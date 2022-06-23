« previous next »
Elzar

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5480 on: June 23, 2022, 12:00:48 am »
Quote from: S on June 22, 2022, 06:53:10 pm
Only just seen Vince was on Raw too. The man is un-cancellable.

He tried to use company money to give his mistress a better job. Not like it was the leader of a country doing it..... :-X

The guy has done so much shit in his life I'm not sure it's possible to get rid of him, even if it came out he had put a hit on someone I'd expect him standing in the ring the next night.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5481 on: June 23, 2022, 08:20:05 am »
Quote from: Elzar on June 23, 2022, 12:00:48 am
He tried to use company money to give his mistress a better job. Not like it was the leader of a country doing it..... :-X

The guy has done so much shit in his life I'm not sure it's possible to get rid of him, even if it came out he had put a hit on someone I'd expect him standing in the ring the next night.
Speaking of the concept of Vince putting a hit out on people, Billy Jack Haynes did a very warped shoot interview in which he pretty much claims Vince attempted to have him killed in a mafia-style execution.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5482 on: June 23, 2022, 08:52:42 am »
Quote from: Elzar on June 23, 2022, 12:00:48 am
He tried to use company money to give his mistress a better job. Not like it was the leader of a country doing it..... :-X

The guy has done so much shit in his life I'm not sure it's possible to get rid of him, even if it came out he had put a hit on someone I'd expect him standing in the ring the next night.

Can't remember if it was mentioned here or elsewhere, but I'm sure I read that the number one listed risk to WWE's share price is the health of Vince. Basically, he is the company in the eyes of the investors - there's very few big corporates so tied up in the cult of personality of the leader (Musk and Tesla spring to mind) that if he's ousted or dies the share price will plummet. Obviously doesn't mean they couldn't recover and it probably doesn't change much on the shows itself, but it may be there's just no appetite to get rid of him - although of course it's an issue they'll have to deal with sooner or later.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5483 on: June 23, 2022, 09:20:48 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 23, 2022, 08:52:42 am
Can't remember if it was mentioned here or elsewhere, but I'm sure I read that the number one listed risk to WWE's share price is the health of Vince. Basically, he is the company in the eyes of the investors - there's very few big corporates so tied up in the cult of personality of the leader (Musk and Tesla spring to mind) that if he's ousted or dies the share price will plummet. Obviously doesn't mean they couldn't recover and it probably doesn't change much on the shows itself, but it may be there's just no appetite to get rid of him - although of course it's an issue they'll have to deal with sooner or later.
There is a big general belief among investors and Wall Street that Vince is the only person who is capable of doing wrestling (as funny as it is to believe in 2022). Still, it's how the company has promoted itself for decades. Surely at this point those same people have to be somewhat eased by the prospect of Nick Khan running things (at least the corporate side) when and if Vince is out of the picture given what he has done for the company the last few years.
paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5484 on: June 23, 2022, 10:11:43 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on June 23, 2022, 08:20:05 am
Speaking of the concept of Vince putting a hit out on people, Billy Jack Haynes did a very warped shoot interview in which he pretty much claims Vince attempted to have him killed in a mafia-style execution.
I googled this, he also claimed Vince killed ultimate warrior and bruiser brody

Think he is in Grampa Simpson mode
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5485 on: June 23, 2022, 03:05:57 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 23, 2022, 10:11:43 am
I googled this, he also claimed Vince killed ultimate warrior and bruiser brody

Think he is in Grampa Simpson mode
Not heard the Warrior one. I think he might mention Brody in the shoot interview I mentioned.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5486 on: June 23, 2022, 07:57:39 pm »
Went a little overboard but that Christian segment was great, he must've been having the best time.

Ospreay is just ridiculous, everything he does is levels above nearly everyone else in the industry.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5487 on: June 24, 2022, 12:25:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on June 23, 2022, 07:57:39 pm
Went a little overboard but that Christian segment was great, he must've been having the best time.

Ospreay is just ridiculous, everything he does is levels above nearly everyone else in the industry.

I've never seen the level of acclaim for Ospreay quite matching his ring work, but I haven't seen enough and will look forward to watching him now.

