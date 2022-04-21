« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 21, 2022, 10:40:43 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on April 21, 2022, 01:47:11 am
Yep, TK has confirmed. "Forbidden Door" on June 26 in Chicago.

Sounds like a Harry Potter book
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
April 21, 2022, 11:35:20 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 21, 2022, 10:40:43 am
Sounds like a Harry Potter book

I feel bad for Tanahashi. Everyone uses that phrase these days but never credits him for the quote
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 4, 2022, 07:42:23 pm
Cardiffs Clash at the Castle announced, tickets on sale mid May. Tempted to go to this.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 4, 2022, 08:07:20 pm
Quote from: damomad on May  4, 2022, 07:42:23 pm
Cardiffs Clash at the Castle announced, tickets on sale mid May. Tempted to go to this.
I'll probably be going if I can get a hold of cheap tickets.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 9, 2022, 01:09:12 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  4, 2022, 08:07:20 pm
I'll probably be going if I can get a hold of cheap tickets.

I've booked flights/accom into Bristol and a bus to/from Cardiff. Cardiff accom is dear as fuck. Hope the tickets to the event aren't extortionate! Going by the push Drew is getting all of a sudden, he'll be main eventing with Roman I reckon.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 10, 2022, 11:56:32 am
If I needed anymore ammuntion to hate MJF more then I do here it is. Here is a Q&A he did recently at the For Love of Wrestling convention. Dispite all the abuse he gives out he gave some very good answers

MJF on his dream opponent, CM Punk, The AEW title, If he would go to WWE & roasts fans at FTLOW 2022


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heRqeG977oE
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 10, 2022, 01:23:33 pm
He's really good value with fan conventions and signings, seen so many clips of him hamming it up.  Just wish he was a little less pantomime on TV.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 10, 2022, 02:58:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on May 10, 2022, 01:23:33 pm
He's really good value with fan conventions and signings, seen so many clips of him hamming it up.  Just wish he was a little less pantomime on TV.

I've swung on him slightly. I used to think he really was pure pantomime (brilliant but no nuance) and now I've seen him able to give better performances, like the promo to Punk, I think it's just a case of being managed correctly.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 11, 2022, 08:07:18 am
are fans still shouting What? after everyones promo?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 11, 2022, 09:52:23 am
Quote from: LiamG on May 11, 2022, 08:07:18 am
are fans still shouting What? after everyones promo?

Not really.  There have been a couple of times where they've tried but wrestlers are getting better at shutting them down straight away.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 11, 2022, 10:29:13 am
Quote from: tubby on May 11, 2022, 09:52:23 am
Not really.  There have been a couple of times where they've tried but wrestlers are getting better at shutting them down straight away.

A couple I have seen have just stopped the pauses or shortened them, not giving them a chance to do it anymore, which in turn generally makes the promo stand out a bit from the usual monotonous types with the same flow.

So generally the ones that get the "What" treatment are the ones giving slow, boring promo's which follow a tired flow
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 11, 2022, 10:34:12 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 11, 2022, 10:29:13 am


So generally the ones that get the "What" treatment are the ones giving slow, boring promo's which follow a tired flow

Ah, the Triple H cadence!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 11, 2022, 10:37:22 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 11, 2022, 10:34:12 am
Ah, the Triple H cadence!

Basically. He did set the standard with about 10-15 years of opening Raw with a 20 minute promo usually about nothing.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 12, 2022, 10:49:31 am
In what may be interesting for wrestling fans in the UK, seems Warner Media/Discovery are going to play a part in BT Sport going forward.

Warner of course own TNT which has AEW. BT sport have WWE. It may mean AEW takes WWE's spot on the channel, or it may be an indication of Warner moving on from AEW in 2024, or it may mean fuck all.

Although I would argue moving from ITV 4/ITV at midnight to BT sport is a downgrade for viewership. Currently AEW crushes WWE in UK viewers, still only with around 100,000 watchers, mainly because it is on a free channel.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
May 12, 2022, 05:44:18 pm
So some bad shit is going down Kota Ibushi. He isn't happy with NJPW, and is seemingly going full on scorched earth in public. Mentioned harassment and sexual harassment from higher ups, and now also mentioned an affiliation with the Yakuza in public, which is a good way to cause a MASSIVE scandal in Japan.

It sounds like there is no way back for NJPW mad Ibushi relationship, but I have no idea how this evolves further or what happens after the seemingly inevitable split of the two parties
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm
Apparently Roman has got a new deal with WWE that will see him dramatically reduce his schedule. Wont be on Raw/Smackdown every week, only 6-8 PPVs a year and far fewer live events if any.

That feels less than ideal considering the lack of major star power on either brand. Seems like hell basically become like Brock, more of a special attraction than a regular on the show.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 01:33:35 am
So he will be part timer like lesnar atleast he wasn't holding both the titles. well done wwe
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:54:43 am
And supposedly Roman/Drew will be the main event of the Cardiff stadium show, which makes sense.
