They have become especially stupid in recent years though. I mean, what's the point of re-naming Walter to Gunther, when he's already known as Walter to a big audience. It might have made sense when decades ago you had developmental territories that were only really followed locally, but it makes absolutely no sense nowadays. The latest insanity is Bronn Breaker or however they spell his name. They clearly acknowledge that he's a Steiner (and I know that Steiner is not exactly their real name), but they give him a completely different name and then have him introduce his father and his uncle into the HoF and the first question that pops into your mind is "Wait? If he's one guy's son and one guy's nephew, why does he have a completely different last name than they do?" I get that there could be completely legit reasons for that, but it's just making things more complicated than they needed to be by giving him a fake name that has nothing to do with anything that's going on in RL.



Edit: I think it's all about trademarks for them, but it's still very stupid what they're doing.