I will say this though, the brief stuff in AEW has shown me that, whatever I may think of him, he probably can change my opinion. I watched Omega closely during AEW and was never quite turned around to the idea that this was the best professional wrestler alive - though I appreciate he did have a lot of niggling issues and vertigo is no joke when performing.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5488 on: June 24, 2022, 02:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 24, 2022, 12:25:09 pm
I've never seen the level of acclaim for Ospreay quite matching his ring work, but I haven't seen enough and will look forward to watching him now.

I will say this though, the brief stuff in AEW has shown me that, whatever I may think of him, he probably can change my opinion.

He's come a long way from the acrobatics routines with Ricochet.  Beefed up a bit, works a less flippy style and has developed more personality (even though it's basically an Essex boy on tour kind of deal).

Another thing I like about him is that he's showing he can mix things up in the ring.  Can still fly with the best of them, can do goofy shit like that sell job for Orange on Dynamite, or can work a more vicious style (the ending of the match against Michael Oku for Rev Pro).

I just love how clean and crisp he is in the ring, everything he does just looks so good.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5489 on: June 24, 2022, 04:08:36 pm »
Ospreay went from a good young prospect who could do mad shit in the air (but a lot of guys can do that) and then in about 2018/2019 he changed how he works, brought a fair bit more weight into his moves (on conversely bulked up), started to tell a bit more of a story, got a bit more technical. By around 2019 there was a very strong argument to be had that he was the best wrestler in the world - I disagreed but he was putting out stuff which was on another level at the time.

He is a bit of a gross character in himself, the guy behind the wrestling is a little off putting, but as a performer there are very few on his level. He now has a bit of everything at a very high level.

Kenny Omega did an interview just yesterday in which he basically said (and this is paraphrasing) "Good for Ospreay finding pleasure in doing Flippy Indy stuff and being unconcerned about becoming well rounded star for big companies. And Jay White, good for him he saw someone like Ospreay who is way better than him at everything physically, so he went to the drawing board and got a personality to become the type of big company star Ospreay isn't"

So I think it is fair to say Kenny may be coming back pretty soon, and is looking to set up a couple of matches with Ospreay and Jay White which would be fucking awesome
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5490 on: June 24, 2022, 07:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 24, 2022, 04:08:36 pm
Ospreay went from a good young prospect who could do mad shit in the air (but a lot of guys can do that) and then in about 2018/2019 he changed how he works, brought a fair bit more weight into his moves (on conversely bulked up), started to tell a bit more of a story, got a bit more technical. By around 2019 there was a very strong argument to be had that he was the best wrestler in the world - I disagreed but he was putting out stuff which was on another level at the time.

He is a bit of a gross character in himself, the guy behind the wrestling is a little off putting, but as a performer there are very few on his level. He now has a bit of everything at a very high level.

Kenny Omega did an interview just yesterday in which he basically said (and this is paraphrasing) "Good for Ospreay finding pleasure in doing Flippy Indy stuff and being unconcerned about becoming well rounded star for big companies. And Jay White, good for him he saw someone like Ospreay who is way better than him at everything physically, so he went to the drawing board and got a personality to become the type of big company star Ospreay isn't"

So I think it is fair to say Kenny may be coming back pretty soon, and is looking to set up a couple of matches with Ospreay and Jay White which would be fucking awesome

Omega worked me with those words because I was like, "It's not like Omega is MR personality", and then I'm like, "Oooh, got me."
El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5491 on: Yesterday at 11:27:45 pm »
The big red retard (dont worry, its apt) with a predictable view on the abortion situation in the states
Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 02:34:25 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:27:45 pm
The big red retard (dont worry, its apt) with a predictable view on the abortion situation in the states
A lot of women in the business weren't exactly thrilled with his takes on that to the surprise of no one.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 01:53:52 pm »
So is it Cesaro stepping in for Bryan Danielson tonight?
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 03:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:53:52 pm
So is it Cesaro stepping in for Bryan Danielson tonight?

Can't think of anyone else, it makes sense for it to be Cesaro.

Gargano doesn't fit that stable.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 07:07:40 pm »
The only people who I feel fit it are Cesaro, Chris Hero, and Shibata which is of course never happening.

So yeah almost certainly Cesaro
