Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  Stockholm Syndrome
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 03:43:04 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 17, 2022, 02:37:45 pm
Yes - they've announced that he'll be on TV tonight.


Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
  • Seis Veces
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 03:43:55 pm
He's going to blow himself up again IMO
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 03:45:30 pm
Gonna have thank you Vince, people bowing to him, full on Trump rally
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 03:50:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on June 17, 2022, 02:17:24 pm
I know its not the same, and I hesitate to even use the comparison but its almost a bit.....Jimmy Savile-y. Obviously not the same crime, but it almost feels like there's been this big open secret for decades about him. 'Ahhh thats just Vince, everyone knows what he gets up to' and 'I bet he's got fucking loads of skeletons in his closet' and I wonder if one might bring....a lot more.

There's already the stuff with Rita Chatterton, there's already the stuff with Jimmy Snuka, there is already the hiring practices of John Laurentiis, there's tons of accounts from former female talent about pressure for cosmetic surgery or unwanted peep show type angles (Lita in the live sex celebration for example).

People have known that Vince is like actually evil for ages, but they also know the cartoonishly evil Vince that existed and who was a legitimate genius of the business at some stage, so the actual evil kinda blurs with the fake evil and he becomes a weirdo figure instead - as you say a bit of a Saville in that regard where it is an open secret (maybe not exactly the crimes but that aspect of it)
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,892
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 03:58:35 pm
Quote from: damomad on June 17, 2022, 03:31:17 pm
Surely itll be a recorded message. Sad way for him to go out of it is the end.

There's only ever two ways he was going to go out. This way, or literally dying in the ring in a storyline.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 04:09:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on June 17, 2022, 03:58:35 pm
There's only ever two ways he was going to go out. This way, or literally dying in the ring in a storyline.

I dunno, I think there may have also been a very slim chance of him actually being dragged away in handcuffs live
Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 05:13:24 pm
He should have been off TV years ago, a shadow of his former self. He can hardly string a sentence together without mumbling. And that performance at mania. Such a sad end to a legendary figure.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 05:17:49 pm
Quote from: damomad on June 17, 2022, 05:13:24 pm
He should have been off TV years ago, a shadow of his former self. He can hardly string a sentence together without mumbling. And that performance at mania. Such a sad end to a legendary figure.

Legitimately I think there is a clear connection between Vince's booking and appearance on TV deteriorating and the time he took the shoot headbutt from Kevin Owens.

For an old man like that to take it, I think it is legitmately related to each other, and they seem to line up pretty well because WWE went from somewhat bad TV and storytelling, to progressively more incomprehensible from that moment onwards
Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,688
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 05:28:33 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 17, 2022, 05:17:49 pm
Legitimately I think there is a clear connection between Vince's booking and appearance on TV deteriorating and the time he took the shoot headbutt from Kevin Owens.

For an old man like that to take it, I think it is legitmately related to each other, and they seem to line up pretty well because WWE went from somewhat bad TV and storytelling, to progressively more incomprehensible from that moment onwards
Just watching it back, and he definitely acts and speaks way more like classic Vince during that clip. When was his first appearance after?

It's a stupid hit to take at his age. Then again, nothing about Vince's lifestyle is particularly wise. He hates sleep for example, which is another habit that tends to catch up with people.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 17, 2022, 05:50:49 pm
Quote from: S on June 17, 2022, 05:28:33 pm
Just watching it back, and he definitely acts and speaks way more like classic Vince during that clip. When was his first appearance after?

It's a stupid hit to take at his age. Then again, nothing about Vince's lifestyle is particularly wise. He hates sleep for example, which is another habit that tends to catch up with people.

From what I can see he turned up in January 2018 after that an was largely himself, but then after that you start getting the Vince who is very mumbley and talks a bit too fast for a TV act

Like this from March https://youtu.be/9dHLFD_Jveo

Still not like the Vince today but not like the Vince of old either
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,267
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 18, 2022, 12:27:53 am
Earl Hebner has passed away RIP

Loved him when he used to referee Triple H's matches and they would always end up pushing each other. A legendary wrestling figure
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 18, 2022, 06:35:59 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 18, 2022, 12:27:53 am
Earl Hebner has passed away RIP

Loved him when he used to referee Triple H's matches and they would always end up pushing each other. A legendary wrestling figure

Its his brother Dave who died.

Vinces appearance was, perhaps unsurprisingly, a complete non-event.

And Brock/Roman - again - at Summerslam. I think the plan was Roman/Orton, but Randy might be out the rest of the year. That plus Cody being out long term seem to have led to Lesnar getting paid a fortune to show up again.
Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 18, 2022, 08:59:33 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 18, 2022, 06:35:59 am
Its his brother Dave who died.

Vinces appearance was, perhaps unsurprisingly, a complete non-event.

