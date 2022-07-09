« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 9, 2022, 10:26:00 am
Yeah there's no way a control freak like Vince, someone who wants to own the whole of wrestling, is going to not have his hands all over any biopics.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 9, 2022, 10:26:03 am
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on July  9, 2022, 08:57:46 am
I know it probably won't be a factor until the tv deals become significantly less lucrative, but WWE might be in trouble. Morale must be fairly low, the talent pool is both underwhelming and underutilised, the tv quality is exceptionally poor, and the Reigns era hasn't yet hinted at the plans for after him. Vince may sink this ship.
As long as they continue to deliver decent ratings for the modern cable standards they will forever get increases in their TV deals. There is a big thing in the US at throwing money to live sports because its seen as DVR proof and people will still keep cable to follow sports.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 9, 2022, 10:27:59 am
Quote from: tubby on July  9, 2022, 10:26:00 am
Yeah there's no way a control freak like Vince, someone who wants to own the whole of wrestling, is going to not have his hands all over any biopics.
I mean I totally want to see his warped version of events from that period though. I have a complete backlog of Wrestling Observers from that time period and Meltzer was pretty thorough with his reporting on that entire thing from when it started getting traction in 1991 through the actual trial in 1994.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 9, 2022, 11:48:25 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  9, 2022, 10:26:03 am
As long as they continue to deliver decent ratings for the modern cable standards they will forever get increases in their TV deals. There is a big thing in the US at throwing money to live sports because its seen as DVR proof and people will still keep cable to follow sports.

Also in the words of Tony Soprano and Silvio Dante:


Tony: What two businesses have traditionally been recession proof since time immemorial?

Silvio: Certain aspects of show business...and our thing.

Wrestling/Live sport is recession proof, because it keeps making money on TV deals - no matter the circumstances people will still have cable to watch love sports as you said, so they keep getting big money deals, which means stock prices are basically always a safe bet because when you get big enough they never really lose money (unless you royally screw up - see WCW which was losing $60 million a year which is staggering in 2001)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 9, 2022, 08:15:44 pm
It's pretty gross Vince knowing that more and more stories would eventually come out and instead of keeping a low profile, he's still on worldwide TV each week acting like it's business as usual. Not an ounce of humility from the man but I suppose that's in keeping with his character. Looking forward to the demise.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 10, 2022, 02:30:48 am
It's all the roids he took.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 11, 2022, 09:35:45 pm
Quote from: damomad on July  9, 2022, 08:15:44 pm
It's pretty gross Vince knowing that more and more stories would eventually come out and instead of keeping a low profile, he's still on worldwide TV each week acting like it's business as usual. Not an ounce of humility from the man but I suppose that's in keeping with his character. Looking forward to the demise.
The fans lap it up as well, they all think it's hilarious. It's sad that WWE programming is so shit that Vince's appearances are seen as some special attraction.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 14, 2022, 07:44:30 pm
Great tag title match on Dynamite, the Bucks are so good at putting together shit like this.  Really heartfelt promo from Keith Lee after on YouTube too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 14, 2022, 08:18:06 pm
WWE now going for TV-14, the PG Era is over.

What does this mean? Probably not much - maybe some blood, more swearing, and perhaps some rather touchy humor
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 14, 2022, 08:19:17 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 14, 2022, 08:18:06 pm
WWE now going for TV-14, the PG Era is over.

What does this mean? Probably not much - maybe some blood, more swearing, and perhaps some rather touchy humor

But the same 100 mile an hour camera cuts filmed inside a rainbow travelling at light speed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 14, 2022, 08:37:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on July 14, 2022, 08:19:17 pm
But the same 100 mile an hour camera cuts filmed inside a rainbow travelling at light speed.

Yeah, but now they can actually show the coked up monkey pressing those buttons to make the wild cuts doing coke before the show starts... ;)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 14, 2022, 09:47:41 pm
Attitude Era back?!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 14, 2022, 09:51:42 pm
Didn't they go PG because of Linda's senate campaign or something? They needed to stay family-friendly and attract sponsors. Now that Vince is letting go and all this shit is coming out about him, they don't need to worry about that and just focus on bring some fans back.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 14, 2022, 09:53:49 pm
They can't repeat most of the AE stuff in this day and age.  It'll just be Rollins saying 'shit' a lot between cackles.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 14, 2022, 11:03:59 pm
Cant wait to see Adam Pearce spank Alexa Bliss.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 15, 2022, 01:19:56 pm
Be funny if they could change Seth's name to 'Seth Fuckin Rollins'
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 15, 2022, 03:16:14 pm
Apparently they have changed their mind and it isn't TV-14 yet, it is being reconsidered.

And it is just Raw too
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 15, 2022, 03:23:59 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 14, 2022, 09:51:42 pm
Didn't they go PG because of Linda's senate campaign or something? They needed to stay family-friendly and attract sponsors. Now that Vince is letting go and all this shit is coming out about him, they don't need to worry about that and just focus on bring some fans back.

