« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 282080 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6240 on: October 11, 2022, 12:59:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 10, 2022, 08:43:25 pm
That's a really weird pick up, they stank out AEW while they had that little run there, what value do they have?  Unless it's just as AJ's lackeys and they're going to put together a Bullet Club stable.

Though Sour Boy is the absolute worst, he's the best thing about that duo.

Karl Anderson's career reminds me of Frank Grimes looking at Homers photos of all his achievements

"You reached the final of the G1 Climax?"
"Sure. You haven't?"

Doc Gallows has always been shit and Karl Anderson has been resting on his laurels for YEARS. By all accounts they stunk out TNA this last run too.

HHH sure got himself some warm bodies - between Good Brothers, Dexter Lumis, Braun Strowman, Sarah Logan, there not massively winner pick ups. Bray is a really good debut build up has to be said, but he is very much one to see how he goes in the ring, because he looks a bit heavy, and bad Bray is noticable even by the crowd who enjoy the tricks of the spooky gimmick
Logged

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6241 on: October 11, 2022, 02:25:21 pm »
Hope they are using the oc theme song from now on. love that
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6242 on: October 14, 2022, 09:06:24 am »
That was a really fun Dynamite, they gave the Canadian crowd a great show with a bunch of big moments.

Wish someone would tell Hangman to wear different jeans, I get what he's doing, but it's just such an awful look.  Not as awful as Anna Jay on the mic though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6243 on: October 15, 2022, 04:33:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 14, 2022, 09:06:24 am
That was a really fun Dynamite, they gave the Canadian crowd a great show with a bunch of big moments.

Wish someone would tell Hangman to wear different jeans, I get what he's doing, but it's just such an awful look.  Not as awful as Anna Jay on the mic though.


And yet somehow not as awful as her in the ring. I know she is really young and only three or so years in the ring but she seems to have gone backwards over the past 12 months.

When you look at others there be it from the likes of Hayter or Baker, who to be fair started in AEW with more experience to their names, to the likes of Jade. You can see them getting better and better year on year be it in ring, on the mic or both. They also have a level of charisma that Anna Jay seems to lack.

Even someone three or four years younger like Hat, sorry I mean Julia Hart, you can see signs of in ring improvement and massive jumps in the quality of her out of ring presentation.

Does not help that they always find a way to eventually pair Anna Jay up with Tay Conti who for me is another charisma vacuum and not so much draws heat from me but rather I see her involvements as an excuse to go to the kitchen to grab a drink.   
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6244 on: October 16, 2022, 01:38:10 pm »
Interesting to see Bray Wyatt cut a promo as 'himself'. They're obviously still going to have supernatural elements and maybe a split personality thing, but at least they're trying to make him a bit more grounded.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6245 on: October 16, 2022, 05:26:48 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on October 15, 2022, 04:33:06 pm
They also have a level of charisma that Anna Jay seems to lack.

One of the oddest things about her was refusing to use the Dark Order's burgeoning popularity on BtE to try to get over. She was always there in the room, but would hide at the back barely talking, or act disgusted by something and walk out early.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,335
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6246 on: October 17, 2022, 04:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 16, 2022, 01:38:10 pm
Interesting to see Bray Wyatt cut a promo as 'himself'. They're obviously still going to have supernatural elements and maybe a split personality thing, but at least they're trying to make him a bit more grounded.

You say that but they'll probably have a Bray Wyatt Vs the Fiend Vs the white rabbit in a triple threat 'cinematic' match :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6247 on: October 17, 2022, 04:48:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 17, 2022, 04:45:27 pm
You say that but they'll probably have a Bray Wyatt Vs the Fiend Vs the white rabbit in a triple threat 'cinematic' match :D

Nah have it as a real match, and let it be Bray Wyatt vs Uncle Fester or whatever the masked man is called (played by Bo Dallas) vs White Rabbit (played by IRS). Make it a family affair.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,445
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6248 on: October 17, 2022, 04:56:45 pm »
Fuck, I just assumed Mike Rotunda was dead for some reason
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6249 on: October 17, 2022, 05:01:59 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 17, 2022, 04:56:45 pm
Fuck, I just assumed Mike Rotunda was dead for some reason

Didn't even think of that honestly...


