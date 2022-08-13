« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 261558 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5800 on: August 13, 2022, 08:21:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 13, 2022, 06:48:50 pm
You're not wrong about 2.0, Daddy Magic is amazing.



Daddy Magic is incredible.

And thing is 2.0 are probably the best absolute geeks in wrestling, they do being idiot jobbers better than anyone else in AEW, but they are also actually incredible wrestlers, and fucking kick ass promo's.

https://youtu.be/tLqMf9wn2X0
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,480
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5801 on: August 14, 2022, 09:18:06 pm »
I saw this new-ish interview from Bret Hart (think it was done in March) and he was talking about how if he didn't leave WWF in 97 he think he and Shawn Michaels could've had a match once a year at least for the next decade and it would've been a" Fight of the Year" contender evrey time and I thought " He's not wrong". 

He even said "Face v Face" would've blown the roof off stadiums.   I mean even "Heel" Bret was Face to everyone bar Yanks. ;D
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,066
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5802 on: August 15, 2022, 01:11:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on August 14, 2022, 09:18:06 pm
I saw this new-ish interview from Bret Hart (think it was done in March) and he was talking about how if he didn't leave WWF in 97 he think he and Shawn Michaels could've had a match once a year at least for the next decade and it would've been a" Fight of the Year" contender evrey time and I thought " He's not wrong". 

He even said "Face v Face" would've blown the roof off stadiums.   I mean even "Heel" Bret was Face to everyone bar Yanks. ;D

Not really sure how that would have worked, when they both legitimately hated each other and wouldn't do the job for the other one.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,480
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5803 on: August 15, 2022, 01:21:24 am »
I think he was talking about it in an ideal scenario mate. Even if they never did manage to be friends again they would've respected each other at the very least in that "ideal scenario version".

He says now while not best of friends or anything they are in a good place with each other. :D
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,781
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5804 on: August 15, 2022, 09:17:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on August 15, 2022, 01:21:24 am
I think he was talking about it in an ideal scenario mate. Even if they never did manage to be friends again they would've respected each other at the very least in that "ideal scenario version".

He says now while not best of friends or anything they are in a good place with each other. :D
unlike Goldberg, who sucks.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5805 on: August 15, 2022, 10:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on August 15, 2022, 09:17:11 am
unlike Goldberg, who sucks.

The one thing you can always rely on is how much Bret Hart hates Goldberg.

And he despises Triple H.

It says a lot that he can be pretty chill with Shawn Michaels, so it must be brutal hatred for those two men.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5806 on: August 15, 2022, 10:29:37 pm »
To be fair I understand why Bret hates Goldberg. It was Goldberg being needlessly reckless that ended his career
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5807 on: August 16, 2022, 08:12:26 am »
Daddy Magic on commentary for last night's Elevation.  Stellar as expected.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5808 on: August 16, 2022, 08:59:00 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August 15, 2022, 10:29:37 pm
To be fair I understand why Bret hates Goldberg. It was Goldberg being needlessly reckless that ended his career

And by all accounts has shown little remorse.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,480
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5809 on: August 16, 2022, 09:06:20 pm »
It got me thinking how many more years would Bret have had being in the "Top Tier" card had it not been for baldie? He would've been back in WWE for the Invasion storyline for sure.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5810 on: August 16, 2022, 10:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 16, 2022, 09:06:20 pm
It got me thinking how many more years would Bret have had being in the "Top Tier" card had it not been for baldie? He would've been back in WWE for the Invasion storyline for sure.

What was he like in ring before the last match? I know someone like Bret would always be able to work a match, but WCW mismanaged him terribly.

Would he have been able to hold up his end of the bargain in those top tier matches still? Tantalisingly, Shawn's return would only have been just over a year away.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5811 on: August 16, 2022, 11:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on August 16, 2022, 10:12:53 pm
What was he like in ring before the last match? I know someone like Bret would always be able to work a match, but WCW mismanaged him terribly.

Would he have been able to hold up his end of the bargain in those top tier matches still? Tantalisingly, Shawn's return would only have been just over a year away.

