I know its New Japan so not necessarily the easiest to watch, but I'm surprised there's not much chatter about Will Ospreay lately. We've got a Brit in his 20s as one of the top 5 male wrestlers in the world, an incredible sporting export.

I feel like Zack Sabre Jr has plateaued in the last year or so (I know he won this year's New Japan Cup). If they still had the Intercontinental Title he'd have traded that a few times already and would have a bit more to show for his time there.

Ospreay doesn't get the credit he deserves as a wrestler because he is a bit of a weird/possible shitty person in real life. Nothing if I remember directly done by him just odd stuff and a bad aura. I somewhat agree with this, but totally agree that he is an absolutely out of this world wrestler. I have only seen NJPW live twice and yet still Ospreay has by far and away the 2 best matches I have ever seen live

(well actually maybe 2nd and 3rd because one of the matches was Suzuki vs Liger at Ligers retirement tour, and while not nearly as technically good, it was such a big story and emotional match, there was grown adult men bawling their eyes in the stands all around me.)

ZSJ us technically better than ever, but his direction is a bit stalled - he is a high ranking wrestler without a goal at the moment. I think a  bit is being held out for his eventual match against Danielson. I also think there is a US Title or Never title there for him soon, perhaps even the big one. He is shown as someone capable enough for it, on the level of say Shingo, but I don't know if he can ever make that big win.
A 2022 IC division with ZSJ, Shingo, Naito, O'Khan, KENTA, Tanahashi, hell even Tama Tonga who is much improved as a babyface, oooo the delights we could have feasted on.

(well actually maybe 2nd and 3rd because one of the matches was Suzuki vs Liger at Ligers retirement tour, and while not nearly as technically good, it was such a big story and emotional match, there was grown adult men bawling their eyes in the stands all around me.)

I remember that match now! I'll have to watch it again sometime soon.
A 2022 IC division with ZSJ, Shingo, Naito, O'Khan, KENTA, Tanahashi, hell even Tama Tonga who is much improved as a babyface, oooo the delights we could have feasted on.

I remember that match now! I'll have to watch it again sometime soon.

From KOPW 2019. I went to Japan for the Rugby World Cup (not really I just wanted an excuse to myself for going to Japan again within 18 months of my first trip) and went one of the days I was in Tokyo (may have been my last full day I think)

Was a decent show, but Suzuki vs Liger was a real important match, and then there was Ospreay vs ELP which was just fucking nuts. Also had Juice vs Archer in a shockingly good hardcore match (Mox was meant to be in this match instead of Archer but got caught in America with the massive Typhoon Hagibis)

Also talking of ELP, he has been fucking AWESOME this year, and appears to be going heavy? Add him to that division too and boy oh boy that's good
Big match tonight for the AEW championship between Mox v Punk. The backstage drama (which I am sure most of were actually planted on purpose by TK and AEW) sure has made me hyped for the event.
Big match tonight for the AEW championship between Mox v Punk. The backstage drama (which I am sure most of were actually planted on purpose by TK and AEW) sure has made me hyped for the event.

Dont know how to do spoiler tags but that was a bit, erm, wild?!
