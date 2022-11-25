« previous next »
Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 292127 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6400 on: November 25, 2022, 11:05:59 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 25, 2022, 10:52:28 am
So whats actually the deal with Punk then? He had a big bust up with 'the Elite' backstage, they all got suspended, he's injured for like a year anyway, no-ones been fired, they're back now and now everyones pretending he doesnt exist? Is he gonna get fired (or are they scared he'd go back to the 'E?)?

So the basic story seems to be he did the whole press conference which he had been planning for a while, went backstage and the elite met with him, Punk started a fight near enough right away, all got suspended while this was investigated, investigation found Punk as the aggressor, further every man and his dog in AEW blamed Punk with top guys saying they won't work with him (not named but it is Jericho, Moxley, Hangman Page as obvious ones), Elite came back and they are working to buy Punk's contract out, he is injured for months anyway but he isn't coming back.

Dunno if he goes to E or not, don't know what clauses there are for non-compete or what would be agreed.

Further Punk is threatening to sue. In fact Punk and Elite both lawyered up hence why there was an investigation and all suspended while it is looked in to, because lawyers were called.

People in AEW don't like Punk and blame him for a bad atmosphere. Also it is telling that a lot of comments Punk made which people thought "oh that is for his heel turn' was actually not the case, it was just Punk being an arsehole.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6401 on: November 25, 2022, 11:08:02 am »
Also lots of rumblings Regal only had a 1 year deal and will go back to WWE in March. While I hate to see him go it makes sense with his Son being there now and HHH loving regal.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6402 on: November 25, 2022, 11:12:41 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 25, 2022, 11:05:59 am
People in AEW don't like Punk and blame him for a bad atmosphere. Also it is telling that a lot of comments Punk made which people thought "oh that is for his heel turn' was actually not the case, it was just Punk being an arsehole.
Certain people, many of which he had issues with that predated his arrival. Ask the Acclaimed, FTR, Darby Allin, Ricky Starks or Powerhouse Hobbs if they had a problem with him. Hell, ask MJF if he'd rather work with Punk or the Elite.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6403 on: November 25, 2022, 11:18:50 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 25, 2022, 11:12:41 am
Certain people, many of which he had issues with that predated his arrival. Ask the Acclaimed, FTR, Darby Allin, Ricky Starks or Powerhouse Hobbs if they had a problem with him. Hell, ask MJF if he'd rather work with Punk or the Elite.

MJF called him out for Brawl Out, furthermore Punk shat on his big moment, his return (something MJF has mentioned in promos leading up to Full Gear)

The other guys other than FTR have given no indication one way or the other - Starks in particular has always been more close with Cody, who for a fact fucking hates Punk too from back in WWE.

The usual sources as well clearly point to FTR saying Punk went too far. Every news report saying even Punk supporters - read FTR since they speak to everyone - said that Punk went too far.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,367
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6404 on: November 25, 2022, 11:21:02 am »
Ahhh. Well Punk is a dickhead but then I think probably most wrestlers are.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6405 on: November 25, 2022, 11:25:05 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 25, 2022, 11:21:02 am
Ahhh. Well Punk is a dickhead but then I think probably most wrestlers are.

Oh for sure. The Elite are dickheads too by recent accounts, just not as overt in their disdain and aggression.

General rule of thumb - assume until proven otherwise that every wrestler in the world is MAGA and/or knows of some very shady shit going down and actively staying quiet about it (if not actually performing the shady shit)

And then someone like Punk who is in general, just a complete asshole

Truth be told the only one I can think for relative certain at the moment isn't a dickhead is Moxley - been through enough shit and put enough of himself out there that you can kinda tell he is a somewhat broken but ultimately very decent man.
Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6406 on: November 25, 2022, 11:38:19 am »
More importantly the House of Black and Hat are BACK    :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf


I'm happy again  ;D
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6407 on: November 25, 2022, 11:38:20 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 25, 2022, 11:18:50 am
MJF called him out for Brawl Out, furthermore Punk shat on his big moment, his return (something MJF has mentioned in promos leading up to Full Gear)

The other guys other than FTR have given no indication one way or the other - Starks in particular has always been more close with Cody, who for a fact fucking hates Punk too from back in WWE.

