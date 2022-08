I saw this new-ish interview from Bret Hart (think it was done in March) and he was talking about how if he didn't leave WWF in 97 he think he and Shawn Michaels could've had a match once a year at least for the next decade and it would've been a" Fight of the Year" contender evrey time and I thought " He's not wrong".He even said "Face v Face" would've blown the roof off stadiums. I mean even "Heel" Bret was Face to everyone bar Yanks.