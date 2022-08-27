« previous next »
For the more hardcore fans there is an NJWP event at Crystal Palace soon.

ZSJ is there and for 40 seems like a no brianer
Casually spotted Sasha and Bayley sitting right across me in a bar in Boston.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on August 28, 2022, 05:03:02 am
Casually spotted Sasha and Bayley sitting right across me in a bar in Boston.


They ask for your autograph?    :)
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on August 28, 2022, 05:03:02 am
Casually spotted Sasha and Bayley sitting right across me in a bar in Boston.

What color was Sasha's hair, that's usually a good indicator of how soon she is returning
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on August 28, 2022, 05:03:02 am
Casually spotted Sasha and Bayley sitting right across me in a bar in Boston.

Sometimes you gotta go where everybody knows your name
Anyone else going to Clash at the Castle? For a stadium show the card is looking very bare, only 5 matches announced and we are less than a week away. Not really blowing me away to be honest.

McIntyre/Reigns and Gunther/Sheamus should be good hard hitting match ups though. And Rollins is usually worth seeing.
Quote from: damomad on August 29, 2022, 04:36:59 pm
Anyone else going to Clash at the Castle? For a stadium show the card is looking very bare, only 5 matches announced and we are less than a week away. Not really blowing me away to be honest.

McIntyre/Reigns and Gunther/Sheamus should be good hard hitting match ups though. And Rollins is usually worth seeing.

Gunther and Sheamus could be a near classic. Gunther (still feels weird saying that) could be the one to make the IC title mean something again.

Reigns and Mcintyre should be good, but I can't help but think that Drew doesn't need to lose right now, and he isn't really the guy who should be giving Reigns his first loss in a couple of years.

And I'm not going. Gave up on the idea before Triple H came back in charge of creative and am not hugely turned round on it since.
Triple H giving Riddle and Theory their first names back is a small but positive step.

Also really liking the storyline with Sami Zayn and the Bloodline, which looks like it will lead to Sami and Owens teaming up to dethrone the Usos.
How many tickets have they sold? Checked on ticket master and some for £500 were still available which blew my mind that anyone would pay that kind of money.
They were shit hot on release day but loads of touts bought them which is why you're seeing these £500 tickets. Would've gone if they were around £50 for nose-bleeds but even those went super quick. For all we know it might just be a glorified house show, no point spending big bucks on this.
The 500 tickets were from ticketmaster, I don't think they were being resold on their market place
Watched a bit of that Elite vs United Empire match. A glorified spot fest which is everything that is wrong with modern day wrestling and the type of wrestler that works for AEW in my opinion.
It's been confirmed that Braun Strowman is returning to WWE
Quote from: Scottish-Don on September  1, 2022, 03:16:49 pm
It's been confirmed that Braun Strowman is returning to WWE
Big transfer deadline day coup for the E
That snap dragon suplex sequence with Ospreay popped me big time.

The Punk stuff felt a bit indulgent, wasn't really digging it and I'd rather Mox keep the belt, but it looks like heel Punk is just round the corner, so can see why they'll put it on him.
Quote from: bird_lfc on September  1, 2022, 07:07:38 am
Watched a bit of that Elite vs United Empire match. A glorified spot fest which is everything that is wrong with modern day wrestling and the type of wrestler that works for AEW in my opinion.

Must admit that watching Omega has made me wonder how he would do in WWE, where he won't have as much freedom in matches. I think being around someone like Shawn Michaels irons out a couple of instincts that, for all his greatness, may hold him back.

Ospreay seems to be like Danielson, a man with razor sharp instincts for wrestling.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 09:10:02 am
Must admit that watching Omega has made me wonder how he would do in WWE, where he won't have as much freedom in matches. I think being around someone like Shawn Michaels irons out a couple of instincts that, for all his greatness, may hold him back.

Ospreay seems to be like Danielson, a man with razor sharp instincts for wrestling.

Shawn, for as great as he is a wrestler, is a pretty bad match planner when it isn't him.

The whole late era Black and Gold NXT with melodramatic matches, moves like a double underhook twisting fuckinator from the top rope for a 2 count, BIG SHOCKED FACE at kick outs, and looking at your hands wondering "why am I so violent", which all made Cole, Gargano, Ciampa, O'Reilly, all NXT UK matches, etc so laughable towards the end, were mostly down to Shawn, who absolutely lived in melodrama (please see "I'm sorry, I love you" against Flair, or how he reacts when he superkicks someone as a guest referee)
Quote from: tubby on September  1, 2022, 06:28:27 pm
That snap dragon suplex sequence with Ospreay popped me big time.

The Punk stuff felt a bit indulgent, wasn't really digging it and I'd rather Mox keep the belt, but it looks like heel Punk is just round the corner, so can see why they'll put it on him.



Heel Punk to align with heel MJF or  Heel Punk to win the belt and then maybe drop it to a heel or tweener MJF?
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 10:29:19 am


Heel Punk to align with heel MJF or  Heel Punk to win the belt and then maybe drop it to a heel or tweener MJF?

I dunno with the MJF stuff, I don't see how him aligning with Punk does him any favours, it's not like they would tag together, and Punk is mates with FTR, faces who separated from the group led by MJF.  I mean, I would not be at all surprised to see MJF turn up in some form at the PPV, but I've no idea how they want to knit it all together.  Think he can definitely work as a face, so we'll see.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:53:47 am
Shawn, for as great as he is a wrestler, is a pretty bad match planner when it isn't him.

