Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 16, 2022, 08:31:32 am
Quote from: stoa on September 16, 2022, 08:26:44 am
It's just a stupid attitude. I don't care what you have achieved in your professional career, there are always people with more (or even just different) experience than you. So to say "I don't need to listen to what others have to say" is just dumb. That's all.

But he does listen to advice, there was a story where Arn pulled him aside and said he needs to ease up on the buckshot because he was being too stiff and Page was super apologetic about it and has eased up.

Hangman is universally liked in that locker room, everyone gets on with him so it can't be that much of a problem (apart from in Punk's mind).  He said he listens to vets but doesn't necessarily go with what they say and picks his own path.  Don't see anything wrong with that.
tubby:

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 16, 2022, 08:35:21 am
Quote from: tubby on September 16, 2022, 08:13:00 am
That was just Hangman, who Punk now has an EVER LASTING SEETHING HATRED for because he decided he slighted him one time.  Page was a success in Japan, was a big part of the hottest stable in history, helped put together AEW from the start and was their world champion.  By this point in his career he's way ahead of where Punk was, and I'm pretty sure I read somewhere that Punk only has 2 years wrestling experience on him.  And he's done all that by forging his own way in the business with a trial and error approach, so for Punk to be going on about Hangman like he's accomplished nothing was just garbage.
Oh come on, Tubbs. Page was a junior member of a pre-existing stable in New Japan. Punk was world champion in the biggest company in the world for well over a year and is still the most popular wrestler in this company. Not really the same. And Page did nothing to put AEW together apart from appear on the early shows.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 16, 2022, 08:52:21 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 16, 2022, 08:35:21 am
Oh come on, Tubbs. Page was a junior member of a pre-existing stable in New Japan. Punk was world champion in the biggest company in the world for well over a year and is still the most popular wrestler in this company. Not really the same. And Page did nothing to put AEW together apart from appear on the early shows.

Of course Punk is way more over than Page, he had years in WWE with all that exposure.  But everyone who was there at the start always credits Page for helping get AEW started - Cody does, Jericho does, etc.

Punk saying that Page has accomplished nothing in the business is straight up bollocks, even if Page wasn't part of the inception of AEW.
tubby:

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 16, 2022, 09:03:18 am
Quote from: tubby on September 16, 2022, 08:13:00 am
Didn't that report come from noted Omega hater Cornette's lapdog, Brian Last?  Big pinch of salt.  But at the same time, it wouldn't surprise me because Omega isn't really cut out to be a leader of men, he's just a video game dweeb who happens to be a top level athlete and wrestling savant.  Any speech he did give would've been all over the place.

Do agree that the EVP stuff clouds things too much and they should just be talent with a stake in the company.

It was, but it's been confirmed by Joe Lanza of VOW who is much more levelled and even handed, and reliable

In fact there's a few thing mentioned on VOW flagship show this week which was all classified as "rumours and conjecture" from their view, reliable sources

- Says there's some rumours that Punk is an employee not an independent contractor, which complicates the whole process. EVP's are employees too of course, and that's the possible avenue for legal action if either one of them is fired.

- Punk as an employee has some level of stake in the company, hence his comments "I am trying to build a business here" has more context

- Lockeroom is divided before the fight with one narrative being Punk is a lockeroom cancer, and the other being the Elite are aloof assholes who don't interact and don't stick around while Punk does. While all agree Punk was wrong last week, before that despite reports, it was not as universally for Elite and against Punk.

Again all this was prefaced as "Rumours and Conjecture"
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 16, 2022, 09:10:51 am
If Punk is actually an employee then that's just embarrassing from Tony.  He can't have been that desperate.
tubby:

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 16, 2022, 11:02:41 am
Quote from: tubby on September 16, 2022, 09:10:51 am
If Punk is actually an employee then that's just embarrassing from Tony.  He can't have been that desperate.

Punk has enough power to demand that position back in 2021 when he returned. And there is precedent already (The Elite are all employees, Cody was).

