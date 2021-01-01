« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Samie
Reply #5760 on: Today at 12:57:22 am
Kross won in life lads. He's married to Scarlett in real life too. Always liked the hourglass gimmick of theirs. It works for face and heel gimmick.
Stockholm Syndrome
Reply #5761 on: Today at 01:50:34 am
Kross and Scarlett always give off "on a no fly list after Jan 6th" vibes, but then again most wrestlers do.

I think he's pretty crap as a wrestler and the spooky til tock gimmick is cringe honestly.

At least in TNA and Bloodsport his violent psychopath guy gimmick worked well enough with his limited style to hide any faults, but his WWE stuff, both NXT and of course main roster, were pretty shite

In other news, AGAIN Thunder Rosa is a fucking unprofessional shitter - sandbagged Jamie Hayter, worked reckless, broke her nose. Get the title off her at All Out and demote her to Dark Elevation until her contracts up or she had a tantrum and let her leave, it's fucking ludicrous at the moment.

She's good mates with journalists (SRS of Frightful in particular) so she would probably run to them for a big moan and get support. Although a couple of wrestlers have done that recently and the majority of the response has been other wrestlers shitting on them, or notably not supporting them, which indicates that they were not the most well liked.
Samie
Reply #5762 on: Today at 02:12:18 am
Vince hated Kross didn't he? No wonder hes' back now with Triple H running the ship. I thought his NXT stuff was pretty good. His RAW debut was a joke though and he lost all momentum.

Also any time you see Scarlett it's a good day mate.  ;D