And Brock/Roman - again - at Summerslam. I think the plan was Roman/Orton, but Randy might be out the rest of the year. That plus Cody being out long term seem to have led to Lesnar getting paid a fortune to show up again.
Ugh these two again. This has become way more tedious than Cena/Orton ever was. I know they are in a bind given Orton is out with the back injury but christ couldn't they find anyone else than having to do yet another Lesnar/Reigns match.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,267
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 18, 2022, 09:31:04 am
Well that Vince appearance was a waste of time, said nothing of substance.

As for Lesnar v Reigns for the billionth time, tells you where WWE is at these days where they simply cannot create any more stars and have to do the same shit over and over again over several years. Could you imagine if Rock and Austin faced each other this many times
Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 18, 2022, 02:01:29 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 18, 2022, 06:35:59 am
Its his brother Dave who died.

Sad news. Part of one of the best angles of all time

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,951
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 18, 2022, 02:58:04 pm
Think they did a similar one with Kurt Angle as well years later
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 18, 2022, 07:24:35 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 18, 2022, 09:31:04 am
Well that Vince appearance was a waste of time, said nothing of substance.

As for Lesnar v Reigns for the billionth time, tells you where WWE is at these days where they simply cannot create any more stars and have to do the same shit over and over again over several years. Could you imagine if Rock and Austin faced each other this many times

Rock v Austin- 10 matches between 98 and 03
Roman v Brock - 7 matches between 2015 and now

So over roughly the same period, Rock V Austin was actually the more frequent match
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,716
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
June 18, 2022, 11:15:45 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on June 18, 2022, 07:24:35 pm
Rock v Austin- 10 matches between 98 and 03
Roman v Brock - 7 matches between 2015 and now

So over roughly the same period, Rock V Austin was actually the more frequent match

They were both interesting characters though, also weren't they both actually fulltime back then too, Lesnar facing anyone so frequently while a part-timer just seems a more egregious use of a match-up.
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 02:36:35 am
Quote from: Skeeve on June 18, 2022, 11:15:45 pm
They were both interesting characters though, also weren't they both actually fulltime back then too, Lesnar facing anyone so frequently while a part-timer just seems a more egregious use of a match-up.

That wasn't the argument put forth - obviously being interesting is subjective but I'd say that whilst all interesting, Rock and Austin are generally more interesting that Roman and Brock which mitigates it somewhat.

In terms of part-time work, Roman was full time until recently with his only break being due to his battle with Leukaemia and then for safety reasons during COVID.

Brock obviously has been treated as more of a special attraction but this comes back to the Taker factor that being part-time isn't the end of the world, so long as people are entertained.

With Rock, he was doing TV and film from c 1997/98 (appeared in a late season Star Trek Voyager around then) and Austin has a number of injury breaks before his walkout in 2002 but it is fair to say they were full timers for the most part.

I have no really strong feelings on any of this, more just wanting to make the point that perception is everything and that we were probably all more forgiving 25 years ago and the target market now probably feels how we did back then
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:14:03 am
I think when youre dealing with full timers, you can make a recurring feud more interesting because you can weave other characters in and out.

Whereas the time they have Brock and Roman is so limited, that on the rare occasion theyre both on the same show they have to focus relentlessly on building the next PPV match.
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:25:54 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:14:03 am
I think when youre dealing with full timers, you can make a recurring feud more interesting because you can weave other characters in and out.

Whereas the time they have Brock and Roman is so limited, that on the rare occasion theyre both on the same show they have to focus relentlessly on building the next PPV match.

It is only recently that Roman has cut his schedule back to be fair - not exactly fair to have a go for his time off battling Leukemia - and he has rarely been injured so he has had quite a few sub feuds.

This issue is that Brock's list of matches is more concentrated but, assuming this list (http://www.profightdb.com/wrestlers/brock-lesnar-346.html#:~:text=Brock%20Lesnar%20%20%20%20card%2F%20date%20,30-man%20Royal%20Rumble%20%2013%20more%20rows%20) is correct, he has only fought Roman 3 times in singles matches between Summer Slam 2018 and now (15 singles matches but 5 or 6 multiman in that period).

So a high proportion but I'd still say far from the perceived oversaturation.

I'm honestly amazed by this as I too thought they had fought each other significantly more and certainly more recently.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,267
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 05:31:23 pm
It's certainly surprising that Rock v Austin happened more than Reigns v Lesnar, it feels like we've seen the latter atleast 10 times. I guess it's because the Attitude Era had so many other interesting feuds on the card that had us fully invested in the full two hours of the show.
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 05:31:23 pm
It's certainly surprising that Rock v Austin happened more than Reigns v Lesnar, it feels like we've seen the latter atleast 10 times. I guess it's because the Attitude Era had so many other interesting feuds on the card that had us fully invested in the full two hours of the show.

I was shocked myself - not so much that Rock v Austin happened more, but that it happened more in the same period of time. I thought it was more spread out.

I think part of it is that a lot of what happened in the 90s was legitimately new and innovative in terms of story telling.

