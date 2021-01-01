« previous next »
Cultaholic reporting that WWE is now going to try bring Goldberg in for SummerSlam now that Brock has walked. This fucking company I swear.

EXCLUSIVE: We can report that WWE will make overtures to bring Goldberg in to replace Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam after he walked out of Smackdown following Vince McMahon's retirement.

The source revealed that Smackdown plans are "in flux."

https://twitter.com/cultaholic/status/1550605226213871616?s=21&t=3hVZGBfMJFwuGxwkeZ-bbw
Cultaholic reporting that WWE is now going to try bring Goldberg in for SummerSlam now that Brock has walked. This fucking company I swear.

Scratch that as Brock showed up at the end of SmackDown
Brock probably found out what they were going to pay Goldberg instead and did a U-turn on the freeway.
Yeah apparently cooler heads prevailed with Brock - he stormed off but calmed down and came back.

Will be interesting to see if he continues after SS or not. He loved Vince and Vince LOVED Brock (in the last 6 or so years Brock has been Vince's "safety blanket" - need a feud, a big match, or a new champ, give it to Brock!)
Feels strange that he's actually gone and he won't be in gorilla anymore or shouting down the headset to Michael Cole. End of an era really, I started watching in 1993 and he's always been a part of WWE programming in one way or another.

Echo what others said that there'll definitely be some other shit coming out before he kicks the bucket. What I want to know is that if his victims signed an NDA, how is all this coming out?
Be interested to see if Vince is gone for good, when rumours of the NDA originally surfaced he appeared on Smackdown & Raw with John Cena returning for 1 night only.
Wonder if that means Cole's commentary will be good again
If his whole Vince not being here then I'm not here thing rings true then he won't be around after next weekend.
Im assuming hes stepping down officially but would still basically carry on backstage as normal.
That was the last time he did this a few weeks ago, this is apparently a total stepping down.

Which again makes me think something bad is coming out. In the space of 6 weeks you went from Vince defiantly coming out on Smackdown and the board having no chance of ousting him, to now going completely.
Based on the press release he is 100% gone now.
I'm pretty certain he knows the board are going to find a lot of shit that has been buried for decades and he's bolting before he gets forced out.
definately end of an era, and him being gone from creative means things could change very fast. Wonder whats going to happen to the old guard like Dunn, Prichard. Everyone knows Vince has and had dirty laundry and had to clean up a few fuckups. Seems he ran out of road now. Cant wait for Cornettes opinion
It was always assumed once Vince was gone that Kevin Dunn would be as well since neither HHH nor Steph want him around and Vince was the only reason he's been kept on as long as he has. I think Bruce will stick around at least for a while going forward.
that sounds about right, also heard dunn wasnt popular with Steph and HHH, but Steph also fired Bruce once, going to be interesting for sure and end up with some power struggle along the line.
That was back in 2008 when she was head of creative pretty sure he did an episode on his podcast about his departure in 2008. I don't think Bruce is long for the world either. He was very much in that Vince inner circle.
I would be shocked if Dunn isn't roped in to the scandel as well - as I have said in this thread before Diva Search was apparently his baby, internally apparently as a "Morale Booster" for the Boys too. But even if not, Steph hates him.

But for creative, Steph grew up with WWE style, Nick Khan is a suit looking for the big cash out, and Bruce and Double J are still there. Even HHH NXT showed his hand of edge rock and spooky shit towards the end. So creatively, I don't actually expect much change.

I do think the chance of a sale will increase tenfold now, and if WWE is sold to NBC or Disney, then I can see a big change in creative (for better or worse)
