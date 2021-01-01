I know its New Japan so not necessarily the easiest to watch, but I'm surprised there's not much chatter about Will Ospreay lately. We've got a Brit in his 20s as one of the top 5 male wrestlers in the world, an incredible sporting export.



I feel like Zack Sabre Jr has plateaued in the last year or so (I know he won this year's New Japan Cup). If they still had the Intercontinental Title he'd have traded that a few times already and would have a bit more to show for his time there.



Ospreay doesn't get the credit he deserves as a wrestler because he is a bit of a weird/possible shitty person in real life. Nothing if I remember directly done by him just odd stuff and a bad aura. I somewhat agree with this, but totally agree that he is an absolutely out of this world wrestler. I have only seen NJPW live twice and yet still Ospreay has by far and away the 2 best matches I have ever seen live(well actually maybe 2nd and 3rd because one of the matches was Suzuki vs Liger at Ligers retirement tour, and while not nearly as technically good, it was such a big story and emotional match, there was grown adult men bawling their eyes in the stands all around me.)ZSJ us technically better than ever, but his direction is a bit stalled - he is a high ranking wrestler without a goal at the moment. I think a bit is being held out for his eventual match against Danielson. I also think there is a US Title or Never title there for him soon, perhaps even the big one. He is shown as someone capable enough for it, on the level of say Shingo, but I don't know if he can ever make that big win.