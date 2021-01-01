« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 250982 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,625
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm »
Yeah there's a bunch of people just spinning their wheels till Kenny comes back, it'll all start to kick off when he returns.

Just think they can do without all the gimmicky stuff.  The Swerve/Lee segment was pure WWE and the main event was a bit of a mess.  Just wrestle.  Kingston and Jericho had a great match on PPV where they just wrestled without any gimmicks.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 12:22:29 pm »
V much enjoyed the part where they couldn't get the shark cage open so the guys in it just slid through the bars instead  ;D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 12:33:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:02:57 pm
Yeah there's a bunch of people just spinning their wheels till Kenny comes back, it'll all start to kick off when he returns.

Just think they can do without all the gimmicky stuff.  The Swerve/Lee segment was pure WWE and the main event was a bit of a mess.  Just wrestle.  Kingston and Jericho had a great match on PPV where they just wrestled without any gimmicks.

Idk I liked the Swerve in our Glory stuff because it was gimmicky yes, but it was a gimmick done well; it was a great cake smash - they shouldn't always do it, but maybe a celebrity punch, a cake shot, or a wedding angle once a year or so done well is fine in my book.

The shark cage stuff was a mess, not even with the match type but just the booking of interference and the cage meaning nothing. The match itself I thought was brutal and fine, but the booking not so much. Then again with were they are going I feel the booking was just about right and I am not sure how you do that without interference other than NOT doing the match (Jericho shouldn't lose going into a Bryan feud, but Kingston shouldn't lose clean)

But I am taking peace in the fact that I don't believe this actually ends the feud - I see Bryan facing Jericho, Eddie V's Sammy, then Bryan vs Eddie (because Bryan blames him for getting injured), Eddie V's Claudio (because Eddie fucking hated him and he took his win against Jericho away), and probably then looping back to Jericho vs Eddie for one last match.

So yeah maybe the best thing to do was have Jericho dodge Kingston after Blood and Guts, just go right into the Sammy feud, and just have Kingston keep reminding people that he ain't done with Jericho yet while he fights Sammy, Bryan, Cesaro, etc
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:56 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,625
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 04:19:14 pm »
HHH is now head of talent relations, Johnny Ace getting thrown under the bus with the whole NDA stuff.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 05:04:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:19:14 pm
HHH is now head of talent relations, Johnny Ace getting thrown under the bus with the whole NDA stuff.

NXT to go back to Black and Gold, resign Karrian Kross, and go back to looking at PWG posters to pick talent rather than scouting them out
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 09:15:45 pm »
Vince has gone. Just announced his retirement.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 09:19:57 pm »
Holy shit Vince is gone
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 09:24:50 pm »
Funnily enough I was just listening to Moxley's audiobook, with the exact chapter where he says "Those that come after won't have that 'Walt Disney's magic Vince use to have"

Part of me also wonders what else is to come with both Johnny Ace and Vince McMahon leaving on the same day
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 09:31:33 pm »
Nick Khan is now Co-CEO with Steph.
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,637
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 09:32:06 pm »
Lmao
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 09:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:45 pm
Vince has gone. Just announced his retirement.

Consider me fascinated. Looking forward to see where WWE goes from here.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 