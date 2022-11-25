So whats actually the deal with Punk then? He had a big bust up with 'the Elite' backstage, they all got suspended, he's injured for like a year anyway, no-ones been fired, they're back now and now everyones pretending he doesnt exist? Is he gonna get fired (or are they scared he'd go back to the 'E?)?



Someone can correct me if I'm wrongThere was an 'independent' investigation into what happend after the press scrum at All OutThe things that got leaked (to Dave Meltzer) from that is that The Elite charged into Punks locker room with an AEW lawyer, a fight ensued involving a chair, some biting, punks dog got hurt and Punk got injured (unclear if that was from his match or from the fight after). Everyone got suspended. Ace Steel got fired.Following on from that investigation which no one knows who carried it out and what the results are. All we know is that Omega and The Bucks are back and it's being reported that AEW and currently negotiating CM Punk's release (with what many are guessing will included a big non-compete). Punk is injured anyway so it's not like he's going to be on TV.No side wants what happened in that room reported. Legally Punk probably could sue but Kahn has deep enough pocketsPunk also has managed to piss off everyone in that locker room after All Out and the Executive Vice Presidents know how to take the piss (last night and a few weeks ago having Colt Cabana go against Jericho on TV).Basically the EVP's control the strings and there was only ever going to be one loser