Do they need more fans though when the Q1 financials were this

Revenue was $333.4 million, an increase of 27% and a quarterly record; Operating Income was $92.4 million, an increase of 42%; and Adjusted OIBDA1 was $111.7 million, an increase of 33% and a quarterly record
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 16, 2022, 01:57:53 pm
The Acclaimed officially turned face then (going entirely by the tunnel they came out of). I can't image the Gunn Club feud will go on for too long, can't wait to see what's next for them. But then...

Everyone loves the Acclaimed!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 18, 2022, 09:28:14 am
So apparently the move to TV-14 isn't anything about ratings or creative wishes, no apparently it's all down to Kevin Dunn.

The master of 14 camera cuts a second, and the reason wrestlers have to find the hard cam (rather than the camera find them) is apparently getting tired of having to bleep our swear words, so he wants TV-14 so he doesn't have to.

So if true, the whole TV-14 is just because Kevin Dunn is too lazy to do his job.

(Also lot of rumblings that the next round of WSJ news is allegedly going to focus in on Dunn a bit, in particular with the Diva Search apparently being Dunn's brainchild)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 18, 2022, 04:33:10 pm
On July 31, Im Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw

And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch

https://twitter.com/RicFlairNatrBoy/status/1549017103256231936?s=20&t=G9Vyywks5ZdXz6f8hnKw0g
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 18, 2022, 04:33:43 pm
I guess that's why they are going TV-14. Watching a grown man die in a WWE ring
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
July 18, 2022, 04:47:33 pm
Apparently going to have a 60 minute iron man match against his suit jacket.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:21:18 am
Raw kicked off with Titus O'Neill coming out to say WWE is a safe haven for fans, free from politics or religion.

And it is such a weird way to start raw, it has me thinking, what the fuck does the media/WSJ have on Vince
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:25:07 am
Yeah the feeling is that there's a big story dropping soon.  Caster will have his notepad ready.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:58:01 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:25:07 am
Yeah the feeling is that there's a big story dropping soon.  Caster will have his notepad ready.



 ;D


Funny because you just know he would be all over it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 01:56:51 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 18, 2022, 09:28:14 am
So apparently the move to TV-14 isn't anything about ratings or creative wishes, no apparently it's all down to Kevin Dunn.

The master of 14 camera cuts a second, and the reason wrestlers have to find the hard cam (rather than the camera find them) is apparently getting tired of having to bleep our swear words, so he wants TV-14 so he doesn't have to.

So if true, the whole TV-14 is just because Kevin Dunn is too lazy to do his job.

(Also lot of rumblings that the next round of WSJ news is allegedly going to focus in on Dunn a bit, in particular with the Diva Search apparently being Dunn's brainchild)
Oh im sure Dunn was up to lots of no good during those Diva Search years.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 01:58:37 pm
Quote from: courty61 on July 15, 2022, 03:23:59 pm
Do they need more fans though when the Q1 financials were this

Revenue was $333.4 million, an increase of 27% and a quarterly record; Operating Income was $92.4 million, an increase of 42%; and Adjusted OIBDA1 was $111.7 million, an increase of 33% and a quarterly record
The bulk of their money is propped up by the TV money as well as the money they get from NBC for licensing the Network.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 02:00:12 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 18, 2022, 04:33:43 pm
I guess that's why they are going TV-14. Watching a grown man die in a WWE ring
His final match isn't a WWE event since WWE likely wouldn't let him wrestle especially after his health issues from a few years back.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 11:02:52 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 02:00:12 pm
His final match isn't a WWE event since WWE likely wouldn't let him wrestle especially after his health issues from a few years back.

He got one of the best retirement stories/matches in recent memory as well. Shame its been ruined
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 11:51:48 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:02:52 am
He got one of the best retirement stories/matches in recent memory as well. Shame its been ruined
He had that retirement match with HBK and then was still wrestling in TNA for 2-3 years afterwards. Man can't ever give it up.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:29:50 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 11:51:48 am
He had that retirement match with HBK and then was still wrestling in TNA for 2-3 years afterwards. Man can't ever give it up.
It was about 18 months after the Mania 24 match he was wrestling Hogan on a tour here in Australia right before he signed for TNA. He desperately needed the cash back then. In the WWE cannon, his last match will forever be the Mania 24 one.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:35:59 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:29:50 pm
It was about 18 months after the Mania 24 match he was wrestling Hogan on a tour here in Australia right before he signed for TNA. He desperately needed the cash back then. In the WWE cannon, his last match will forever be the Mania 24 one.

Yeah, tbf, I don't think the retirement was his idea, even if the storyline pitched to him worked out brilliantly.

He needed a lot of money still afterwards, felt he could get more as a wrestler rather than the WWE role, and, hell, it must be hard to give up wrestling at the best of times, when you're Ric Flair, one of the very, very best, it must be one hell of a drug.

Andrade is gonna be very careful in that ring, or his wife will be super pissed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:39:37 pm
He's in there with pretty safe workers, Andrade and Lethal are both very good at looking after their opponents (despite Andrade's style) and JJ will likely mainly throw punches and try for a figure four a million times.

Imagine paying to watch it though, fucking hell.
