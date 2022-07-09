It was about 18 months after the Mania 24 match he was wrestling Hogan on a tour here in Australia right before he signed for TNA. He desperately needed the cash back then. In the WWE cannon, his last match will forever be the Mania 24 one.
Yeah, tbf, I don't think the retirement was his idea, even if the storyline pitched to him worked out brilliantly.
He needed a lot of money still afterwards, felt he could get more as a wrestler rather than the WWE role, and, hell, it must be hard to give up wrestling at the best of times, when you're Ric Flair, one of the very, very best, it must be one hell of a drug.
Andrade is gonna be very careful in that ring, or his wife will be super pissed.