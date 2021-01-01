From Reddit:



SRS Talks: Stream discussion about AEW backstage fight



Here's a summary of the SRS stream about the current situation - I didn't catch the start, so if anyone wants to include that, feel free and I'll update this post. Some of these were in response to audience questions or comments, in case anything seems random.



* "5-6 minute brawl" with popular rumours that Punk got injured there (unconfirmed + SRS later said may have happened during the match, meant to be a triceps injury)

* CM Punk was "absolutely wrong" about the identity of the sources on the Colt Cabana story, and SRS has only spoken to Hangman once when they were first introduced.

* People were unsure if Punk's MJF comments were in kayfabe or not, SRS says there are no known prior issues between the two of them

* SRS knew that "many talent believed" that Punk was involved with Cabana losing his job, and that the Young Bucks went to bat for him, but sat on the story for three months as he was unable to get confirmation. He had asked Cabana to comment, but he refused and said it was for the sake of his mental health.

* No one is "rushing to [SRS's] DMs" to defend Punk's behaviour, although some are sympathetic. It is "hard to find people who defend Punk *throughout* the whole situation".

* "Unbelievable" and "incredible" heat towards Ace Steel.

* What SRS is hearing is "all over the map" in terms of who might be fired, who might be suspended, etc. He'll report as soon as he gets any confirmation.

* There's no heat towards Toni Storm's comments about Thunder Rosa.

* SRS believes that if Punk does get released, Triple H *might* call him and see if there's business to be done.

* Punk was credited for several of AEW's deals, and SRS isn't sure if they'd lose them without him.

* Bobby Fish's involvement is just him "trying to get attention", as he was not involved in the altercation or situation at all.

* The situation about the fight is "messy" and SRS "would be surprised if [Mox] was thrilled" about it (in response to a question about Mox's reaction).

* He received a text at 05:00, followed up by a phone call at 05:30, that suggested that Discovery wasn't happy about the situation. He originally wasn't going to talk about it, but since people keep shit-talking his journalistic skills (my words, not his), he decided to. He prefaced it as **"incredibly, remarkably unconfirmed"**, but Punk may have received an email saying that he was expected to be fired **or** that led him to expect to be fired, with a meeting scheduled for 13:00. He emphasised that this was not confirmed.

* SRS wasn't sure if Jericho saw the fight himself, but "several people" "put over" his professionalism in the aftermath.

* SRS doesn't know in what manner the EVPs approached Punk and doesn't think it's responsible to wholly blame one party or the other.

* SRS also doesn't think one of his sources was being dramatic when they said that "lives were on the line" during that situation (especially since a chair was thrown). He also "feels a little dirty" speaking about rumours in a situation where someone got a chair to the eye.

* Talent like MJF might allude to the situation.

* He said that the "locker room is way more anti-CM Punk than I've ever seen it". Explained by saying that some people believed the locker room changed when Punk arrived, while others said he supports younger talent.