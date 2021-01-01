« previous next »
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 03:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:37:45 pm
Yes - they've announced that he'll be on TV tonight.


disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
  • Seis Veces
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 03:43:55 pm »
He's going to blow himself up again IMO
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 03:45:30 pm »
Gonna have thank you Vince, people bowing to him, full on Trump rally
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 03:50:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:17:24 pm
I know its not the same, and I hesitate to even use the comparison but its almost a bit.....Jimmy Savile-y. Obviously not the same crime, but it almost feels like there's been this big open secret for decades about him. 'Ahhh thats just Vince, everyone knows what he gets up to' and 'I bet he's got fucking loads of skeletons in his closet' and I wonder if one might bring....a lot more.

There's already the stuff with Rita Chatterton, there's already the stuff with Jimmy Snuka, there is already the hiring practices of John Laurentiis, there's tons of accounts from former female talent about pressure for cosmetic surgery or unwanted peep show type angles (Lita in the live sex celebration for example).

People have known that Vince is like actually evil for ages, but they also know the cartoonishly evil Vince that existed and who was a legitimate genius of the business at some stage, so the actual evil kinda blurs with the fake evil and he becomes a weirdo figure instead - as you say a bit of a Saville in that regard where it is an open secret (maybe not exactly the crimes but that aspect of it)
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,873
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 03:31:17 pm
Surely itll be a recorded message. Sad way for him to go out of it is the end.

There's only ever two ways he was going to go out. This way, or literally dying in the ring in a storyline.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 04:09:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm
There's only ever two ways he was going to go out. This way, or literally dying in the ring in a storyline.

I dunno, I think there may have also been a very slim chance of him actually being dragged away in handcuffs live
damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 05:13:24 pm »
He should have been off TV years ago, a shadow of his former self. He can hardly string a sentence together without mumbling. And that performance at mania. Such a sad end to a legendary figure.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5447 on: Yesterday at 05:17:49 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 05:13:24 pm
He should have been off TV years ago, a shadow of his former self. He can hardly string a sentence together without mumbling. And that performance at mania. Such a sad end to a legendary figure.

Legitimately I think there is a clear connection between Vince's booking and appearance on TV deteriorating and the time he took the shoot headbutt from Kevin Owens.

For an old man like that to take it, I think it is legitmately related to each other, and they seem to line up pretty well because WWE went from somewhat bad TV and storytelling, to progressively more incomprehensible from that moment onwards
S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,687
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 05:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:17:49 pm
Legitimately I think there is a clear connection between Vince's booking and appearance on TV deteriorating and the time he took the shoot headbutt from Kevin Owens.

For an old man like that to take it, I think it is legitmately related to each other, and they seem to line up pretty well because WWE went from somewhat bad TV and storytelling, to progressively more incomprehensible from that moment onwards
Just watching it back, and he definitely acts and speaks way more like classic Vince during that clip. When was his first appearance after?

It's a stupid hit to take at his age. Then again, nothing about Vince's lifestyle is particularly wise. He hates sleep for example, which is another habit that tends to catch up with people.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5449 on: Yesterday at 05:50:49 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 05:28:33 pm
Just watching it back, and he definitely acts and speaks way more like classic Vince during that clip. When was his first appearance after?

It's a stupid hit to take at his age. Then again, nothing about Vince's lifestyle is particularly wise. He hates sleep for example, which is another habit that tends to catch up with people.

From what I can see he turned up in January 2018 after that an was largely himself, but then after that you start getting the Vince who is very mumbley and talks a bit too fast for a TV act

Like this from March https://youtu.be/9dHLFD_Jveo

Still not like the Vince today but not like the Vince of old either
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 12:27:53 am »
Earl Hebner has passed away RIP

Loved him when he used to referee Triple H's matches and they would always end up pushing each other. A legendary wrestling figure
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5451 on: Today at 06:35:59 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:27:53 am
Earl Hebner has passed away RIP

Loved him when he used to referee Triple H's matches and they would always end up pushing each other. A legendary wrestling figure

Its his brother Dave who died.

Vinces appearance was, perhaps unsurprisingly, a complete non-event.

And Brock/Roman - again - at Summerslam. I think the plan was Roman/Orton, but Randy might be out the rest of the year. That plus Cody being out long term seem to have led to Lesnar getting paid a fortune to show up again.
Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5452 on: Today at 08:59:33 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:35:59 am
Its his brother Dave who died.

Vinces appearance was, perhaps unsurprisingly, a complete non-event.

And Brock/Roman - again - at Summerslam. I think the plan was Roman/Orton, but Randy might be out the rest of the year. That plus Cody being out long term seem to have led to Lesnar getting paid a fortune to show up again.
Ugh these two again. This has become way more tedious than Cena/Orton ever was. I know they are in a bind given Orton is out with the back injury but christ couldn't they find anyone else than having to do yet another Lesnar/Reigns match.
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5453 on: Today at 09:31:04 am »
Well that Vince appearance was a waste of time, said nothing of substance.

As for Lesnar v Reigns for the billionth time, tells you where WWE is at these days where they simply cannot create any more stars and have to do the same shit over and over again over several years. Could you imagine if Rock and Austin faced each other this many times
GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5454 on: Today at 02:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:35:59 am
Its his brother Dave who died.

Sad news. Part of one of the best angles of all time

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,944
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 02:58:04 pm »
Think they did a similar one with Kurt Angle as well years later
ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 07:24:35 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 09:31:04 am
Well that Vince appearance was a waste of time, said nothing of substance.

As for Lesnar v Reigns for the billionth time, tells you where WWE is at these days where they simply cannot create any more stars and have to do the same shit over and over again over several years. Could you imagine if Rock and Austin faced each other this many times

Rock v Austin- 10 matches between 98 and 03
Roman v Brock - 7 matches between 2015 and now

So over roughly the same period, Rock V Austin was actually the more frequent match
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,714
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 11:15:45 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 07:24:35 pm
Rock v Austin- 10 matches between 98 and 03
Roman v Brock - 7 matches between 2015 and now

So over roughly the same period, Rock V Austin was actually the more frequent match

They were both interesting characters though, also weren't they both actually fulltime back then too, Lesnar facing anyone so frequently while a part-timer just seems a more egregious use of a match-up.