I seem to remember one of the last great matches in WCW was Bret vs Benoit for the World Title (also known as the short clip from the Malcolm in the Middle opening). That was very late into his career, so I would think he would still have it if he didn't have to retire

I mean Shawn always had it even as he got old, and Bret worked way less damaging that Shawn. So you'd imagine he would still have been fucking awesome as time went on.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5812 on: August 17, 2022, 12:24:55 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August 16, 2022, 11:01:57 pm
I seem to remember one of the last great matches in WCW was Bret vs Benoit for the World Title (also known as the short clip from the Malcolm in the Middle opening). That was very late into his career, so I would think he would still have it if he didn't have to retire

I mean Shawn always had it even as he got old, and Bret worked way less damaging that Shawn. So you'd imagine he would still have been fucking awesome as time went on.
Bret was 42 at the time of that Benoit match so it's not out of the realm of possibility that he couldn't have continued to be great well into his 40s. Flair was great until his late-40s until he injured his rotator cuff and he was never the same after that. Bret never really suffered any major injuries during his career (prior to the concussion) so it's possible he could have gone until 50 at least though Bret never wanted to be one of those guys who held on for too long.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,652
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5813 on: August 17, 2022, 11:29:52 am »
Bret would've loved wrestling for another 10 years or so, then going part time and helping out with NXT, training new people at the Performance Centre etc. Then you wonder if using that experience he'd have given a rebirth to the Dungeon and Stampede Wrestling. A huge what-if. The injury killed the fire he had for the business.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,128
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5814 on: August 17, 2022, 11:53:37 am »
Really enjoyed RAW on Monday. The KO/McIntyre stuff in paticualr was good. Fantastic, what seemed unscripted, promos. The quality of wrestling has been very good too
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,108
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5815 on: August 17, 2022, 12:28:51 pm »
I actually dont think Bret would have been particularly good in the 'ruthless aggression' era (or the Invasion). Its just hard to imagine him in there with the likes of Cena, Lesnar, Orton, Batista etc. He never really changed his character (I know he was a great heel, and a great face, and a great tweener) the way that Angle, Jericho, Taker, Kane and Triple H did during that time. There's obviously dream feuds in there (Punk, Angle, Benoit, Jericho) but I just can't picture how it would have worked because him with his black and pink singlet would have looked daft. I know he was older when he came back to fight Vince and hadn't actually wrestled for years, but he stuck out like a sore thumb in his t-shirt and jean shorts. Maybe they would have made it work, maybe used him as a part timer, leader of a new Canadian group or something, but I dunno....he wasn't great in WCW and he was always such a big star that its hard to envision him taking a Ric Flair-esque role in a faction. With HBK, Flair, Taker, Goldberg, Austin and Rock in there I think it might have been a bit overkill with Bret and would have been a huge struggle keeping him happy.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5816 on: August 17, 2022, 12:35:26 pm »
Hypothetically, Bret could have made a great older, embittered heel in the Attitude Era, similar to how they should have booked Macho Man in the mid-90's. This guy who used to be firmly on top and who knows every psychological and in-ring trick in the book, and uses that to keep the younger generation of wrestlers at bay. That would have made a great counterpoint to everyone else.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5817 on: August 17, 2022, 02:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 17, 2022, 12:35:26 pm
Hypothetically, Bret could have made a great older, embittered heel in the Attitude Era, similar to how they should have booked Macho Man in the mid-90's. This guy who used to be firmly on top and who knows every psychological and in-ring trick in the book, and uses that to keep the younger generation of wrestlers at bay. That would have made a great counterpoint to everyone else.


So similar to what they tried with Bob Backlund?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5818 on: August 17, 2022, 02:39:23 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on August 17, 2022, 02:14:31 pm

So similar to what they tried with Bob Backlund?
No, Backlund couldn't go and was presented as a moron. More like 2010's HHH without the corporate authority angle.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5819 on: August 17, 2022, 02:40:19 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on August 17, 2022, 02:14:31 pm

So similar to what they tried with Bob Backlund?

I would say similar to what Piper did with Bret, and then subsequently what Bret did with Stone Cold, just take it a bit further.

