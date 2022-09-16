« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
September 16, 2022, 08:31:32 am
Quote from: stoa
It's just a stupid attitude. I don't care what you have achieved in your professional career, there are always people with more (or even just different) experience than you. So to say "I don't need to listen to what others have to say" is just dumb. That's all.

But he does listen to advice, there was a story where Arn pulled him aside and said he needs to ease up on the buckshot because he was being too stiff and Page was super apologetic about it and has eased up.

Hangman is universally liked in that locker room, everyone gets on with him so it can't be that much of a problem (apart from in Punk's mind).  He said he listens to vets but doesn't necessarily go with what they say and picks his own path.  Don't see anything wrong with that.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
September 16, 2022, 08:35:21 am
Quote from: tubby
That was just Hangman, who Punk now has an EVER LASTING SEETHING HATRED for because he decided he slighted him one time.  Page was a success in Japan, was a big part of the hottest stable in history, helped put together AEW from the start and was their world champion.  By this point in his career he's way ahead of where Punk was, and I'm pretty sure I read somewhere that Punk only has 2 years wrestling experience on him.  And he's done all that by forging his own way in the business with a trial and error approach, so for Punk to be going on about Hangman like he's accomplished nothing was just garbage.
Oh come on, Tubbs. Page was a junior member of a pre-existing stable in New Japan. Punk was world champion in the biggest company in the world for well over a year and is still the most popular wrestler in this company. Not really the same. And Page did nothing to put AEW together apart from appear on the early shows.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
September 16, 2022, 08:52:21 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism
Oh come on, Tubbs. Page was a junior member of a pre-existing stable in New Japan. Punk was world champion in the biggest company in the world for well over a year and is still the most popular wrestler in this company. Not really the same. And Page did nothing to put AEW together apart from appear on the early shows.

Of course Punk is way more over than Page, he had years in WWE with all that exposure.  But everyone who was there at the start always credits Page for helping get AEW started - Cody does, Jericho does, etc.

Punk saying that Page has accomplished nothing in the business is straight up bollocks, even if Page wasn't part of the inception of AEW.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
September 16, 2022, 09:03:18 am
Quote from: tubby
Didn't that report come from noted Omega hater Cornette's lapdog, Brian Last?  Big pinch of salt.  But at the same time, it wouldn't surprise me because Omega isn't really cut out to be a leader of men, he's just a video game dweeb who happens to be a top level athlete and wrestling savant.  Any speech he did give would've been all over the place.

Do agree that the EVP stuff clouds things too much and they should just be talent with a stake in the company.

It was, but it's been confirmed by Joe Lanza of VOW who is much more levelled and even handed, and reliable

In fact there's a few thing mentioned on VOW flagship show this week which was all classified as "rumours and conjecture" from their view, reliable sources

- Says there's some rumours that Punk is an employee not an independent contractor, which complicates the whole process. EVP's are employees too of course, and that's the possible avenue for legal action if either one of them is fired.

- Punk as an employee has some level of stake in the company, hence his comments "I am trying to build a business here" has more context

- Lockeroom is divided before the fight with one narrative being Punk is a lockeroom cancer, and the other being the Elite are aloof assholes who don't interact and don't stick around while Punk does. While all agree Punk was wrong last week, before that despite reports, it was not as universally for Elite and against Punk.

Again all this was prefaced as "Rumours and Conjecture"
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
September 16, 2022, 09:10:51 am
If Punk is actually an employee then that's just embarrassing from Tony.  He can't have been that desperate.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
September 16, 2022, 11:02:41 am
Quote from: tubby
If Punk is actually an employee then that's just embarrassing from Tony.  He can't have been that desperate.

Punk has enough power to demand that position back in 2021 when he returned. And there is precedent already (The Elite are all employees, Cody was).

There's probably also a degree of Punk being the first one Tony went to about making AEW before going to the Elite (this is known Punk and Tony have talked about it), maybe he offered him that employee status back then as an EVP, and then down the line when Punk wants to come back, he's thinking you offered me this before so same again now.

Hindsight it's really not a great thing (and perhaps a bit if foresight that this sort of thing would happen too) but there you go. That maybe explains why Punk ain't happy with the elite because he percieves them as costing him money.

With Punk acting the way he did and the Elite supposedly acting like they are, maybe this is a call to Tony to get rid of all Employee positions with Talent - 3 years in and instead of having these guys helping officially, stand on your own two feet
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 12:35:51 am
Looks like it's Roman vs Logan Paul for the Saudi show
gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 08:52:06 am
The wrestling Internet may well combust if Pauls the one to finally beat Reigns.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 08:55:46 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod
The wrestling Internet may well combust if Pauls the one to finally beat Reigns.
Yeah, The longest title reign they have had since the '80s being ended by a fucking YouTuber, Though if Vince was still running things I wouldn't put it past him in 2022.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 08:56:12 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome
Looks like it's Roman vs Logan Paul for the Saudi show
Also, They can fuck off and all with those Saudi shows.
