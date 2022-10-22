So whats actually the deal with Punk then? He had a big bust up with 'the Elite' backstage, they all got suspended, he's injured for like a year anyway, no-ones been fired, they're back now and now everyones pretending he doesnt exist? Is he gonna get fired (or are they scared he'd go back to the 'E?)?



So the basic story seems to be he did the whole press conference which he had been planning for a while, went backstage and the elite met with him, Punk started a fight near enough right away, all got suspended while this was investigated, investigation found Punk as the aggressor, further every man and his dog in AEW blamed Punk with top guys saying they won't work with him (not named but it is Jericho, Moxley, Hangman Page as obvious ones), Elite came back and they are working to buy Punk's contract out, he is injured for months anyway but he isn't coming back.Dunno if he goes to E or not, don't know what clauses there are for non-compete or what would be agreed.Further Punk is threatening to sue. In fact Punk and Elite both lawyered up hence why there was an investigation and all suspended while it is looked in to, because lawyers were called.People in AEW don't like Punk and blame him for a bad atmosphere. Also it is telling that a lot of comments Punk made which people thought "oh that is for his heel turn' was actually not the case, it was just Punk being an arsehole.