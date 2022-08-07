Kross and Scarlett always give off "on a no fly list after Jan 6th" vibes, but then again most wrestlers do.



I think he's pretty crap as a wrestler and the spooky til tock gimmick is cringe honestly.



At least in TNA and Bloodsport his violent psychopath guy gimmick worked well enough with his limited style to hide any faults, but his WWE stuff, both NXT and of course main roster, were pretty shite



In other news, AGAIN Thunder Rosa is a fucking unprofessional shitter - sandbagged Jamie Hayter, worked reckless, broke her nose. Get the title off her at All Out and demote her to Dark Elevation until her contracts up or she had a tantrum and let her leave, it's fucking ludicrous at the moment.



She's good mates with journalists (SRS of Frightful in particular) so she would probably run to them for a big moan and get support. Although a couple of wrestlers have done that recently and the majority of the response has been other wrestlers shitting on them, or notably not supporting them, which indicates that they were not the most well liked.



She was sloppy to both Baker and Hayter during that tag match. She seems to leave it up to the other person to try and protect their necks when she drops then rather than doing her part in being a safe worker.Have criticised her before, but seems that every single match of hers now has a few dangerous spots caused by her, and a lot of moves look clumsy or break down due to her timing being badly off.A few times Storm got in position for a move and then had to wait for Rosa to get up to speed. Just makes the bout look even more staged when that happens.Hayter, Baker and Storm had to work really hard to keep the bout flowing around Rosa. Few times her and Baker seemed to exchange some stiff shots too so might be that some of the bigger names are getting sick of Rosa.Am struggling to think of anyone that has good in ring chemistry with Thunder Rosa, especially since she won the belt.Ever bout I have seen her in, be it singles or tag action, she has looked clunky and uncooperative towards the person she is in with. She is fast becoming the new Nia Jax with how reckless she is being albeit without the excuse of lacking experience.She also has managed to make the belt feel worthless in a very short span of time. Baker made it feel like the title was a massive deal for her and even now without the title Baker says more to push the worth of the title than the title holder does.Liked how it was Hayter that picked up the three count though. She is still green but is improving in every aspect week on week and could well be a proper star in the making. Only knock I have against Hayter is she comes across as a total sweetheat in non kafabe interviews which kind of kills her heel persona if you see her in the ring shortly after watching an interview whereas Baker can do an interview and keep a bit of cockiness going whilst still coming across as a really cool and sharp person. Still have a gut feeling that either Baker or Hayter (as a face in the case of either one) are going to be who breaks Cargill's streak but not before Cargill gets to either 49 or 50 wins in a row.