No still alive apparently
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6250 on: October 18, 2022, 09:44:03 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 17, 2022, 04:56:45 pm
Fuck, I just assumed Mike Rotunda was dead for some reason
Really? He was still working for WWE in a backstage role up until COVID.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6251 on: October 19, 2022, 05:03:05 am »
Hangman looked seriously injured, hoping for the best.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6252 on: October 19, 2022, 09:36:47 am »
Dynamite was fucking awesome, all the way up to Hangman's unfortunate injury.

Got a bad concussion, but was seen to quickly, sent the hospital, and now discharged, so hopefully he is all ok and it isn't too bad. Hopefully he can go off for a few weeks and recover.

All from a relatively simple move, a clothesline. Shows you how dangerous it is
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6253 on: October 19, 2022, 01:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 19, 2022, 09:36:47 am
All from a relatively simple move, a clothesline. Shows you how dangerous it is

It's dangerous when delivered by the wrong person. I'd rather get hit by a truck than take one of JBL's.

Moxley appears the catch Page flush around the neck, and Page's momentum causes him to turn incorrectly and land on his head. Maybe a miscommunication, Page appeared to be going for the backflip bump but maybe Mox wasn't aware? Hard to know.

The move has been completely watered down, most of the time its delivered and the opponent bounces back up to take another move. When delivered properly it can be devastating and should at least look devastating when sold.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,072
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6254 on: October 19, 2022, 02:36:19 pm »
MJF promo was good with Regal but worried he'll loose his edge if he goes full baby face which seems to be his direction. He's abit like The Rock. I always thought peak Rock was when he was the corporate Rock heel. MJF is on a similar trajectory I think.
Logged
Football is a lie

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,335
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6255 on: October 19, 2022, 03:27:49 pm »
Nah peak Rock was when Austin had turned and then joined the 'Alliance'. Those promos with Austin/Booker T/Jericho were gold
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,820
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 12:36:55 am »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6257 on: Yesterday at 07:56:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:36:55 am
The Rock is an LFC supporter.  ;D

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1582818868438843394

The pride of Cheshire, fucking hell  ;D
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,587
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6258 on: Yesterday at 08:19:51 am »
Bit worrying that he says pride of Cheshire and the first thought out of that interviewers head is Liverpool.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6259 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:36:55 am
The Rock is an LFC supporter.  ;D

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1582818868438843394

Thing is I am not even doubting he is a Liverpool fan, a bunch of talent back in the attitude era seemingly got infected by the Dudley's into being Liverpool fans. So I think he could be a fan in his mind, but I don't think he knows what Liverpool is  ;D
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6260 on: Yesterday at 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: bobadicious on October 19, 2022, 02:36:19 pm
MJF promo was good with Regal but worried he'll loose his edge if he goes full baby face which seems to be his direction. He's abit like The Rock. I always thought peak Rock was when he was the corporate Rock heel. MJF is on a similar trajectory I think.

Rock did both well because he is such a cool dude, but he did pander as a baby face. I'm not sure MJF will ever be quite like that due to the nature of his character.

Maybe Regal turns on Mox and we have the alliance between two dastardly villains 

I dunno, but MJF is mega over and getting bigger and bigger baby face reactions now. Which is crazy.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,587
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6261 on: Yesterday at 08:42:56 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:29:21 am
Thing is I am not even doubting he is a Liverpool fan, a bunch of talent back in the attitude era seemingly got infected by the Dudley's into being Liverpool fans. So I think he could be a fan in his mind, but I don't think he knows what Liverpool is  ;D
I think he wanted to say Macclesfield but in the moment he forgot the name. So that's LeBron James, Dr Dre, The Rock and Sheamus all onboard. Quite a dream team.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6262 on: Yesterday at 09:07:58 am »
It went on way too long, but that was excellent work from both MJF and Regal.  Dunno where it's all leading, but Yuta is clearly on the turn and I assume Garcia will eventually see the light for real, so interested to see how it all ties together.

