Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 255619 times)

Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5720 on: July 29, 2022, 04:14:21 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on July 29, 2022, 03:51:32 pm
I have no idea who this Cargill lass is but hear me out...

Current secondary title holder, undefeated rookie. Now also a heel faction leader (which is a great idea to mask some of her in-ring limitations).



Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5721 on: July 29, 2022, 04:17:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July 29, 2022, 07:21:21 am
Starks needs to be pushed to the moon.  That whole segment was amazing, from the start of the Danhausen match, to the end when Hobbs attacked him.  Great pro wrestling.

100%. Team Taz have gone on long enough without really doing much of note (as we've talked about before in this thread).

Also, I have no idea whether the neck injury was legitimate or not. Sure looked like Bryce held up the X pose, and Taz even reacted to it before catching himself.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5722 on: July 29, 2022, 04:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 29, 2022, 04:14:21 pm
Current secondary title holder, undefeated rookie. Now also a heel faction leader (which is a great idea to mask some of her in-ring limitations).
Ah cheers for that mate I've seen her photos before actually, didn't know that was her though. Impressive!
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5723 on: July 29, 2022, 05:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 29, 2022, 03:12:22 pm
I don't disagree with the Thunder Rosa talk. I enjoyed her chasing the title, and like her overall, but there's definitely been something off for a while. One thing I've noticed is that there's never a huge amount of drama at the end of her title matches (including the one where she won it). There's never a sudden flurry of big moves between opponents, or some quick counters that leave you wondering who is going to get the edge. The close of her matches all seem quite ponderous and involve her just hoisting her opponent up for the Thunder Driver.

Honestly I think I'd give the belt back to Nyla this year. Her previous title run was short and she's a natural monster heel with some real personality. She's dutifully been the first defense for champions since, and has worked diligently on Dark for months in various teams and trios with Emi Sakura. Now it seems it's her job to try and get Marina Shafir over.

I would personally say give it to Statlander. She is mega over as a homegrown talent and it really felt around the Owen Hart tournament that people believed it was her time soon. So make it her time - she is good enough in the ring, over as a baby face, had a better gimmick, and is already very heavily attached to Orange Cassidy who is mega over
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5724 on: July 29, 2022, 05:50:41 pm »
I'd put the belt on Hayter.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5725 on: July 29, 2022, 06:01:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July 29, 2022, 05:50:41 pm
I'd put the belt on Hayter.

They need to give her a bit more of a singles push but there is a big star in there for them to use if they want
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5726 on: July 29, 2022, 06:23:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July 29, 2022, 05:50:41 pm
I'd put the belt on Hayter.

They teased the break with Britt (though which one turns face?) for a while before they both seemed to get some extended time off recently. Something to resurrect, certainly.

Statlander a solid talent too that they could believeably put a belt on, true.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5727 on: July 29, 2022, 08:10:32 pm »
Yeah I liked Thunder Rosa but she's gone full self-mark since the title win.

Toni Storm would be a good choice too obviously but they should put it on another #AEW competitor like Statlander, Shida or Nyla Rose again and have them recover the credibility.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5728 on: July 30, 2022, 10:39:55 pm »
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5729 on: Yesterday at 08:34:45 am »
Didnt see Summerslam, but that tractor spot looked impressive.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5730 on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 am »
Sounded like a good show to be honest. Early signs of improvement.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5731 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm »
Logan Paul is damn impressive, complete natural in there.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 08:24:49 am »
Rhea Ripley scares the shit out of me.
Online Elzar

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 08:48:43 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 29, 2022, 03:09:15 pm
Yeah I mean the main point is....its all got a bit serious now.

I googled him out of morbid curiosity



See, thats the sort of stupid shit that should still be rampant in wrestling.

Lucha Underground was incredible. I wish it could have kept going, the way they did it was like a storyline/series too so you can go back and watch them from series 1 episode 1.

Offline TipTopKop

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 09:37:00 am »
Wait, was Summerslam on Saturday? weren't PPV's on Sundays or was this a one off decision?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 10:00:35 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:37:00 am
Wait, was Summerslam on Saturday? weren't PPV's on Sundays or was this a one off decision?

There's been quite a few held on Saturdays recently. Not sure it's all of them or just some though.

I see Ric Flair survived his last match - saw the footage of his entrance and he looked awful.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 10:34:35 am »
Somehow I still feel like he'll show up somewhere for another match, the man just cannot give it up.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm »
He can't afford to
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 12:36:05 pm »
Fair play for them getting Foley, Bret Hart and Taker at ring side to watch.

Plus anyone that can still manage to piss blood out of his forehead at over 70 for the highest bidder is impressive.

All he needs to do is not get drunk during WWE fan events and avoid stories from the old days of him 'windmilling' his dick in front of air stewardesses and groping them going further and he can do what every other retired legend does and show up every now and then, plug a few autograph signings and live off the royalties of his old matches.
Online El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5739 on: Today at 12:37:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:36:05 pm
Fair play for them getting Foley, Bret Hart and Taker at ring side to watch.

Plus anyone that can still manage to piss blood out of his forehead at over 70 for the highest bidder is impressive.

All he needs to do is not get drunk during WWE fan events and avoid stories from the old days of him 'windmilling' his dick in front of air stewardesses and groping them going further and he can do what every other retired legend does and show up every now and then, plug a few autograph signings and live off the royalties of his old matches.

I think that ship might have sailed....
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5740 on: Today at 12:55:10 pm »
I don't think we have to worry about Ric trying to have another match, he made it through that one by the skin of his teeth. No promoter will want the risk of him dying in the ring, which must have been pretty high at the end of that match. He legitimately couldn't get onto his feet without help.

It was like watching the final scenes of "The Wrestler" but in real life.
