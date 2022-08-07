« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 7, 2022, 12:57:22 am
Kross won in life lads. He's married to Scarlett in real life too. Always liked the hourglass gimmick of theirs. It works for face and heel gimmick.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 7, 2022, 01:50:34 am
Kross and Scarlett always give off "on a no fly list after Jan 6th" vibes, but then again most wrestlers do.

I think he's pretty crap as a wrestler and the spooky til tock gimmick is cringe honestly.

At least in TNA and Bloodsport his violent psychopath guy gimmick worked well enough with his limited style to hide any faults, but his WWE stuff, both NXT and of course main roster, were pretty shite

In other news, AGAIN Thunder Rosa is a fucking unprofessional shitter - sandbagged Jamie Hayter, worked reckless, broke her nose. Get the title off her at All Out and demote her to Dark Elevation until her contracts up or she had a tantrum and let her leave, it's fucking ludicrous at the moment.

She's good mates with journalists (SRS of Frightful in particular) so she would probably run to them for a big moan and get support. Although a couple of wrestlers have done that recently and the majority of the response has been other wrestlers shitting on them, or notably not supporting them, which indicates that they were not the most well liked.
Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 7, 2022, 02:12:18 am
Vince hated Kross didn't he? No wonder hes' back now with Triple H running the ship. I thought his NXT stuff was pretty good. His RAW debut was a joke though and he lost all momentum.

Also any time you see Scarlett it's a good day mate.  ;D
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 7, 2022, 08:21:29 am
Quote from: Samie on August  7, 2022, 02:12:18 am
Vince hated Kross didn't he? No wonder hes' back now with Triple H running the ship. I thought his NXT stuff was pretty good. His RAW debut was a joke though and he lost all momentum.

Also any time you see Scarlett it's a good day mate.  ;D
I think Vince hated most of the people bought up from NXT. I mean most of them were booked well to great when down there but once they got called up pretty much all of them floundered on the main roster.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 7, 2022, 09:08:41 am
Youd reckon Bray will be back before long, right? Just hope they dont go full supernatural with him ala the Fiend, dont think that works anymore (not for me anyway) - much preferred the first iteration.
El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 7, 2022, 09:29:49 am
That music starting would be a hell of a pop
NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 7, 2022, 11:34:45 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August  7, 2022, 01:50:34 am
Kross and Scarlett always give off "on a no fly list after Jan 6th" vibes, but then again most wrestlers do.

I think he's pretty crap as a wrestler and the spooky til tock gimmick is cringe honestly.

At least in TNA and Bloodsport his violent psychopath guy gimmick worked well enough with his limited style to hide any faults, but his WWE stuff, both NXT and of course main roster, were pretty shite

In other news, AGAIN Thunder Rosa is a fucking unprofessional shitter - sandbagged Jamie Hayter, worked reckless, broke her nose. Get the title off her at All Out and demote her to Dark Elevation until her contracts up or she had a tantrum and let her leave, it's fucking ludicrous at the moment.

She's good mates with journalists (SRS of Frightful in particular) so she would probably run to them for a big moan and get support. Although a couple of wrestlers have done that recently and the majority of the response has been other wrestlers shitting on them, or notably not supporting them, which indicates that they were not the most well liked.


She was sloppy to both Baker and Hayter during that tag match. She seems to leave it up to the other person to try and protect their necks when she drops then rather than doing her part  in being a safe worker.

Have criticised her before, but seems that every single match of hers now has a few dangerous spots caused by her, and a lot of moves look clumsy or break down due to her timing being badly off.

 A few times Storm got in position for a move and then had to wait for Rosa to get up to speed. Just makes the bout look even more staged when that happens.
 
Hayter, Baker and Storm had to work really hard to keep the bout flowing around Rosa. Few times her and Baker seemed to exchange some stiff shots too so might be that some of the bigger names are getting sick of Rosa.

Am struggling to think of anyone that has good in ring chemistry with Thunder Rosa, especially since she won the belt.

Ever bout I have seen her in, be it singles or tag action, she has looked clunky and uncooperative towards the person she is in with. She is fast becoming the new Nia Jax with how reckless she is being albeit without the excuse of lacking experience.

She also has managed to make the belt feel worthless in a very short span of time. Baker made it feel like the title was a massive deal for her and even now without the title Baker says more to push the worth of the title than the title holder does. 


Liked how it was Hayter that picked up the three count though. She is still green but is improving in every aspect week on week and could well be a proper star in the making. Only knock I have against Hayter is she comes across as a total sweetheat in non kafabe interviews which kind of kills her heel persona if you see her in the ring shortly after watching an interview whereas Baker can do an interview and keep a bit of cockiness going whilst still coming across as a really cool and sharp person.  Still have a gut feeling that either Baker or Hayter  (as a face in the case of either one) are going to be who breaks Cargill's streak  but not before Cargill gets to either 49 or 50 wins in a row.
bird_lfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 7, 2022, 01:41:19 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  2, 2022, 09:20:02 am
Looks like Sasha Banks may be coming back to WWE

Not that she left as she is still under contract. But looks like they have been convinced to return with creative under new management.

No work on if Naomi is included in that.