The whole late era Black and Gold NXT with melodramatic matches, moves like a double underhook twisting fuckinator from the top rope for a 2 count, BIG SHOCKED FACE at kick outs, and looking at your hands wondering "why am I so violent", which all made Cole, Gargano, Ciampa, O'Reilly, all NXT UK matches, etc so laughable towards the end, were mostly down to Shawn, who absolutely lived in melodrama (please see "I'm sorry, I love you" against Flair, or how he reacts when he superkicks someone as a guest referee)

There might be something in that, but it's clear that Shawn's instincts worked for him and, like a lot of great wrestlers, he may not transition to being a great trainer because, as class as Gargano and Ciampa and all are, Shawn's flair for the dramatic worked for him because of something extra he had. A generation of wrestlers have been influenced by him and, in all honesty, too highly influenced by him.

I think he could add a little extra to Omega though still. I think Omega can go through the roof if he adds a little beat of selling, a little extra time between one or two moves.

Ospreay seems to have that down pat.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:46:20 am
I dunno with the MJF stuff, I don't see how him aligning with Punk does him any favours, it's not like they would tag together, and Punk is mates with FTR, faces who separated from the group led by MJF.  I mean, I would not be at all surprised to see MJF turn up in some form at the PPV, but I've no idea how they want to knit it all together.  Think he can definitely work as a face, so we'll see.


I'm staying on my MJF to take the belt from Punk train  ;D  I don't know how or who will be face, heel or tweener, well I think Punk will be the hell, but think coming back to chase Punk will be MJF's comeback.


Am similarly curious about Jamie Hayter and what will happen with her.  Baker is starting to be the one who is taking the pins when they lose a tag match together ( showing the difference between Baker and Rosa for me as Baker will do what is good for business as well as what is good for herself) and Hayter is getting a lot of the big spots in their tag matches.

Being set up nicely for a Baker/Hayter split as well as leaving plenty there for them not to split but to instead push Hayter as a top singles competitor in her own right with or without Baker involved.

Starting to warm more to Toni Storm as well. Not always a big fan of watching her in the ring, even though I know she is talented (more a visual style things for me) but she seems to be developing more and more chemistry with other women in the division and adding  little things like looks and gestures mid match to keep a story going.

Can never figure out at times if her style is stiff at times or if she is just very good at making some of her moves look stiff. I suppose if she was stiff with some of the high impact moves then it would have been leaked out by now by those unhappy at being on the receiving end. 

Plus when in the ring with Baker, Baker seems to be happy to take stiff shots from certain wrestlers to sell "grudges" and more than likely because she has confidence in ths workers.   She seems to take them more from the likes of Storm and Shida without there being any sort of receipt being given back than when she is in the ring with Rosa.
Storm and Hayter have worked a lot of Joshi stuff so they're more than happy going hard and taking stiff shots.
My favourite thing about Toni Storm is that she whips her sunglasses off and keeps perching them in her top on the way down to the ring, only to have to remove them halfway down the ramp every time as they bounce awkwardly. Just hold them Toni.

I'll be delaying watching All Out by a full 5 days as I have a 4.5 hour flight next Saturday afternoon, which seems weirdly exactly the right amount of time for a full PPV. Probably going to be tough to 100% avoid spoilers but I don't engage with any wrestling content on social media or anything so as long as I steer clear of here, might be alright.

I don't expect MJF to appear here. I think it's far more likely he interrupts a post-PPV promo.

Any thoughts on the ladder match joker? I don't know if there are any exciting free agents floating about at the moment, but I suspect now it's Orange Cassidy as they usually find a spot for him somewhere on the card, and I doubt any new matches will be created at this point.
Cant say Ive been following it massively over the past yearcan anyone explain Liv Morgan being champion to me? Never seen anything from her that particularly impressed.

Just a case of them trying to bolster the star power of the womens division?
Bret Hart in the crowd. That's good to see. I think the only place that rivals his popularity in the UK is Canada itself.  ;D
Have watched a bit today and I used to say they have a coked up monkey producing this with all the quick cutting. It's a good first step that they took the coke away from the monkey, but some of the cuts are still completely moronic. Happened at least three times when I was watching that there was going to be a pin attempt in the ring and they just cut to some random people in the crowd...
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:55:18 pm
My favourite thing about Toni Storm is that she whips her sunglasses off and keeps perching them in her top on the way down to the ring, only to have to remove them halfway down the ramp every time as they bounce awkwardly. Just hold them Toni.

I'll be delaying watching All Out by a full 5 days as I have a 4.5 hour flight next Saturday afternoon, which seems weirdly exactly the right amount of time for a full PPV. Probably going to be tough to 100% avoid spoilers but I don't engage with any wrestling content on social media or anything so as long as I steer clear of here, might be alright.

I don't expect MJF to appear here. I think it's far more likely he interrupts a post-PPV promo.

Any thoughts on the ladder match joker? I don't know if there are any exciting free agents floating about at the moment, but I suspect now it's Orange Cassidy as they usually find a spot for him somewhere on the card, and I doubt any new matches will be created at this point.

The only people I can think of as the Joker are MJF, or someone like Ibushi, Jay White, Ospreay, or Tanahashi. I suspect the winner of this faces Punk at Grand Slam, but also the joker has to be a relatively big name for them to justify the surprise - a debut or a name.

MJF makes sense for Full Gear as they appear to be having that in Newark, where he may be a Babyface honestly.
I meantheres ways to finish a PPVand theres Tyson Fury singing American Pie to Drew McIntyre.
Literally everyone from Britain and Ireland lost. Like it sounded a good show until that end, but they had 3 matches with someone from round here in the match, and none of them won.
