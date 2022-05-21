« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 234539 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,563
  • Seis Veces
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5280 on: May 21, 2022, 11:48:24 am »
Seems Sasha and Naomi are suspended and stripped of the titles. What a mess.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5281 on: May 21, 2022, 02:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 19, 2022, 09:36:15 pm
Hmm, Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from WWE. Intends to return at some point but says she needs to focus on her family. My first thought was something related to Hunter, but could be wrong.
He's back working in the office full-time.

Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5282 on: May 21, 2022, 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on May 21, 2022, 02:06:38 pm
He's back working in the office full-time.

Yeah saw that - great news. Feels strange for a McMahon to willingly step back, but sure she has her reasons.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5283 on: May 21, 2022, 02:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on May 21, 2022, 02:06:38 pm
He's back working in the office full-time.

He's not much he can do these days, most of his roles have been taken by others.

Been some talk since Mania season that they may be separated

Also sounds that her team in WWE was basically dismantled in lay offs. There are people they wanted out who appear to now be in greater positions of power these days (Prichard, Dunn) and seemingly Hunter and Stephanie losing power aost directly to Nick Khan. I can see an idea that both of them are being muscled out a bit like Shane was in the past
« Last Edit: May 21, 2022, 02:35:31 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,592
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5284 on: May 21, 2022, 06:12:32 pm »
They have cleared all Sasha and Naomi merch from the WWE store
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5285 on: May 21, 2022, 10:24:09 pm »
So Vince is pretty much pushing out Triple H/Steph in favour of Tony Khan and doing the same to Sasha/Naomi? Seems like the old man has finally lost any marbles that were left upstairs.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5286 on: May 21, 2022, 10:35:20 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 21, 2022, 10:24:09 pm
So Vince is pretty much pushing out Triple H/Steph in favour of Tony Khan and doing the same to Sasha/Naomi? Seems like the old man has finally lost any marbles that were left upstairs.

To be fair, Nick Khan has made him a fuck tonne of money with TV deals (particularly the Fox deal) and Hunter/Stephanie seemingly failed him (particularly Hunter with NXT losing to AEW)
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5287 on: May 22, 2022, 11:05:32 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 21, 2022, 10:35:20 pm
To be fair, Nick Khan has made him a fuck tonne of money with TV deals (particularly the Fox deal) and Hunter/Stephanie seemingly failed him (particularly Hunter with NXT losing to AEW)
Yep, Nick Khan got them two very lucrative TV deals in 2018 with USA Network and FOX then did it again last year with Peacock licensing the Netowork in the US. He's likely going to pull off another massive deal in the next 12 months when they do the next round of domestic TV deals. While I am sure a lot of the shine came off of Hunter when NXT underperformed against AEW I feel it's a bit harsh given a lot of the lustre that had been on NXT a couple of years earlier was gone by the time they got it onto TV. I think had they put the 2016-2017 NXT on TV against AEW we might be looking at a different story in regards to how that "war" played out.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5288 on: May 22, 2022, 11:06:32 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 21, 2022, 10:24:09 pm
So Vince is pretty much pushing out Triple H/Steph in favour of Tony Khan and doing the same to Sasha/Naomi? Seems like the old man has finally lost any marbles that were left upstairs.
I mean they seemingly have walked out on their own accord in a very similar way that Punk did back in 2014.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5289 on: May 22, 2022, 11:09:56 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 21, 2022, 02:31:25 pm
He's not much he can do these days, most of his roles have been taken by others.

Been some talk since Mania season that they may be separated

Also sounds that her team in WWE was basically dismantled in lay offs. There are people they wanted out who appear to now be in greater positions of power these days (Prichard, Dunn) and seemingly Hunter and Stephanie losing power aost directly to Nick Khan. I can see an idea that both of them are being muscled out a bit like Shane was in the past
All I know that he's involved with these days is that Next in Line program they have or whatever they call it. I know Kevin Dunn was very much someone who was more than likely gone if they ever got full power in the company. But it says a lot that at this point we essentially have the people who had power 15 years ago back in those positions (Dunn, Prichard and Johnny Ace)


Wait, Are there rumors Hunter & Steph have separated? Not seen or heard those if there are.
« Last Edit: May 22, 2022, 11:12:07 am by Jack_Bauer »
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5290 on: May 22, 2022, 11:12:54 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on May 22, 2022, 11:06:32 am
I mean they seemingly have walked out on their own accord in a very similar way that Punk did back in 2014.
I'm not too sure who to listen to on this as I haven't been following it. Some saying Sasha and Naomi are being thrown under the bus by Vince, then some people saying they are acting like spoilt brats.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5291 on: May 22, 2022, 12:24:07 pm »
Without knowing much about it, Im in the spoilt brat category. Moaning because they were getting title programmes with Ronda/Bianca while being tag champs at the same time plenty would kill for that spot.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 08:17:16 pm »
There doesn't seem to be much hype in here over Double or Nothing then! It has been a bit of a weird build, with the Owen Tournament dominating a lot of the TV content these last few weeks. Not sure yet when I'll see it as I'm working tomorrow and since the last PPV I've changed to a job with longer hours.

Anyway, the main late drama revolves around MJF, who no-showed the paid-for Meet & Greets last night to go gamble (the show is in Vegas). He also tweeted then deleted an angry missive after Tony Khan's pre-show press conference, and made it known he had booked a flight home ahead of the show. The regular dirt sheets are insisting this isn't a work, which of course is leading fans to double down on suspecting it is, and they're in on it.

https://411mania.com/wrestling/update-mjf-possible-aew-double-or-nothing-status/

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,263
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5293 on: Yesterday at 10:09:34 pm »
Way too many matches on this card, it's ridiculous.  The show will never end.

Surely this MJF stuff is a weird work.  He wouldn't no show for the culmination of a 3 year story.  But then I didn't think Cody was leaving so what do I know.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online NightDancer

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5294 on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:09:34 pm
Way too many matches on this card, it's ridiculous.  The show will never end.

Surely this MJF stuff is a weird work.  He wouldn't no show for the culmination of a 3 year story.  But then I didn't think Cody was leaving so what do I know.



The amount of matches sort of suggests a few squashes or less than seven minute bouts. Is the only way that many matches makes sense really.

Think there are about six matches I want to see though so for me that is a good strike rate for a show.

The MJF things is weird alright. It reads like a work, but would AEW use something where people paid over $100 to meet a guy and then have him no show that?

Granted it would be very much in character for the character of MJF, but not sure they would use paying customers that way.

Him no showing for the match against Wardlow would be nuts though. Would damage his name/brand to do so which then brings me back to thinking him noshowing the fan zone was a work.  ;D

The fact people are talking about it and speculating about it means one way or another it will have brought more eyes on the show.
Logged

Online NightDancer

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5295 on: Today at 07:20:17 am »
W
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 