The usual sources as well clearly point to FTR saying Punk went too far. Every news report saying even Punk supporters - read FTR since they speak to everyone - said that Punk went too far.
I'm not saying Punk is blameless for the situation, simply that the claims he was singlehandedly causing a horrible atmosphere in the AEW locker room are likely groundless, especially given how cliquey the Elite/Undisputed Era segment of the roster is. I'm not sure an MJF promo is exactly admissable evidence either.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6408 on: November 25, 2022, 12:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 25, 2022, 11:38:20 am
I'm not saying Punk is blameless for the situation, simply that the claims he was singlehandedly causing a horrible atmosphere in the AEW locker room are likely groundless, especially given how cliquey the Elite/Undisputed Era segment of the roster is. I'm not sure an MJF promo is exactly admissable evidence either.

Oh Elite are really bad too - the reason why AEW lockeroom apparently improved was because both of them were suspended. Kenny Omega definitely said "If it was up to me, I wouldn't have hired 80% of you" at the Summer perk up meeting.

I would claim against the Undisputed Era though, because Kyle is largely just a quiet dorky dude, and Adam Cole is legitimately beloved by absolutely everyone in wrestling, a genuinely nice guy (another one to go on my list with Moxley) - telling that Punk broke away from his rant to say I hope Cole is ok. The likes of Danielson, Kevin Owens, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, all wanted to bend over backwards to work with him and make him look good - people LOVE Adam Cole in the lockeroom.

Furthermore Bobby Fish tried to get them to leave with him back to WWE, they told him to go, and he ended up in TNA by himself.

So I would say Undisputed Era really isn't cliqy, in fact Cole is maybe the only universally liked wrestler among them all.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6409 on: November 25, 2022, 12:17:18 pm »
Speaking of Adam Cole, AEW could really do with him coming back soon - enough time off that he would freshen things up, and a good heel to have when they have very few.

After MJF and Jericho who is the next big heel? I legit think it is Jay Lethal.

They need Cole back, and need to push hard on Strickland, Hobbs, House of Black, and RUSH
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,040
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6410 on: November 25, 2022, 12:27:50 pm »
I really hope Lethal isn't anywhere near the top of the card.  Swerve is my pick, that guy is so good at everything, he plays into that sneaky heel persona brilliantly.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6411 on: November 25, 2022, 12:36:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 25, 2022, 12:27:50 pm
I really hope Lethal isn't anywhere near the top of the card.  Swerve is my pick, that guy is so good at everything, he plays into that sneaky heel persona brilliantly.

That's the thing, he is too high but he is still the 3rd highest heel, given that unfortunately other potential heels are under Jericho's umbrella (Sammy and Garcia)

Swerve absolutely should get a mega push as a heel - beat Keith Lee and then I would have him beating a real top guy in a feud too (Danielson or Moxley or Kenny).

Would push Starks to a title too, maybe the TNT or ROH title. Same with Takeshita.

And yeah, Hobbs and RUSH I would say should be given monster pushes too to make them legit top contenders for face champions
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6412 on: November 25, 2022, 12:37:40 pm »
I've also honestly really gone off FTR uniting the titles too - I know they are amazing at it would make total sense, but Acclaimed are legit super over, organicly grown AEW stara
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,287
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6413 on: November 25, 2022, 02:17:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 25, 2022, 10:52:28 am
So whats actually the deal with Punk then? He had a big bust up with 'the Elite' backstage, they all got suspended, he's injured for like a year anyway, no-ones been fired, they're back now and now everyones pretending he doesnt exist? Is he gonna get fired (or are they scared he'd go back to the 'E?)?

Someone can correct me if I'm wrong

There was an 'independent' investigation into what happend after the press scrum at All Out

The things that got leaked (to Dave Meltzer) from that is that The Elite charged into Punks locker room with an AEW lawyer, a fight ensued involving a chair, some biting, punks dog got hurt and Punk got injured (unclear if that was from his match or from the fight after). Everyone got suspended. Ace Steel got fired.

Following on from that investigation which no one knows who carried it out and what the results are. All we know is that Omega and The Bucks are back and it's being reported that AEW and currently negotiating CM Punk's release (with what many are guessing will included a big non-compete). Punk is injured anyway so it's not like he's going to be on TV.

No side wants what happened in that room reported. Legally Punk probably could sue but Kahn has deep enough pockets

Punk also has managed to piss off everyone in that locker room after All Out and the Executive Vice Presidents know how to take the piss (last night and a few weeks ago having Colt Cabana go against Jericho on TV).

