Theory was Vince's pick and was in an awkward position now that Triple H is at the helm. I sense that he is being tested, that it's not felt he has earned his spot and he's going to have to go through a period of getting to that level the hard way.



It makes a complete mockery of MITB though, they should just be done with it and go back to number 1 contenders matches.



I think they have ways they can take the concept, but it is a little tired.I like what they did with Theory though. They got round the fact hr wasn't the pick of the new management - though he has a bright future and has been prominent wherever he has been - quite nicely for the character.Theory the character is a cocky upstart, good but not yet as good as he thinks he is. He is also impetuous and impatient. He has tried to get the title off or Reigns and he has been thwarted. Now Reigns is off tv more, he struck and went for Rollins, who is never off tv.And he failed. Because he also winds people up and gets too involved in business that isn't his. All of that worked against him here.I quite like it. Solves a problem and is consistent with his character.