Yeah there's a bunch of people just spinning their wheels till Kenny comes back, it'll all start to kick off when he returns.



Just think they can do without all the gimmicky stuff. The Swerve/Lee segment was pure WWE and the main event was a bit of a mess. Just wrestle. Kingston and Jericho had a great match on PPV where they just wrestled without any gimmicks.



Idk I liked the Swerve in our Glory stuff because it was gimmicky yes, but it was a gimmick done well; it was a great cake smash - they shouldn't always do it, but maybe a celebrity punch, a cake shot, or a wedding angle once a year or so done well is fine in my book.The shark cage stuff was a mess, not even with the match type but just the booking of interference and the cage meaning nothing. The match itself I thought was brutal and fine, but the booking not so much. Then again with were they are going I feel the booking was just about right and I am not sure how you do that without interference other than NOT doing the match (Jericho shouldn't lose going into a Bryan feud, but Kingston shouldn't lose clean)But I am taking peace in the fact that I don't believe this actually ends the feud - I see Bryan facing Jericho, Eddie V's Sammy, then Bryan vs Eddie (because Bryan blames him for getting injured), Eddie V's Claudio (because Eddie fucking hated him and he took his win against Jericho away), and probably then looping back to Jericho vs Eddie for one last match.So yeah maybe the best thing to do was have Jericho dodge Kingston after Blood and Guts, just go right into the Sammy feud, and just have Kingston keep reminding people that he ain't done with Jericho yet while he fights Sammy, Bryan, Cesaro, etc