Basically the EVP's control the strings and there was only ever going to be one loser
Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,699
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6414 on: November 25, 2022, 03:25:54 pm »
My guess is AEW terminate Punk's contract the day after Mania to make sure he and WWE can't get a payday out of it all.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6415 on: November 25, 2022, 10:14:35 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 25, 2022, 02:17:51 pm
Someone can correct me if I'm wrong

There was an 'independent' investigation into what happend after the press scrum at All Out

The things that got leaked (to Dave Meltzer) from that is that The Elite charged into Punks locker room with an AEW lawyer, a fight ensued involving a chair, some biting, punks dog got hurt and Punk got injured (unclear if that was from his match or from the fight after). Everyone got suspended. Ace Steel got fired.

Following on from that investigation which no one knows who carried it out and what the results are. All we know is that Omega and The Bucks are back and it's being reported that AEW and currently negotiating CM Punk's release (with what many are guessing will included a big non-compete). Punk is injured anyway so it's not like he's going to be on TV.

No side wants what happened in that room reported. Legally Punk probably could sue but Kahn has deep enough pockets

Punk also has managed to piss off everyone in that locker room after All Out and the Executive Vice Presidents know how to take the piss (last night and a few weeks ago having Colt Cabana go against Jericho on TV).

Basically the EVP's control the strings and there was only ever going to be one loser

Most people think Punks dog getting hurt was bollocks put out by Punk after the investigation found him to be in the wrong. The comment mentioned (which given the wording of the quote and the news he was in the room, makes me think it was MJF) was that Punk was like a psycho, and didn't even think about his dog.
Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6416 on: November 25, 2022, 10:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 25, 2022, 10:14:35 pm
Most people think Punks dog getting hurt was bollocks put out by Punk after the investigation found him to be in the wrong. The comment mentioned (which given the wording of the quote and the news he was in the room, makes me think it was MJF) was that Punk was like a psycho, and didn't even think about his dog.


Was it not Kenny Omega that was meant to have picked up the dog and taken it out of harms way after some failed attempts to get Punk to look out for the dog?

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6417 on: November 26, 2022, 12:10:33 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on November 25, 2022, 10:27:57 pm

Was it not Kenny Omega that was meant to have picked up the dog and taken it out of harms way after some failed attempts to get Punk to look out for the dog?

That's the story that come out but I don't believe it for a second, that was Kenny's version I think, where Punk was wild and the Elite did absolutely nothing
Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6418 on: November 26, 2022, 01:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 26, 2022, 12:10:33 am
That's the story that come out but I don't believe it for a second, that was Kenny's version I think, where Punk was wild and the Elite did absolutely nothing


Ahh ok. Not really following the whole thing too closely because Punk always comes across as a snide thin skinned piece of shit that eventually gets into a bust up that is always the fault of everyone else, and on the other side there is Omega and the Bucks who come across as snide self servings pieces of shit who are always in the right.


The only saving grace the Elite have is all three can still really go in the ring, whereas Punk is limited by comparison.

But all four bring a serious amount of baggage one way or the other. My own take is AEW would be better off without all four of them.


Just give me more House of Black, More Baker, More Hayter, get Cargill some better storylines, more full on heel Swerve, and  MJF in some good fueds that do not include the BCC and I will be happy.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6419 on: November 27, 2022, 07:20:35 pm »
Whatever you think of the Punk/Elite dynamic, he almost certainly won't wrestle there again so 🤷. Agree with the Swerve love though, from what I've seen he has everything he needs to be near the top of the card. I don't think he and Keith Lee work well enough together to be top tag team heels there either.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6420 on: Today at 01:45:33 am »
Fucking STELLAR promo by Ricky Starks just now

https://mobile.twitter.com/AEW/status/1600664442458427393

Also it has to be said Dynamite hasn't been brilliant for a fair bit, and shedding a bit of light on it, Tony Khan has apparently been dealing with his mother who had 2 strokes between All Out and Grand Slam. So between the Brawl Out fallout, and dealing with that, AND new PL and NFL season, yeah maybe it is fair to say he may not have had eyes on the ball
Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,643
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6421 on: Today at 09:48:55 am »
I enjoyed "Dollar Store Dwayne", and "Skipping you (Pebble) back to Billy Corgan's NWA on Youtube" from MJF, but Starks knocked the responses out of the park.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,040
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6422 on: Today at 08:54:38 pm »
That was an excellent show, having a hot crowd helped a bunch but there was so much good there.  Starks took his shot and the tag match was brilliant.

Not keen on that Regal stuff but I get why they did it.

Even the women's match was decent.
