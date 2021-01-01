I know its not the same, and I hesitate to even use the comparison but its almost a bit.....Jimmy Savile-y. Obviously not the same crime, but it almost feels like there's been this big open secret for decades about him. 'Ahhh thats just Vince, everyone knows what he gets up to' and 'I bet he's got fucking loads of skeletons in his closet' and I wonder if one might bring....a lot more.



There's already the stuff with Rita Chatterton, there's already the stuff with Jimmy Snuka, there is already the hiring practices of John Laurentiis, there's tons of accounts from former female talent about pressure for cosmetic surgery or unwanted peep show type angles (Lita in the live sex celebration for example).People have known that Vince is like actually evil for ages, but they also know the cartoonishly evil Vince that existed and who was a legitimate genius of the business at some stage, so the actual evil kinda blurs with the fake evil and he becomes a weirdo figure instead - as you say a bit of a Saville in that regard where it is an open secret (maybe not exactly the crimes but that aspect of it)