Or to use a later era push, William Regal when he was Raw GM and becoming more of megalomaniac and fucking nuts, and acting like a fucking psycho in the ring. He won King of the Ring and looked fucking great, probably set for a later years World Title Run (the ones people like JBL and Mark Henry got) but sadly fucked it for himself with pain killers
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5820 on: August 17, 2022, 03:09:38 pm »
Looking forward to Dynamite tonight with the potential return of Omega, and then The American Dragon vs The Dragon Slayer, with Ricky The Dragon Steamboat on timekeeping.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5821 on: August 17, 2022, 05:08:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 17, 2022, 03:09:38 pm
Looking forward to Dynamite tonight with the potential return of Omega, and then The American Dragon vs The Dragon Slayer, with Ricky The Dragon Steamboat on timekeeping.

Also hoping for a promo confrontation between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

I am interested to see how that feud goes because first 6 months of the year, CM Punk was the fucking man, he was great. Moxley was awesome to. But since Punk has been injured, Moxley has been THE FUCKING MAN - fucking quality in every way. I expect a Punk win, but I honestly don't feel that it is stupid to have Moxley win and have Punk chase him.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5822 on: August 17, 2022, 05:20:38 pm »
Agree on that, Mox has killed it as interim champ and Punk might not have as much crowd support as he'd hope.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5823 on: August 17, 2022, 11:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 17, 2022, 02:39:23 pm
No, Backlund couldn't go and was presented as a moron. More like 2010's HHH without the corporate authority angle.


Thought they tried a few things with Backlund as he had a few different runs in the 1990s.

One was him being crazy and/or a moron.

But thought they did the old veteran hanging with the younger wrestlers through using his experience/dirty tricks thing too?
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,128
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5824 on: August 18, 2022, 09:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August 17, 2022, 05:08:13 pm
Also hoping for a promo confrontation between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

I am interested to see how that feud goes because first 6 months of the year, CM Punk was the fucking man, he was great. Moxley was awesome to. But since Punk has been injured, Moxley has been THE FUCKING MAN - fucking quality in every way. I expect a Punk win, but I honestly don't feel that it is stupid to have Moxley win and have Punk chase him.

Promo was solid from both (although the constant wwe references are a bit tiresome from punk) but what the hell was that brawl about? One of the worst Ive seen, mox fake punches up there with Shane O Mac
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5825 on: August 19, 2022, 08:10:46 am »
Weird promo from Punk, and if he really does have beef with Hangman, that was a really shitty thing to do.  Figure this is one of those angles where there is some real animosity but they work it into the story and amplify it.

Danielson vs Garcia was fucking amazing, everything about it from start to finish.  Both Danielson and Jericho doing brilliant work to get Garcia over, excellent pro wrestling.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5826 on: August 19, 2022, 10:29:13 am »
Quote from: tubby on August 19, 2022, 08:10:46 am
Weird promo from Punk, and if he really does have beef with Hangman, that was a really shitty thing to do.  Figure this is one of those angles where there is some real animosity but they work it into the story and amplify it.

Danielson vs Garcia was fucking amazing, everything about it from start to finish.  Both Danielson and Jericho doing brilliant work to get Garcia over, excellent pro wrestling.

Someone mentioned it on Twitter before but it's shocking how often the insider story for AEW lines up perfectly with the feuds happening. Either it's the journalists getting worked, or AEW is using somewhat real animosity in angles.

I don't for a second believe Hangman knew nothing about the line - he is ranked #1, the camera cut to the big screen as if waiting on hangman, Silver and Eddie where ready for live tweets to the promo, and AEW promoted a video of Punk allegedly going in for himself. I don't for a second think it was unplanned, but there may be real animosity there to some degree, or maybe they are just working everyone like MJF is.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5827 on: Today at 08:55:42 am »
Not 100% certain but pretty sure I spotted Braun Strowman in the crowd at the Joshua fight on Saturday

With so many people coming back, and the likely return of Bray, I'd expect to see him back in the coming months as, for his various weaknesses, he was generally over and such a presence that he could work well with Drew, Kross etc
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 