Theyve advertised a tournament for the tag titles. Itll be a good storyline for these two to interrupt the winners with the original belts or Gate crash one of the matches to be honest
Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 7, 2022, 11:46:44 pm
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 8, 2022, 01:52:59 am
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 8, 2022, 05:31:51 am
Virgils always been popular:

Elzar

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 8, 2022, 09:39:53 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on August  8, 2022, 05:31:51 am
Virgils always been popular:



What you can't see there is 50 of the 136 women a day he would have had to sleep with, hiding under the table.
stoa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 8, 2022, 09:55:59 am
Hasn't he been making that claim for ages? I think with him it's a question of whether he's just committed to living his gimmick and making people think he's completely insane or whether he's actually completely out of his mind. From what I know about him, it might also be a bit from column A and a bit of column B. He seems a bit of a dick as a person, but I think he also knows that by posting and saying ridiculous stuff he can make money.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 8, 2022, 01:48:37 pm
He's a notorious cheapskate as well
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 8, 2022, 03:41:21 pm
Quote from: stoa on August  8, 2022, 09:55:59 am
Hasn't he been making that claim for ages? I think with him it's a question of whether he's just committed to living his gimmick and making people think he's completely insane or whether he's actually completely out of his mind. From what I know about him, it might also be a bit from column A and a bit of column B. He seems a bit of a dick as a person, but I think he also knows that by posting and saying ridiculous stuff he can make money.

To be fair ridiculous bigging themselves up while also being a bit fucking nuts, and overall being a dick, could be a description of 99% of all wrestlers from that era. There are very few that were not lying scumbags, who were completely NUTS on the back of roids, coke, and CTE.
TipTopKop

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
August 8, 2022, 10:23:03 pm
Johnny Laringitis appears to be gone from the 'E. Dunn next?
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 05:07:13 am
Watched Ospreay v Shingo from the G1 just now, another great match between those two who know each other so well.

I did see the first two nights of the G1 live but its been really hard to keep up this time because with the format of 4 groups, with group matches being spread out across various nights, there's just too many inconsequential matches happening on each show. I can give them their due for trying to go big but I would argue a third of the participants shouldn't be there or don't need to be there anymore.

They haven't been helped with Ibushi yet to recover from his broken wrist injury he suffered in last year's final.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 11:22:43 pm
Looks like Kevin Dunn will be sticking around for the time being as there is no one capable of replacing him within the company currently. There was someone who was capable but was let go during the last batch of layoffs.

https://www.f4wonline.com/news/wwe/report-kevin-dunn-expected-to-remain-with-wwe-for-now
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 12:29:27 am
For fucks sake Vince. Another $5m discovered in payments. Think we're at $19.6m now? His bill must be higher than Harvey Weinstein's.
bird_lfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 08:42:30 am
Can someone please explain to me the point of AEW Dark?

Seems like 5/6 short squash matches with no storyline or follow up in an hour just to tick off using names from their incredibly bloated roster for the week
paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 08:47:27 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on August  8, 2022, 05:31:51 am
Virgils always been popular:


bloody hell, I can't believe Ted Dibiase no showed again

Virgil left carrying the can as usual
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:16:32 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:42:30 am
Can someone please explain to me the point of AEW Dark?

Seems like 5/6 short squash matches with no storyline or follow up in an hour just to tick off using names from their incredibly bloated roster for the week

It's to give the undercard/new guys a bit of exposure and to get them used to TV stuff like mugging for the hardcam and wrestling in front of an audience.  They've had a few good little mini-feuds on there but they could definitely do more.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:36:54 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:42:30 am
Can someone please explain to me the point of AEW Dark?

Seems like 5/6 short squash matches with no storyline or follow up in an hour just to tick off using names from their incredibly bloated roster for the week

It's literally just the dark matches before shows, to give some guys not on Dynamite/Rampage a match in front of a crowd and on Youtube. It's kinda pointless in the wrestling but you do get some good matches (and some people signed off of these matches).

Also in a move I don't like, they can build people up in the rankings using Dark. It sometimes works if they get into a feud for the title after this rather than just an automatic title shot, but this technique killed the TNT title dead by pushing Scorpio Sky to a title match with no build, and no one cared about it. Wardlow seems to be the guy to revive it but that Dark technique contributed majorly to killing that title for like 6 months

But by far the best reason to watch dark or dark elevation is Taz and Excalibur just doing whatever they want on commentary - some of the funniest commentary shit has come from those two recently on these shows
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:26:30 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:36:54 am
But by far the best reason to watch dark or dark elevation is Taz and Excalibur just doing whatever they want on commentary - some of the funniest commentary shit has come from those two recently on these shows

Yup, they're such a fun pairing.  Wasn't sure about Taz in the company because he wasn't great in TNA doing the same kind of thing, but he's been probably the best of the older guys they've brought in.  Need him on commentary ahead of JR, which I'm hoping is the plan.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 11:18:51 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:26:30 am
Yup, they're such a fun pairing.  Wasn't sure about Taz in the company because he wasn't great in TNA doing the same kind of thing, but he's been probably the best of the older guys they've brought in.  Need him on commentary ahead of JR, which I'm hoping is the plan.

Taz has been great. He has been a good mix of colour and straight - funny but also as the submission and suplex expert happy to get into the detail of moves, somewhat heel for a while but has always had real respect for other guys not in team Taz (RIP) who still deserve respect for their good work. I do like that about AEW commentary in general, all heel or face or faction alligned commentators still put over other guys outaide their faction or allignment for good work, it isn't always  a bashing unless warrented by story (i.e - Jericho against Kingston for example)

And on Dark he just goes wild and it's hilarious. Still think my favorite line of his is fucking up the "7 ate 9" joke and blaming it on the New York public education system  ;D