There's probably also a degree of Punk being the first one Tony went to about making AEW before going to the Elite (this is known Punk and Tony have talked about it), maybe he offered him that employee status back then as an EVP, and then down the line when Punk wants to come back, he's thinking you offered me this before so same again now.

Hindsight it's really not a great thing (and perhaps a bit if foresight that this sort of thing would happen too) but there you go. That maybe explains why Punk ain't happy with the elite because he percieves them as costing him money.

With Punk acting the way he did and the Elite supposedly acting like they are, maybe this is a call to Tony to get rid of all Employee positions with Talent - 3 years in and instead of having these guys helping officially, stand on your own two feet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2022, 12:35:51 am
Looks like it's Roman vs Logan Paul for the Saudi show
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2022, 08:52:06 am
The wrestling Internet may well combust if Pauls the one to finally beat Reigns.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2022, 08:55:46 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 18, 2022, 08:52:06 am
The wrestling Internet may well combust if Pauls the one to finally beat Reigns.
Yeah, The longest title reign they have had since the '80s being ended by a fucking YouTuber, Though if Vince was still running things I wouldn't put it past him in 2022.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2022, 08:56:12 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 17, 2022, 12:35:51 am
Looks like it's Roman vs Logan Paul for the Saudi show
Also, They can fuck off and all with those Saudi shows.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2022, 12:48:14 pm
Paul can go in the ring. And its a filler fued for the Saudi Show no one gives a shit about. Hell get a tonne of money out of it also so it makes sense
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2022, 01:06:02 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 18, 2022, 08:56:12 am
Also, They can fuck off and all with those Saudi shows.

The Saudi deal makes them more money than every single Wrestlemania ticket sales combined. They aren't going anywhere
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2022, 04:06:11 pm
it actaully affects wwe programming for couple of months. saudi shows is the worsts thing happen to wwe in a while.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2022, 04:56:57 pm
They were however the scene for one of the greatest moments in wrestling history though

https://youtu.be/K2Sz2aZ6uuc
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 19, 2022, 10:47:45 am
WWE, to their credit, have been doing something quite cool off TV. Turning the lights off and playing an acoustic version of White Rabbit - did it during a break on Smackdown and did it at a house show. Lots of speculation its part of a slow build for Brays return, although apparently Karrion Kross used the White Rabbit moniker previously so who knows.

Good example of using the internet age to your advantage though - letting videos from it spread across social and then, presumably, start incorporating it into TV in a few weeks.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 11:47:20 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 19, 2022, 10:47:45 am
WWE, to their credit, have been doing something quite cool off TV. Turning the lights off and playing an acoustic version of White Rabbit - did it during a break on Smackdown and did it at a house show. Lots of speculation its part of a slow build for Brays return, although apparently Karrion Kross used the White Rabbit moniker previously so who knows.

Good example of using the internet age to your advantage though - letting videos from it spread across social and then, presumably, start incorporating it into TV in a few weeks.

Continued the build for it on Raw. Does feel likely its Wyatt, my hope is that they dont go too supernatural with him. Dont want the Fiend, would much prefer him to be the Wyatt Family style cult leader - or something new altogether.

Also, Triple H has been in charge for two mins and is bringing WarGames to Survivor Series.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
Im in Florida at the minute and caught a bit of RAW on tv last night. I loved the attitude era when I was a kid and love Dark Side of the Ring but I had to turn RAW off last night after about 10 mins. The dialogue and dramatics is just too cringe these days, am I missing something?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
Im in Florida at the minute and caught a bit of RAW on tv last night. I loved the attitude era when I was a kid and love Dark Side of the Ring but I had to turn RAW off last night after about 10 mins. The dialogue and dramatics is just too cringe these days, am I missing something?

Motherfucker! You're in Florida,what the fuck are you doing watching tele? Go outside and try chatting a few birds up you clown.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:47:20 am
Continued the build for it on Raw. Does feel likely its Wyatt, my hope is that they dont go too supernatural with him. Dont want the Fiend, would much prefer him to be the Wyatt Family style cult leader - or something new altogether.

Also, Triple H has been in charge for two mins and is bringing WarGames to Survivor Series.

