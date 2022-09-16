If Punk is actually an employee then that's just embarrassing from Tony. He can't have been that desperate.



Punk has enough power to demand that position back in 2021 when he returned. And there is precedent already (The Elite are all employees, Cody was).There's probably also a degree of Punk being the first one Tony went to about making AEW before going to the Elite (this is known Punk and Tony have talked about it), maybe he offered him that employee status back then as an EVP, and then down the line when Punk wants to come back, he's thinking you offered me this before so same again now.Hindsight it's really not a great thing (and perhaps a bit if foresight that this sort of thing would happen too) but there you go. That maybe explains why Punk ain't happy with the elite because he percieves them as costing him money.With Punk acting the way he did and the Elite supposedly acting like they are, maybe this is a call to Tony to get rid of all Employee positions with Talent - 3 years in and instead of having these guys helping officially, stand on your own two feet