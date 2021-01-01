« previous next »
I reckon MJF can definitely end up a mega face if they play it right, but it's tricky because so much of his character is based in heeldom and he doesn't exactly look like a top level talent.  He's really small and doesn't have that crowd-pleasing moveset.

But... he carries himself like a top guy, and (when he doesn't ramble on forever) he's right at the top of the promo tier in wrestling.
Im kind of unimpressed with most of todays wrestlers. Ill hear about someone whos supposed to be amazing and end up being underwhelmed. I think MJF is the real deal though. The only thing is, hes so good that I wouldnt want to boo him. Judging by the reaction the other night plenty of others feel the same. I wonder if he could pull off being a face like Rock was around 99/00. This is Rock before he turned into the hyperactive high school jock with the tracksuit. I mean when he was strutting around in his expensive shirts and acting, well, not so unlike MJF currently does.

The thing with MJF, he knows the right thing to say to the right people to be hated - if he goes up against someone not well liked, he will make overly crass comments in poor taste (against Pullman for example), against someone beloved, he will say overly cruel things (against Wardlow for example), and against people who demand respect, he says pretty schoolboy stuff so he can rightly be eviscerated on the mic (against Punk at the start). When he needs to get serious, he knows how to go basically psychotic.

He also has obvious tricks he uses, which he does so repeatedly enough that it draws heats - the labours, running away, using the ring. It's all basic heel stuff but he does it just right that it isn't dull or too annoying, but just annoying enough to get him hated

He really is a master of making himself unlikeable even if everyone loves him. He is great at being hated.
I reckon MJF can definitely end up a mega face if they play it right, but it's tricky because so much of his character is based in heeldom and he doesn't exactly look like a top level talent.  He's really small and doesn't have that crowd-pleasing moveset.

But... he carries himself like a top guy, and (when he doesn't ramble on forever) he's right at the top of the promo tier in wrestling.

I think there are enough beloved wrestlers and MJF is good enough a heel, that he never has to be a mega face, even if he can be. And to be honest, the only way to truly turn him is by making the company the bad guy, which isn't always the best mode because you kinda say then "all these other guys aren't cool" which was what happened with the NWO and WCW.

I think against people like Hangman, Omega, Moxley, Kingston, Darby, Wardlow, and perhaps even Ricky Starks if they elevate him, he can be a strong heel and actually hated still
I think there are enough beloved wrestlers and MJF is good enough a heel, that he never has to be a mega face, even if he can be. And to be honest, the only way to truly turn him is by making the company the bad guy, which isn't always the best mode because you kinda say then "all these other guys aren't cool" which was what happened with the NWO and WCW.

I think against people like Hangman, Omega, Moxley, Kingston, Darby, Wardlow, and perhaps even Ricky Starks if they elevate him, he can be a strong heel and actually hated still

I reckon the way to play this is have MJF go full face to take the belt off Punk, and then once Punk is gone, he can slowly slip back into his nefarious ways and has a stack of challengers.
I reckon the way to play this is have MJF go full face to take the belt off Punk, and then once Punk is gone, he can slowly slip back into his nefarious ways and has a stack of challengers.

I think you play it as him being face against Punk and then instantly turning, like right away turning - played you all like fools. Like just make everyone love him, and so that betrayal right away is a dagger to the heart.

Make people believe he was the hero, when he was always just the villain, who convinced you that evil was right using smooth words and loaded comments/beliefs.

Think, to use Punk again, the Old Man and the Snake promo he did after he won the belt as a babyface
Yeah that works too.
From Reddit:

SRS Talks: Stream discussion about AEW backstage fight

Here's a summary of the SRS stream about the current situation - I didn't catch the start, so if anyone wants to include that, feel free and I'll update this post. Some of these were in response to audience questions or comments, in case anything seems random.

* "5-6 minute brawl" with popular rumours that Punk got injured there (unconfirmed + SRS later said may have happened during the match, meant to be a triceps injury)
* CM Punk was "absolutely wrong" about the identity of the sources on the Colt Cabana story, and SRS has only spoken to Hangman once when they were first introduced.
* People were unsure if Punk's MJF comments were in kayfabe or not, SRS says there are no known prior issues between the two of them
* SRS knew that "many talent believed" that Punk was involved with Cabana losing his job, and that the Young Bucks went to bat for him, but sat on the story for three months as he was unable to get confirmation. He had asked Cabana to comment, but he refused and said it was for the sake of his mental health.
* No one is "rushing to [SRS's] DMs" to defend Punk's behaviour, although some are sympathetic. It is "hard to find people who defend Punk *throughout* the whole situation".
* "Unbelievable" and "incredible" heat towards Ace Steel.
* What SRS is hearing is "all over the map" in terms of who might be fired, who might be suspended, etc. He'll report as soon as he gets any confirmation.
* There's no heat towards Toni Storm's comments about Thunder Rosa.
* SRS believes that if Punk does get released, Triple H *might* call him and see if there's business to be done.
* Punk was credited for several of AEW's deals, and SRS isn't sure if they'd lose them without him.
* Bobby Fish's involvement is just him "trying to get attention", as he was not involved in the altercation or situation at all.
* The situation about the fight is "messy" and SRS "would be surprised if [Mox] was thrilled" about it (in response to a question about Mox's reaction).
* He received a text at 05:00, followed up by a phone call at 05:30, that suggested that Discovery wasn't happy about the situation. He originally wasn't going to talk about it, but since people keep shit-talking his journalistic skills (my words, not his), he decided to. He prefaced it as **"incredibly, remarkably unconfirmed"**, but Punk may have received an email saying that he was expected to be fired **or** that led him to expect to be fired, with a meeting scheduled for 13:00. He emphasised that this was not confirmed.
* SRS wasn't sure if Jericho saw the fight himself, but "several people" "put over" his professionalism in the aftermath.
* SRS doesn't know in what manner the EVPs approached Punk and doesn't think it's responsible to wholly blame one party or the other.
* SRS also doesn't think one of his sources was being dramatic when they said that "lives were on the line" during that situation (especially since a chair was thrown). He also "feels a little dirty" speaking about rumours in a situation where someone got a chair to the eye.
* Talent like MJF might allude to the situation.
* He said that the "locker room is way more anti-CM Punk than I've ever seen it". Explained by saying that some people believed the locker room changed when Punk arrived, while others said he supports younger talent.
It's always in a wrestling fans mind to try and book your way out of all this drama or find reason to find fault or try and work out who's the face and heel in all this. No one comes out of this well. Punk, bucks, omega, MJF, Fish, Tony. Probably the only person coming out of this is Mox and his next 5 matches with blood pissing out of his forehead :P

