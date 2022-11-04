« previous next »
« Reply #6320 on: November 4, 2022, 05:45:40 pm »
While apparently Smackdown is better, it's shit like this which makes me never want to watch WWE again. The Saudi blood money show is on tomorrow

https://twitter.com/BrandonThurston/status/1588559487262429185?t=ZqCuBynVBjwp_e-Q3hRalw&s=19
« Reply #6321 on: November 4, 2022, 07:20:11 pm »
Ah yes, hail to the crown prince who murders journalists, imprisons innocent people but is kind enough to bring us a wrestling show.

That weapon holding the belt looks about as trustworthy and sincere as Judas.
« Reply #6322 on: November 5, 2022, 12:32:00 pm »


Starks/Page final?

Although Kingston and MJF feuding for the title could be amazing...
« Reply #6323 on: November 5, 2022, 12:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on November  5, 2022, 12:32:00 pm


Starks/Page final?

Although Kingston and MJF feuding for the title could be amazing...

Starks/Page final with Starks winning and challenging in Texas.

Kingston gonna get himself DQ'd again, or will be beat by something that should have got DQ'd to fuel his anger.

Shibata vs OC was fantastic, FANTASTIC. Shibata wrestled like a man looking to prove he can now wrestle. Can maybe see Ospreay vs Shibata at WrestleKingdom for the US Title (as Shibata is head of the US Dojo). Was funny hearing Mike Tyson commentate on his match (and seemingly know more about him that JR  :-X)

Not sure how they are gonna build it but seems Joe is gonna turn on Wardlow soon - Wardlow pushed him out the way to stare down Hobbs and Joe was...not best pleased.
« Reply #6324 on: November 5, 2022, 02:45:15 pm »
Haven't watched much NJPW this year but apparently Battle Autumn (lol what a name) from today was a very good show. Ospreay/Naito 2 going 30 mins.

Edit: Three hours later

Pretty good match, last 10 mins was where its at. Ospreay will be the wrestler of the year. Excited for [redacted] who came out afterwards to be the next challenger for the US title.
« Reply #6325 on: November 6, 2022, 08:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on November  5, 2022, 12:32:00 pm


Starks/Page final?

Although Kingston and MJF feuding for the title could be amazing...


Not gonna happen but love to see Lance Archer in a Title run.
« Reply #6326 on: November 6, 2022, 10:27:08 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on November  6, 2022, 08:50:49 pm
Not gonna happen but love to see Lance Archer in a Title run.

Wouldn't mind seeing him win the Atlantic one - wrestler with it over in Japan (even if that makes no sense, but the whole titles name makes no sense - Americans don't know geography)
« Reply #6327 on: November 6, 2022, 10:30:08 pm »
Starks vs Page looks nailed on and I reckon that could be a pretty good match.
« Reply #6328 on: November 8, 2022, 11:44:38 am »
What a colossal waste of time Austin Theory was.
« Reply #6329 on: November 8, 2022, 12:00:47 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November  8, 2022, 11:44:38 am
What a colossal waste of time Austin Theory was.

Cashing in for the US title and then losing. Lolz.
« Reply #6330 on: November 8, 2022, 12:18:24 pm »
Something to be admired about just biting the bullet and taking the briefcase off him, since they know he's not going to be in position to hold a title anytime soon.
« Reply #6331 on: November 8, 2022, 12:59:18 pm »
Theory was Vince's pick and was in an awkward position now that Triple H is at the helm. I sense that he is being tested, that it's not felt he has earned his spot and he's going to have to go through a period of getting to that level the hard way.

It makes a complete mockery of MITB though, they should just be done with it and go back to number 1 contenders matches.

« Reply #6332 on: November 8, 2022, 03:09:18 pm »
He didn't lose clean did he? Maybe they're going for a face turn....
« Reply #6333 on: November 8, 2022, 03:15:18 pm »
MITB is a cheap, shit gimmick that they need to bin.  Same as MJF walking around with that massive casino chip, but at least that match has been booked in advance for the PPV instead of having a random cash-in at the end of another match.
« Reply #6334 on: November 8, 2022, 03:17:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  8, 2022, 03:15:18 pm
MITB is a cheap, shit gimmick that they need to bin.  Same as MJF walking around with that massive casino chip, but at least that match has been booked in advance for the PPV instead of having a random cash-in at the end of another match.