After being on TV since 80s and being a cultural phenomenon between about 95 and 2010 then at this point we have seen it all before multiple times and are certainly becoming jaded towards things 
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,394
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 06:29:24 pm
A couple of those Rock vs Austin matches were angle advancers on RAW with schmoz finishes, I think.
Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,301
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 07:06:53 pm
Tim White has also died. Bad weekend for the referees union.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,892
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 09:01:39 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm
I was shocked myself - not so much that Rock v Austin happened more, but that it happened more in the same period of time. I thought it was more spread out.

I think part of it is that a lot of what happened in the 90s was legitimately new and innovative in terms of story telling.

After being on TV since 80s and being a cultural phenomenon between about 95 and 2010 then at this point we have seen it all before multiple times and are certainly becoming jaded towards things

I think also there were other people involved, which makes it a little less boring. Rock/Austin at WM 17 for example, it was clear at Royal Rumble that it was gonna be the WM main event, but Stone Cole had Triple H to deal with before, Rock had Angle, they had the angle with Debra. Whereas with Reigns and Lesnar....its just them two. Always them two. I almost don't blame them because they're by far the biggest stars left in wrestling now (I dont really count Cena or the Rock), but it is pretty boring now. Its the state of wrestling in general though, there aren't many stars left.
Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 10:15:39 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm
I was shocked myself - not so much that Rock v Austin happened more, but that it happened more in the same period of time. I thought it was more spread out.

I think part of it is that a lot of what happened in the 90s was legitimately new and innovative in terms of story telling.

After being on TV since 80s and being a cultural phenomenon between about 95 and 2010 then at this point we have seen it all before multiple times and are certainly becoming jaded towards things

Austin's time at the top was relatively short (4 years with a year off for injury) and Cena's extended time at the top has skewed things slightly. Reigns has arguably been the main man since 2016, so he's probably been longer as well.

The booking was so much better for Austin and Rock though. And, tbf, as talented as Lesnar, Reigns and those around them are, Austin and Rock are generational performers (in Austin's case, probably the very best of them all)
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 10:46:46 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:01:39 am
I think also there were other people involved, which makes it a little less boring. Rock/Austin at WM 17 for example, it was clear at Royal Rumble that it was gonna be the WM main event, but Stone Cole had Triple H to deal with before, Rock had Angle, they had the angle with Debra. Whereas with Reigns and Lesnar....its just them two. Always them two. I almost don't blame them because they're by far the biggest stars left in wrestling now (I dont really count Cena or the Rock), but it is pretty boring now. Its the state of wrestling in general though, there aren't many stars left.

Part of it I would argue is WWE's inability, or at least unwillingness, to make new stars.

With Lesnar of course he was always going to be a star with his natural talents and his MMA, but with Reigns there's nothing really about him other than booking which puts him above certain other people -

He is not naturally more of a star than say Big E who is charasmatic, a good worker, and big. However Reigns is booked like a legit star and Big E like a fluke joke champion. Same goes for someone like Drew who ticks all the boxes Vince wants but just falls short of Reigns in the booking.

There are guys with potential in WWE right now (Montez Ford now he is bulking up, Madcap Moss is an athletic freak of nature if they make him serious wrestler, Bron Breakker if Vince isn't down on him being 5'10) and there are guys WWE passed on who could have been built as main eventers with the right push (Wardlow I think is the main one and could have been pushed like a Batista) but the booking only allows for Reigns and Lesnar
Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:30:22 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:46:46 am
Part of it I would argue is WWE's inability, or at least unwillingness, to make new stars.

With Lesnar of course he was always going to be a star with his natural talents and his MMA, but with Reigns there's nothing really about him other than booking which puts him above certain other people -

He is not naturally more of a star than say Big E who is charasmatic, a good worker, and big. However Reigns is booked like a legit star and Big E like a fluke joke champion. Same goes for someone like Drew who ticks all the boxes Vince wants but just falls short of Reigns in the booking.

There are guys with potential in WWE right now (Montez Ford now he is bulking up, Madcap Moss is an athletic freak of nature if they make him serious wrestler, Bron Breakker if Vince isn't down on him being 5'10) and there are guys WWE passed on who could have been built as main eventers with the right push (Wardlow I think is the main one and could have been pushed like a Batista) but the booking only allows for Reigns and Lesnar

Lesnar was pushed like nothing else and nobody else when he debuted too. He is probably the one person who would be a star in whatever era he wrestled, but booking for stars kind of changed after Lashley left. Lesnar had much better booking than anyone since 2005, probably because they want the brand to be the selling point now, and not any one wrestler.

to be honest, I can see why they'd take one look at Reigns and think megastar - he looks like a million bucks, he has the Samoan lineage, he looks like believably tough whilst also being movie star handsome, he's apparently well liked backstage in a way that never translated to his face role - but, whilst they have always wanted to make him a megastar, I don't think they booked him as well as they did Lesnar in 2002; they don't seem capable of stellar booking anymore.