It's crazy that with all those coaches, bookers, agents aew has that this shite is still allowed to happen. I mean between William Regal, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Malenko, big show, mark Henry they have multiple centuries worth of experience in locker room politics and this kind of thing should not be happening
It's always in a wrestling fans mind to try and book your way out of all this drama or find reason to find fault or try and work out who's the face and heel in all this. No one comes out of this well. Punk, bucks, omega, MJF, Fish, Tony. Probably the only person coming out of this is Mox and his next 5 matches with blood pissing out of his forehead :P

It's crazy that with all those coaches, bookers, agents aew has that this shite is still allowed to happen. I mean between William Regal, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Malenko, big show, mark Henry they have multiple centuries worth of experience in locker room politics and this kind of thing should not be happening

To be fair MJF did nothing wrong here. He did a hell of a lot wrong at Double or Nothing but nothing bad here.

Jericho has come out the best because EVERYONE is bigging up how he has acted in all of this
I was avoiding spoilers so it was pretty incredible to go from wanting to talk about MJFs return to being caught up completely by all this Punk drama. I don't see him staying at this point.

I don't think it'll ever happen but Punk returning to WWE would be amazing to watch.
I was avoiding spoilers so it was pretty incredible to go from wanting to talk about MJFs return to being caught up completely by all this Punk drama. I don't see him staying at this point.

I don't think it'll ever happen but Punk returning to WWE would be amazing to watch.
Punk is a guy who will hold grudges till his death, and there is one person Punk hates more than Colt and that person happens to be in charge of WWE right now.
Punk is a guy who will hold grudges till his death, and there is one person Punk hates more than Colt and that person happens to be in charge of WWE right now.

Precisely and, though slightly better, it is not like Triple H doesn't have his petty side either. I can't see Punk ever going back there.

As someone earlier said, when Chris Jericho looks like the reasonable one...well.
Punk is a guy who will hold grudges till his death, and there is one person Punk hates more than Colt and that person happens to be in charge of WWE right now.
I think Punk's pettiness could make it more likely actually, if he gets asked to leave the first thing he'd want to do is go off on Tony and the EVPs again and the most painful way to do that would be going to WWE as 'undefeated AEW champ' (assuming he doesn't do the job) and cutting a promo there. Granted he could just do all this on Twitter since he was fine not wrestling for a decade or so.

HHH might not want him back but he runs a business and AEW's biggest star jumping ship to WWE (where he was extremely over anyway) prints money. Again I don't think that's going to happen and Punk's most likely just done with wrestling.
They wont want him and nor should they want him. Hes past it in ring and is incapable of getting over without breaking the fourth wall all the time, which is why he was never the main man
I think Punk's pettiness could make it more likely actually, if he gets asked to leave the first thing he'd want to do is go off on Tony and the EVPs again and the most painful way to do that would be going to WWE as 'undefeated AEW champ' (assuming he doesn't do the job) and cutting a promo there. Granted he could just do all this on Twitter since he was fine not wrestling for a decade or so.

HHH might not want him back but he runs a business and AEW's biggest star jumping ship to WWE (where he was extremely over anyway) prints money. Again I don't think that's going to happen and Punk's most likely just done with wrestling.

Thats how I see it too. It won't happen because I think the 'E are a little smarter than having him back, but if he feels he's forced out of AEW I can fully see him thinking 'I'll fucking show you, I'll see if I can go and slag you all off on Raw'.
Thats how I see it too. It won't happen because I think the 'E are a little smarter than having him back, but if he feels he's forced out of AEW I can fully see him thinking 'I'll fucking show you, I'll see if I can go and slag you all off on Raw'.

They could get him for a limited programme though. Pay him for a handful appearances and a match and then he leaves again. Could be win-win for everyone. Punk gets an opportunity to get back at AEW while making a load of money. WWE show that they can get people from AEW without a problem without having Punk around long enough to cause issues. Not saying it will happen, but I'd also not dismiss it outright.
I dunno if WWE want to draw attention to AEW like that, it's not really their style.  Though maybe things will be different under HHH.  Even though he's still as full of shit as he always was, with his re-writing of history.
