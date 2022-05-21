Way too many matches on this card, it's ridiculous. The show will never end.
Surely this MJF stuff is a weird work. He wouldn't no show for the culmination of a 3 year story. But then I didn't think Cody was leaving so what do I know.
The amount of matches sort of suggests a few squashes or less than seven minute bouts. Is the only way that many matches makes sense really.
Think there are about six matches I want to see though so for me that is a good strike rate for a show.
The MJF things is weird alright. It reads like a work, but would AEW use something where people paid over $100 to meet a guy and then have him no show that?
Granted it would be very much in character for the character of MJF, but not sure they would use paying customers that way.
Him no showing for the match against Wardlow would be nuts though. Would damage his name/brand to do so which then brings me back to thinking him noshowing the fan zone was a work.
The fact people are talking about it and speculating about it means one way or another it will have brought more eyes on the show.