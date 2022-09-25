Agree on Hayter



Not too sold on Julia yet but I hope she isn't dead after last week



Brody king is FUCKING AWESOME. He's a big scary dude doing big scary things, I love it



Britt is always great, I want to see her put over Toni and Jamie now though (which she will, she always jobs)



Work with Saraya but better than last night, and have her wrestling or what's the fucking point of even signing her



Technically I said it was Julia's hat I wanted to see more ofThink the hat and coat is a really cool look and she works the look so well.She appears to be ok. She posted online after the nasty fall that she and her hat were fine. I had a good chuckle at the fact she mentioned how the hat was after the fall.In ring she is green as hell, but think there might be something there in time. Think in the short to medium term she might be better served in short brawl type fights or gimmicky ones until she is smoother in terms of technique.For some reason I could see her and the Bunny having a good gimmick match (a no rules type thing) if an angle between the House of Black (need Buddy back for that though) and Butcher, Blade and the Bunny could be made (no mixed matches though as I hate those with a passion)The hat though is awesome.Brody King is stupidly entertaining and really really good to watch. Not many really big guys move like he can. Great mix of raw power, size and deceptive agility. He is fantastic at working with small fast guys too. Is as good with the small speedy guys as he is in hoss fights.Had never seen him in a ring before he came to AEW do he was brnd new to me. Love his war/battle chants before the cannonballs too. Do not think he has looked anything other than excellent be it in singles, tag or trios bouts.Yeah Britt is pretty great at putting others over and eating pins to give others a rub. Seems a very solid pro in that respect. She will get her time at the top again and until then she is doing her bit t build others who in turn will then be elevated when the time comes for Baker to get the belt again.