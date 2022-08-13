I actually dont think Bret would have been particularly good in the 'ruthless aggression' era (or the Invasion). Its just hard to imagine him in there with the likes of Cena, Lesnar, Orton, Batista etc. He never really changed his character (I know he was a great heel, and a great face, and a great tweener) the way that Angle, Jericho, Taker, Kane and Triple H did during that time. There's obviously dream feuds in there (Punk, Angle, Benoit, Jericho) but I just can't picture how it would have worked because him with his black and pink singlet would have looked daft. I know he was older when he came back to fight Vince and hadn't actually wrestled for years, but he stuck out like a sore thumb in his t-shirt and jean shorts. Maybe they would have made it work, maybe used him as a part timer, leader of a new Canadian group or something, but I dunno....he wasn't great in WCW and he was always such a big star that its hard to envision him taking a Ric Flair-esque role in a faction. With HBK, Flair, Taker, Goldberg, Austin and Rock in there I think it might have been a bit overkill with Bret and would have been a huge struggle keeping him happy.