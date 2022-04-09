« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 224833 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,184
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5160 on: April 9, 2022, 09:56:10 pm »
I'm not 100%, but I think that's the first time the Paradigm shift has been kicked out of? In AEW at least, I don't know anything about Moxley's former career.

They must have absolute faith in Yuta as a future star if so. Of all the the 'indie darling' pickups in 2021, he's been the one relegated to backup to a stable that isn't even regularly on TV. Of course, that's now played into the narrative.

Moriarty next? Could have done with Sydal not getting injured...
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5161 on: April 10, 2022, 07:12:33 am »
I did hear that Regal was high on Yuta when he was scouting for NXT and was pissed that they didn't pick up him and Garcia.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,348
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 01:34:19 pm »
Tammy Sytch in trouble again.

Got into a car crash where a 75 year old has died.

7 DUI arrests previously.

Sad
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:35:54 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 12:56:04 am »
Reading about all her arrests and all her interactions with the law in the last decade it's kind of insane that she was still free. Got away with a lot of stuff with very little punishment. I would imagine though that those times are over and she'll spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

It's kind of a miracle that she's still around anyway, because being in the wrestling business and most of all being famous really fucked her up it seems.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 04:09:47 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:56:04 am
Reading about all her arrests and all her interactions with the law in the last decade it's kind of insane that she was still free. Got away with a lot of stuff with very little punishment. I would imagine though that those times are over and she'll spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

It's kind of a miracle that she's still around anyway, because being in the wrestling business and most of all being famous really fucked her up it seems.
I think Candido dying is what really messed her up beyond repair. Though even with that in mind, there was a period in the late-00s into the 2010s where she seemed to have her shit together. After she got put into the HOF is when the string of arrests began to pop up with fair regualrity.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,530
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 08:46:05 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April  9, 2022, 03:27:14 am
Lasted a few months then they fired Hogan for his racist comments so they dropped the gimmick because of it.
thanks

Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:56:04 am
Reading about all her arrests and all her interactions with the law in the last decade it's kind of insane that she was still free. Got away with a lot of stuff with very little punishment. I would imagine though that those times are over and she'll spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

It's kind of a miracle that she's still around anyway, because being in the wrestling business and most of all being famous really fucked her up it seems.
yep she is a disaster
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 10:49:35 am »
WWE have announced a stadium show in Cardiff at the start of September.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: John_P on Today at 10:49:35 am
WWE have announced a stadium show in Cardiff at the start of September.

Cool to see, but shame that it doesn't seem to be one of their existing PPVs.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
Got to be SummerSlam I would think. Either that or just making up a PPV like the Saudi shows.

I wouldn't go but it is good to finally have a major PPV in the UK now.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:07:01 am
Got to be SummerSlam I would think. Either that or just making up a PPV like the Saudi shows.

I wouldn't go but it is good to finally have a major PPV in the UK now.

It's not Summerslam, that's happening in Nashville in July (first ever Summerslam not to be held in August, apparently).

There isn't another PPV officially announced until Survivor Series in November, so they might be treating this as a proper thing rather than just an 'extra' PPV like the Saudi shows. It might well be Extreme Rules, which was the September PPV in 2021. They'll probably do an NXT show the same weekend.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 11:30:00 am »
That's great for Cardiff, big events like this usually throw up some bangers and nice surprises.

Hopefully AEW can follow suit and get a show sorted over here too.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 01:52:33 pm »
I'd be up for going depending on the card. Which Brits will they be pushing over the next few months? Drew has been booked awfully recently so maybe it will be WALTER's chance!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 02:06:39 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 01:52:33 pm
I'd be up for going depending on the card. Which Brits will they be pushing over the next few months? Drew has been booked awfully recently so maybe it will be WALTER's chance!

Don't you dare steal Walter from us... He ain't no Brit... ;D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 02:08:59 pm »
And use his real name, he's Gunther now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 02:15:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:08:59 pm
And use his real name, he's Gunther now.

Both names are awful  ;D

Quote from: damomad on Today at 01:52:33 pm
I'd be up for going depending on the card. Which Brits will they be pushing over the next few months? Drew has been booked awfully recently so maybe it will be WALTER's chance!

Drew, Ridge Holland and Butch (aka Pete Dunne). Balor and Sheamus will get a good showing too, obviously.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 02:15:30 pm »
Haha forgot about the Butch thing.  Fucking hell.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,393
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 03:09:58 pm »
Wrestling names have always been stupid. I still remember the whole 'Puke' bit from the old wrestling documentary
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 03:25:59 pm »
They have become especially stupid in recent years though. I mean, what's the point of re-naming Walter to Gunther, when he's already known as Walter to a big audience. It might have made sense when decades ago you had developmental territories that were only really followed locally, but it makes absolutely no sense nowadays. The latest insanity is Bronn Breaker or however they spell his name. They clearly acknowledge that he's a Steiner (and I know that Steiner is not exactly their real name), but they give him a completely different name and then have him introduce his father and his uncle into the HoF and the first question that pops into your mind is "Wait? If he's one guy's son and one guy's nephew, why does he have a completely different last name than they do?" I get that there could be completely legit reasons for that, but it's just making things more complicated than they needed to be by giving him a fake name that has nothing to do with anything that's going on in RL.

Edit: I think it's all about trademarks for them, but it's still very stupid what they're doing.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:01 pm by stoa »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 03:54:03 pm »
Speaking of wrestling names, Austin Theory is now just Theory, and people believe (theorize if you will) that it is because they played Austin Theory's song after the Vince/McAfee match and not Stone Cold's, and that pissed Vince off:

https://mobile.twitter.com/garrettkidney/status/1511042764917678087

Also along with Walter being called Gunther (originally going to be Gunter Stark a WW2 Nazi commander), on Smackdown this was apparently stylized to General Gunther, Marcel of Imperium is now Ludwig Kaiser, and they are apparently "Invading Smackdown".....



Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,393
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 04:02:45 pm »
I genuinely imagine every meeting about a wrestlers name is exactly the same as the one in the Simpsons about what they should call Poochie.

'Something along the lines of Gunther...only edgier'

*Vince leaves meeting*

'So...Gunther ok with everyone?'
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 04:03:14 pm »
Theory thing is daft. Just a crap name on its own, Austin Theory was alright.

Don't think Walter to Gunther makes an ounce of difference, both rubbish.

Usually complaints about name changes are overblown. Loads would have been up in arms when Prince Devitt became Finn Balor, but felt totally natural before long. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest... can anyone say their name changes have mattered?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 04:06:03 pm »
Sami Zayn made sense because he was taking off the mask and the El Generico name wouldn't fit anymore.  Stuff like Kevin Steen to Kevin Owens is pointless, and is just so WWE can own the trademarked name.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:06:39 pm
Don't you dare steal Walter from us... He ain't no Brit... ;D

Of course he isn't  :duh

He should be pushed to the moon anyway :)
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,026
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 04:51:53 pm »
You can't top SummerSlam 92 from Wembley, don't even try.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 05:58:11 pm »
Its amazing they didnt attempt to fill a stadium in the Attitude era, I remember they did a few PPVs but in arenas. Insurrextion and no mercy. Could always guarantee the world title would never change hands at them!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,026
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 06:05:32 pm »
Don't forget the shite that was REBELLION. Remember going to one in Manchester i think.  ;D
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5186 on: Today at 06:37:49 pm »
 :lmao ah yes Rebellion, those shows always felt like we were being treated to preseason friendlies.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 