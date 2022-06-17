I think also there were other people involved, which makes it a little less boring. Rock/Austin at WM 17 for example, it was clear at Royal Rumble that it was gonna be the WM main event, but Stone Cole had Triple H to deal with before, Rock had Angle, they had the angle with Debra. Whereas with Reigns and Lesnar....its just them two. Always them two. I almost don't blame them because they're by far the biggest stars left in wrestling now (I dont really count Cena or the Rock), but it is pretty boring now. Its the state of wrestling in general though, there aren't many stars left.



Part of it I would argue is WWE's inability, or at least unwillingness, to make new stars.With Lesnar of course he was always going to be a star with his natural talents and his MMA, but with Reigns there's nothing really about him other than booking which puts him above certain other people -He is not naturally more of a star than say Big E who is charasmatic, a good worker, and big. However Reigns is booked like a legit star and Big E like a fluke joke champion. Same goes for someone like Drew who ticks all the boxes Vince wants but just falls short of Reigns in the booking.There are guys with potential in WWE right now (Montez Ford now he is bulking up, Madcap Moss is an athletic freak of nature if they make him serious wrestler, Bron Breakker if Vince isn't down on him being 5'10) and there are guys WWE passed on who could have been built as main eventers with the right push (Wardlow I think is the main one and could have been pushed like a Batista) but the booking only allows for Reigns and Lesnar