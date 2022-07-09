So apparently the move to TV-14 isn't anything about ratings or creative wishes, no apparently it's all down to Kevin Dunn.



The master of 14 camera cuts a second, and the reason wrestlers have to find the hard cam (rather than the camera find them) is apparently getting tired of having to bleep our swear words, so he wants TV-14 so he doesn't have to.



So if true, the whole TV-14 is just because Kevin Dunn is too lazy to do his job.



(Also lot of rumblings that the next round of WSJ news is allegedly going to focus in on Dunn a bit, in particular with the Diva Search apparently being Dunn's brainchild)