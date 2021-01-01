Andrade and Guevara have a backstage fight. Andrade suspended and sent home.



Company is a bit of a train wreck at the moment isnt it. Khan seems like a passionate guy who loves wrestling but he has no control over these guys whatsoever.



Apparently Sammy didn't fight, just got punched by Andrade, hence why he wasn't suspended. Andrade apparently did it because he wants to get fired and leave for WWE one would assume.While Sammy acts like a fucking child, I actually don't blame him for this - Andrade called him out from nothing, started a spat on Twitter, both promised not to do anything in real life and then Andrade punches a guy who doesn't fight back, to get fired.I'd say it's a bit of a risky play, because if you get out of a contract by attacking people relatively unprovoked, that may stick on to any other future companies you work for.Andrade is a weird one because he probably should be fired for this, but then he gets what he wants, sends a message "you want to leave, start a fight". So what do you do? If this is all true he can't come back, you can't trust a word he says, but then if you fire him and he goes to WWE that's a bad precedent too.A weird mess at the moment - the product is good and more people are getting organically over than a long long time (Acclaimed, Willow, Hayter). In many ways the on screen aspect is getting back on track of original 2 years Dynamite, but the backstage stuff is drought after about 4 weeks of it calming down and getting better.WWE contract tampering doesn't help of course; at least 3 talent have disrupted for a move to WWE. Then you have the Punk and his group (FTR who have been leaking bad shot about the Elite to Cornette for a while) versus the Elite and there stuff. There's real disruption backstage which is caused by a number of factors, which detracts from a largely still very good on screen product.Tony is dealing with 3 major businesses all at once at the moment, he needs a guy in AEW to manage this stuff, problem is a large number of those guys are fucking grifters and/or creeps, the likes of Bischof, Johnny Ace, Delirious, Konan, etc.So it's a tough one but you need to give someone a role to bash heads together and get them in line, and a real person not like a Regal who is a fake figure head, or a JR who has lost touch in it all.