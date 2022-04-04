2nd night thoughts:



AJ/Edge was a bit plodding, just felt like move set-up/counter then lay about for a minute and repeat. Compare that with the main event which was sharp and impactful. Edges later day matches feel a bit like HHHs.

I was only half watching that as most of the second day (was surfing the web and doing other stuff with it on in the background) and whenever I looked at that match, they were just laying around catching their breath looking completely fucked. As you said it was a couple of moves then lay down to sell it. Then again, you read up on it on the internet and people say it was MotN or a great match when I felt it was kind of "Meh". It's the same with the Becky v Belair stuff. People say it was a great match, but when I think back to it, I think of Bianca Belair laying on the stairs, commentators going "She's completely out", Belair not moving and just staring at the ceiling, ref counting and when he gets to 9 she jumps up and hops back into the ring with the commentators going on about how close that was to a count-out. Fuck that. And it wasn't even as if she was trying to mess with Becky and just pretend that she's fucked so she could surprise Becky with an attack, because when she got back into the ring Becky was already hitting her. Just so stupid...And I've said it already a million times, but the editing is just fucking awful. It's like they have a cocked up monkey somewhere in the control room switching between the cameras as fast as he can. Don't really mind the CGI-stuff, but some of it looks fucking rotten like the Undertaker one. That's like it was done by some kid in the 80s giving it his first try...