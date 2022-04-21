In what may be interesting for wrestling fans in the UK, seems Warner Media/Discovery are going to play a part in BT Sport going forward.



Warner of course own TNT which has AEW. BT sport have WWE. It may mean AEW takes WWE's spot on the channel, or it may be an indication of Warner moving on from AEW in 2024, or it may mean fuck all.



Although I would argue moving from ITV 4/ITV at midnight to BT sport is a downgrade for viewership. Currently AEW crushes WWE in UK viewers, still only with around 100,000 watchers, mainly because it is on a free channel.