Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6200 on: Today at 11:15:18 am
Apparently Sammy didn't fight, just got punched by Andrade, hence why he wasn't suspended. Andrade apparently did it because he wants to get fired and leave for WWE one would assume.

While Sammy acts like a fucking child, I actually don't blame him for this - Andrade called him out from nothing, started a spat on Twitter, both promised not to do anything in real life and then Andrade punches a guy who doesn't fight back, to get fired.

I'd say it's a bit of a risky play, because if you get out of a contract by attacking people relatively unprovoked, that may stick on to any other future companies you work for.

Andrade is a weird one because he probably should be fired for this, but then he gets what he wants, sends a message "you want to leave, start a fight". So what do you do? If this is all true he can't come back, you can't trust a word he says, but then if you fire him and he goes to WWE that's a bad precedent too.

Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:09:39 am
Andrade and Guevara have a backstage fight. Andrade suspended and sent home.

Company is a bit of a train wreck at the moment isnt it. Khan seems like a passionate guy who loves wrestling but he has no control over these guys whatsoever.

A weird mess at the moment - the product is good and more people are getting organically over than a long long time (Acclaimed, Willow, Hayter). In many ways the on screen aspect is getting back on track of original 2 years Dynamite, but the backstage stuff is drought after about 4 weeks of it calming down and getting better.

WWE contract tampering doesn't help of course; at least 3 talent have disrupted for a move to WWE. Then you have the Punk and his group (FTR who have been leaking bad shot about the Elite to Cornette for a while) versus the Elite and there stuff. There's real disruption backstage which is caused by a number of factors, which detracts from a largely still very good on screen product.

Tony is dealing with 3 major businesses all at once at the moment, he needs a guy in AEW to manage this stuff, problem is a large number of those guys are fucking grifters and/or creeps, the likes of Bischof, Johnny Ace, Delirious, Konan, etc.

So it's a tough one but you need to give someone a role to bash heads together and get them in line, and a real person not like a Regal who is a fake figure head, or a JR who has lost touch in it all.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6201 on: Today at 11:38:18 am
I wonder if AEW will do anything about the WWE approach of Ex-NXT stars, because it's contract tampering and clearly having a negative effect in certain areas. But then again it's just the dirty side of the carny business

While I would say don't hire ex-WWE, or specifically ex-NXT, with how WWE ate the Indy market there's very few you can go after that are not ex-NXT, and at least 2 of the main disruptors seem like people you'd want to pick up (Black and Andrade).
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6202 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm
Who knew that most professional wrestlers want to work for Triple H!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6203 on: Today at 12:39:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:26:58 pm
Who knew that most professional wrestlers want to work for Triple H!

To be fair who would have guessed Vince would get embroiled in a sex money scandal and HHH would return from the wilderness after his heart attack.

Also to be fair, plenty of them don't, some surprisingly so.

HHH worked well to make the good guy Papa Haitch image, even if he will drop you for the next flavour of the month and wants to monopolize all wrestling around the world if NXT was anything to go by

I am interested to see what happens with Cody when he is back - I suspect he is the one to dethrone Roman, but he is very much more of a Vince fan than a HHH fan, and HHH has his guys as well (Owens, Sami, Balor, Seth) - all of which are supremely talented so that's cool, but it will be interesting to see about Cody.

It's probably all about business but Cody's whole AEW persona was seemingly at least partially a rib against HHH at all times
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6204 on: Today at 12:50:43 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:39:45 pm
To be fair who would have guessed Vince would get embroiled in a sex money scandal and HHH would return from the wilderness after his heart attack.

Also to be fair, plenty of them don't, some surprisingly so.

HHH worked well to make the good guy Papa Haitch image, even if he will drop you for the next flavour of the month and wants to monopolize all wrestling around the world if NXT was anything to go by

I am interested to see what happens with Cody when he is back - I suspect he is the one to dethrone Roman, but he is very much more of a Vince fan than a HHH fan, and HHH has his guys as well (Owens, Sami, Balor, Seth) - all of which are supremely talented so that's cool, but it will be interesting to see about Cody.

It's probably all about business but Cody's whole AEW persona was seemingly at least partially a rib against HHH at all times

I think probably the world and his wife expected some big scandal with him at some point, not too far off them lines!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6205 on: Today at 12:56:53 pm
AEW getting salty about WWE trying to take some of their stars is quite strange, no? I'm fairly sure Tony Khan was tapping up the plethora of NXT/WWE guys he took to AEW, so he can hardly complain about it now it's happening the other way around.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6206 on: Today at 01:00:42 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:56:53 pm
AEW getting salty about WWE trying to take some of their stars is quite strange, no? I'm fairly sure Tony Khan was tapping up the plethora of NXT/WWE guys he took to AEW, so he can hardly complain about it now it's happening the other way around.

A bit different of "Oh your contract is coming up soon, let me know if you want to talk" or going after guys who were fired, and WWE telling guys "Hey find a way to get yourself out of your 5 year deals after 1 year, we will sign you" which is what seemingly happened.

Also why Andrade situation is bad because if he is doing shit specifically to get fired, you can't have him around but you really shouldn't be firing him either
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6207 on: Today at 01:03:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:50:43 pm
I think probably the world and his wife expected some big scandal with him at some point, not too far off them lines!

To be fair we all expected a scandal, but never one to actually bring him down. The guy allegedly paid bribed off cops for murders so why would you think any scandal would bring him down.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #6208 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm
The worst thing is....they're not going after big stars or anything. Dean Ambrose or Daniel Bryan I could understand, maybe Jericho. It feels like he's going after people who were alright in NXT, if he gets them he'll chuck them into the main roster and they'll end up languishing in the midcard again because....they're not big stars.