I thought it was good an exciting for a bit, it was a sign of who is getting a big push in the next year, until it becomes oversaturated, and new stars weren't winning it, and then just happened so much that it grew stale.
« Reply #6335 on: November 8, 2022, 07:16:05 pm »
Quote from: damomad on November  8, 2022, 12:59:18 pm
Theory was Vince's pick and was in an awkward position now that Triple H is at the helm. I sense that he is being tested, that it's not felt he has earned his spot and he's going to have to go through a period of getting to that level the hard way.

It makes a complete mockery of MITB though, they should just be done with it and go back to number 1 contenders matches.

I think they have ways they can take the concept, but it is a little tired.

I like what they did with Theory though. They got round the fact hr wasn't the pick of the new management - though he has a bright future and has been prominent wherever he has been - quite nicely for the character.

Theory the character is a cocky upstart, good but not yet as good as he thinks he is. He is also impetuous and impatient. He has tried to get the title off or Reigns and he has been thwarted. Now Reigns is off tv more, he struck and went for Rollins, who is never off tv.

And he failed. Because he also winds people up and gets too involved in business that isn't his. All of that worked against him here.

I quite like it. Solves a problem and is consistent with his character.
« Reply #6336 on: November 8, 2022, 07:51:36 pm »
Avalon/Cutler part 4 (I think) on Dark tonight. Their 2020 feud was great, I hope there's some throwback to it rather than treating them like any other random Dark guys thrown together.
« Reply #6337 on: November 8, 2022, 08:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on November  8, 2022, 07:51:36 pm
Avalon/Cutler part 4 (I think) on Dark tonight. Their 2020 feud was great, I hope there's some throwback to it rather than treating them like any other random Dark guys thrown together.

Shida and Storm vs Emi and Mei should be really good too.
« Reply #6338 on: Yesterday at 02:03:54 pm »
25 years to the day since the Montreal screw job. I feel old.
« Reply #6339 on: Yesterday at 02:11:49 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:03:54 pm
25 years to the day since the Montreal screw job. I feel old.

You could blame time for feeling old, but time didn't screw you, you screwed you... ;)
« Reply #6340 on: Today at 01:50:43 pm »
AEW announced they are coming to the UK next year
« Reply #6341 on: Today at 02:54:28 pm »
Hope: The 8-10k indoor arenas

Expectation: 1 stand in Craven Cottage on a weeknight

Reality: Cancelled due to Kappa Theta Zeta Variant of Covid or some shit
« Reply #6342 on: Today at 08:05:45 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 02:54:28 pm
Hope: The 8-10k indoor arenas

Expectation: 1 stand in Craven Cottage on a weeknight

Reality: Cancelled due to Kappa Theta Zeta Variant of Covid or some shit

I see a lot of people expecting Craven Cottage but would they risk British weather with no roof? Obviously they'd save a lot on venue fees but I hope it's an arena tour as well.
« Reply #6343 on: Today at 11:00:28 pm »
My guess would be one Dynamite and one Rampage, plus material for Dark. Maybe time it for one of the Battle of the Belts (filmed alongside Rampage). Then perhaps a couple of house shows in other cities. It depends on how they gauge demand.

Although I recall Cody once saying that they'd planned to do Fyter Fest 2020 in the UK, so if they resurrect that plan it would be around early July, leaving football stadiums mostly free if they wanted to do Clash at the Cottage.
« Reply #6344 on: Today at 11:08:44 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:05:45 pm
I see a lot of people expecting Craven Cottage but would they risk British weather with no roof? Obviously they'd save a lot on venue fees but I hope it's an arena tour as well.

Does Craven Cottage still have the Michael Jackson statue?
« Reply #6345 on: Today at 11:29:55 pm »
I found Dynamite quite difficult to watch this week. The guy in the front row opposite the hard cam had the weirdest hair and I kept getting distracted by him and his apparent disinterest in the show. Guy barely moved for 2 hours.



I spent a good 10 minutes at the start of the show wondering if he was wearing a helmet.
