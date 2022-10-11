That's a really weird pick up, they stank out AEW while they had that little run there, what value do they have? Unless it's just as AJ's lackeys and they're going to put together a Bullet Club stable.



Though Sour Boy is the absolute worst, he's the best thing about that duo.



Karl Anderson's career reminds me of Frank Grimes looking at Homers photos of all his achievements"You reached the final of the G1 Climax?""Sure. You haven't?"Doc Gallows has always been shit and Karl Anderson has been resting on his laurels for YEARS. By all accounts they stunk out TNA this last run too.HHH sure got himself some warm bodies - between Good Brothers, Dexter Lumis, Braun Strowman, Sarah Logan, there not massively winner pick ups. Bray is a really good debut build up has to be said, but he is very much one to see how he goes in the ring, because he looks a bit heavy, and bad Bray is noticable even by the crowd who enjoy the tricks of the spooky gimmick