War Games at Survivor Series huh? intresting evolution, hope it's old school War Games matches and not diluted WWE versions.  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 08:52:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:55:31 pm
War Games at Survivor Series huh? intresting evolution, hope it's old school War Games matches and not diluted WWE versions.  ;D

I heard someone describe the current war game matches in WWE and AEW as a Tower of Doom sport followed by West Side Story moment in the ring to the chorus of "This is Awesome" rather than early war games where crowds wanted to see you fat balding uncle's literally kill the heels  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 08:57:44 pm
Maybe Bray Wyatts return will be at War Games as the Shockmaster
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 08:58:10 pm
Never got the fuss for War Games, I thought it was shit in WCW and shit in AEW. What's the point of a match where people are killing time for the first 20 minutes?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm
Motherfucker! You're in Florida,what the fuck are you doing watching tele? Go outside and try chatting a few birds up you clown.

A bit hard to do when Im with my bird ya stupid bitch.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm
A bit hard to do when Im with my bird ya stupid bitch.

 ;D

Got me, thought you aid it was a lads trip.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:30:56 pm
;D

Got me, thought you aid it was a lads trip.

 ;D

Feud over lets form a tag team.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm
One of the best thing about a trip to the States is watching late night telly with a couple of beers.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 09:09:02 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm
;D

Feud over lets form a tag team.

 



The tag team no-one knew we needed until now
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:52:15 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 18, 2022, 01:06:02 pm
The Saudi deal makes them more money than every single Wrestlemania ticket sales combined. They aren't going anywhere
I know they aren't going anywhere but that doesn't mean we have to like them.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:54:04 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:47:20 am
Continued the build for it on Raw. Does feel likely its Wyatt, my hope is that they dont go too supernatural with him. Dont want the Fiend, would much prefer him to be the Wyatt Family style cult leader - or something new altogether.

Also, Triple H has been in charge for two mins and is bringing WarGames to Survivor Series.
He was pushing for War Games for years but Vince wouldn't go for it because it was a Crockett/WCW thing which is why he did it in NXT
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:45:46 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:09:02 am
 



The tag team no-one knew we needed until now

 ;D

Who the fook are those guys?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:54:50 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:45:46 pm
;D

Who the fook are those guys?

Legion of Doom
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 04:42:39 pm
What is War games?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 06:20:14 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 04:42:39 pm
What is War games?

Old style match which was two rings surrounded by a hell in a cell cage. Two teams of 5 face off against each other with people entering periodically (one team having the man advantage for some time then) once all members of both teams are in, winning team wins with standard one fall rules (and if I remember right some old rules where wins can only be submission or surrender)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 06:23:03 pm
Grand Slam on tonight and honestly it looks like a fucking killer show.

I expect a title change or two, and according to Tony a surprise or two (not sure how major. Maybe someone like Paige debuting. Maybe a relatively minor thing like a return. Maybe with it being Arthur Ashe they can have a Tennis player/legend turn up. But yeah, apparently something planned)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 06:25:59 pm
Hyped for The Acclaimed taking the titles.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 06:45:11 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:25:59 pm
Hyped for The Acclaimed taking the titles.

Yup.

Also hyped of course for Danielson vs Mox - could go either way honestly; Mix has the stuff with MJF but Danielson has a story going at the moment of after 1 year in the company, in this tournament he has avenged his PPV loses - Hangman, Jericho, and now Moxley?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 06:47:31 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:23:03 pm
Grand Slam on tonight and honestly it looks like a fucking killer show.

I expect a title change or two, and according to Tony a surprise or two (not sure how major. Maybe someone like Paige debuting. Maybe a relatively minor thing like a return. Maybe with it being Arthur Ashe they can have a Tennis player/legend turn up. But yeah, apparently something planned)


Knowing Tony its going to be something very anti climatic.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 10:33:00 pm
Maybe they go for the ultimate WWE steal and debut Vince. He is a former world champion after all
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 11:36:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e5fgUfm6UR0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e5fgUfm6UR0</a>

46:52 onwards. Thoughts?
