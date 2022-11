Talk of Austin maybe coming back for another match after the success of his thing with Kevin Owens at Mania.



Not sure who they should put him against. I guess Reigns is the money match, but reckon someone like Rollins would get more out of him. Maybe Cody? If they were going for pure star power, then you could even do Austin/Cena.



Not saying it would be good, but imagine the hype if they did Austin/Cena on night one of Mania and Rock/Reigns on night two.



Austin is another level entirely ring wise from the guys on his level of historical popularity - Hogan, Rock - but not sure it does Rollins or Reigns any favours to be in there right now with him. Cena is money.Don't see who else it will be other than that to be honest.