Heard about the Hangman concussion before I watched Dynamite and was really worried it was going to be from something stupid like catching his head on a table bump.  Weirdly pleased that it was just from a stiff lariat, so dickheads like Cornette can't really shit on it to try and somehow prove Punk right.

Riho and Hayter work really well together.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,681
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6263 on: Yesterday at 09:37:31 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 08:36:56 am
I dunno, but MJF is mega over and getting bigger and bigger baby face reactions now. Which is crazy.

I think its a reaction to Punk and the many other ex-WWE/NXT signings over the last year. Fans cheering the homegrown talent even moreso.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6264 on: Yesterday at 09:42:14 am »
He's leaning into it to get the cheers too though, that was a pure babyface promo on Dynamite.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6265 on: Yesterday at 10:02:38 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 09:37:31 am
I think its a reaction to Punk and the many other ex-WWE/NXT signings over the last year. Fans cheering the homegrown talent even moreso.
Seems a stretch. Punk was still the most over guy in the company before 'the trouble' and right now Moxley and Billy Gunn are arguably getting cheered more than anyone. MJF is just great on the mic and pretty decent in the ring too, and the crowd are getting behind that. It's not like everyone's clamouring for Jungle Boy and Darby Allin to get belts.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6266 on: Yesterday at 12:07:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:07:58 am
It went on way too long, but that was excellent work from both MJF and Regal.  Dunno where it's all leading, but Yuta is clearly on the turn and I assume Garcia will eventually see the light for real, so interested to see how it all ties together.

Heard about the Hangman concussion before I watched Dynamite and was really worried it was going to be from something stupid like catching his head on a table bump.  Weirdly pleased that it was just from a stiff lariat, so dickheads like Cornette can't really shit on it to try and somehow prove Punk right.

Riho and Hayter work really well together.


Think it is starting to reach the point of being able to say Hayter plus anyone (save for Thunder Rosa  :) ) work really well together.

The Regal/MJF stuff I liked also. Had all sorts of ideas going through my head from MJF eventually ending up in the BCC at the expense of Yuta, to Regal going old school villain with MJF (kindred spirits being the reason) and a whole lot of other maybes inbetween.

Finally caught up on the recent Rampage. Loved the little segment where Jade cut through the security. She look bad ass in doing so and the hits on the male security members looked really good. She looked like she murdered them and looked far more realistic that say Wardlow killing a million security dudes.

Rose & co sneaking past them as that was going on was funny in how crap that bit looked. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:10:28 pm by NightDancer »
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6267 on: Yesterday at 01:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:02:38 am
Seems a stretch. Punk was still the most over guy in the company before 'the trouble' and right now Moxley and Billy Gunn are arguably getting cheered more than anyone. MJF is just great on the mic and pretty decent in the ring too, and the crowd are getting behind that. It's not like everyone's clamouring for Jungle Boy and Darby Allin to get belts.

I want Jungle Boy and Darby Allin to be getting some belts pretty soon tbf.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6268 on: Yesterday at 02:33:55 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:42:56 am
I think he wanted to say Macclesfield but in the moment he forgot the name. So that's LeBron James, Dr Dre, The Rock and Sheamus all onboard. Quite a dream team.

If you want to focus in on Wrestling we also have the Dudley's and D'Lo Brown, and a BUNCH of former TNA stars (Samoa Joe, Eddie Kingston come to mind right away)
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6269 on: Yesterday at 02:44:36 pm »
Sheamus does a load of stuff for the LFC US Twitter account
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6270 on: Yesterday at 04:52:45 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6271 on: Today at 08:44:45 pm »
https://twitter.com/TonyKhan/status/1583522363030720512?t=wE0ZhmdOLBiqEivfYssw1A&s=19

Promo shoot in England for ITV?

Wonder if that is for something - UK show or new timing on ITV?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 