in a weird spot with him where they're trying to transition him away from the jungle stuff and towards being Jack Perry, but he's got that ultra catchy crowd pleasing theme and he's a really poor promo, so it's difficult.  He's very good in-ring, and I think pairing him with Hook is a really smart step for both of them as it keeps Hook around and gives Jungle Boy something to do while he waits for Christian to heal up.

I really wish Wardlow was a better promo too.  He looked out of his league promo-wise with Joe this week.

There's one ONE old time wrestler I would bring in from WWE again, and for one match, and that's Goldberg to put Wardlow over in a super quick match. Set in motion again him being a monster.

And his promo is bad yeah, so just have him be a monster. Same thing with Goldberg in WCW he was limited in promo and in ring, but he was a big scary dude who murdered people, just do that

Jungle Boy is a terrible promo it has to be said, but super good in ring and super over. Just don't have him talk too much. Him with HOOK is a real good pairing I must say.
HHH has brought back another fired star, Bronson Reed (aka JONAH).

Other than the Bloodline which may in fact be Heyman's baby, WWE isn't very good right now, and hasn't been for a fair bit - same stuff and a bunch of the same competently wrestled matches you forget next day with rubbish finishes.

Also HHH has brought back/called up 19 acts since taking over and all of them have been failures. All of them are ice cold, most after maybe 2 weeks of minimal buzz. They either have no follow through, or are bad creatively, or are just straight up bad/lazy

Even Bray Wyatt who had huge fanfare coming back has lost all his steam with terrible terrible spooky shit.

The best thing about the returns so far is how hilarious bad Top Dollah is in the ring - he did a Tope on Smackdown where by he didn't even manage to jump over the bottom rope and nearly killed himself he botched so bad

https://twitter.com/RealJackCassidy/status/1603944186922795009?t=U2p31D_A5A6MFUFLxobo1g&s=19

https://twitter.com/JustNotATES/status/1603945526537363456?t=wfpQCogxUTXLhcEfz_91cg&s=19
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:01:47 am
HHH has brought back another fired star, Bronson Reed (aka JONAH).

Other than the Bloodline which may in fact be Heyman's baby, WWE isn't very good right now, and hasn't been for a fair bit - same stuff and a bunch of the same competently wrestled matches you forget next day with rubbish finishes.

Also HHH has brought back/called up 19 acts since taking over and all of them have been failures. All of them are ice cold, most after maybe 2 weeks of minimal buzz. They either have no follow through, or are bad creatively, or are just straight up bad/lazy

Even Bray Wyatt who had huge fanfare coming back has lost all his steam with terrible terrible spooky shit.

The best thing about the returns so far is how hilarious bad Top Dollah is in the ring - he did a Tope on Smackdown where by he didn't even manage to jump over the bottom rope and nearly killed himself he botched so bad

https://twitter.com/RealJackCassidy/status/1603944186922795009?t=U2p31D_A5A6MFUFLxobo1g&s=19

https://twitter.com/JustNotATES/status/1603945526537363456?t=wfpQCogxUTXLhcEfz_91cg&s=19

So HHH isn't the saviour after all? Time for Vinny Mac to make his comeback.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:01:47 am
HHH has brought back another fired star, Bronson Reed (aka JONAH).

Other than the Bloodline which may in fact be Heyman's baby, WWE isn't very good right now, and hasn't been for a fair bit - same stuff and a bunch of the same competently wrestled matches you forget next day with rubbish finishes.

Also HHH has brought back/called up 19 acts since taking over and all of them have been failures. All of them are ice cold, most after maybe 2 weeks of minimal buzz. They either have no follow through, or are bad creatively, or are just straight up bad/lazy

Even Bray Wyatt who had huge fanfare coming back has lost all his steam with terrible terrible spooky shit.

The best thing about the returns so far is how hilarious bad Top Dollah is in the ring - he did a Tope on Smackdown where by he didn't even manage to jump over the bottom rope and nearly killed himself he botched so bad

https://twitter.com/RealJackCassidy/status/1603944186922795009?t=U2p31D_A5A6MFUFLxobo1g&s=19

https://twitter.com/JustNotATES/status/1603945526537363456?t=wfpQCogxUTXLhcEfz_91cg&s=19

Liking the LA Knight vs Bray Wyatt feud so far  ;D
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:16:12 am
So HHH isn't the saviour after all? Time for Vinny Mac to make his comeback.

There's lots of talk

For real like Vince at the end was making a show that was incomprehensible, like it was written by someone with dementia (funny how that works).

HHH is booking a full repetitive show and his new toys are getting no reaction, but it is still better than Vince's chaotic mess of a show
Top Dolla is unbelievably bad, comically so.  Some people just need to accept wrestling isn't for them.
Not sure why a large proportion of those coming back are being stuck in the same Miz story too, thats been dragged out more than needed.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:01:47 am
he did a Tope on Smackdown where by he didn't even manage to jump over the bottom rope and nearly killed himself he botched so bad

Potential injury aside, that is hilarious. The way the other guys positioned to catch him just go with it anyway, and he still acts like he's just cleaned them all out.
