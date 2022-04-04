« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 02:01:51 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on April  4, 2022, 01:06:37 pm
I just had a look

That is the worst stunner ever

Robocop would have sold it better

Its a proper shocker isn't it :D

Seemingly Austin, Taker and Triple H all had their 'farewells' at this WM....I hope to fuck Vince did too. Looks way too jacked for a nearly 80 year old man too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 02:14:58 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on April  4, 2022, 02:01:51 pm
Its a proper shocker isn't it :D

Seemingly Austin, Taker and Triple H all had their 'farewells' at this WM....I hope to fuck Vince did too. Looks way too jacked for a nearly 80 year old man too.
I was half expecting him to go like Bill Cosby on the simpsons
"with the hippin and the hoppin and the bippin and the boppin, they dont know what the jazz is all about"
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 02:30:33 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  4, 2022, 01:41:54 pm
One thing I'll say from the clips I've seen is that the crowd was insanely hot across both days. Not sure that'd be the case if they returned to the bloated one-night approach that became the norm pre-COVID.

Also, Pat McAfee looked fantastic in what I saw (was also really good against Adam Cole in his other match). Him and Logan Paul got more of a crowd reaction than most of the current roster, and didn't look any worse than some seasoned stars in the ring.

And just saw the clip of Wee Man bodyslamming Sami Zayn  ;D
Hopefully for the sake of the live crowd they keep it at 2 nights. Those 8-hour shows that had been the norm must be a pain to sit through and you can tell during the last couple hours of those the crowd is just dead.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 02:48:32 pm
I quite like the 2 day shows as well. I didn't manage to this year but get a couple of brewskis, have a weekend with your mates watching wrestling, then take the day off on Monday.

The one nighter had just become too long for me. Wrestlemania 31 was a bloody drag, I;ll say that.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 03:09:58 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on April  4, 2022, 02:48:32 pm
I quite like the 2 day shows as well. I didn't manage to this year but get a couple of brewskis, have a weekend with your mates watching wrestling, then take the day off on Monday.

The one nighter had just become too long for me. Wrestlemania 31 was a bloody drag, I;ll say that.

31 was just shy of four hours for the main show, which is about right. Really good Mania that - I still love that Reigns/Lesnar main event, with the run in from Rollins to steal the title.

Longest they've done was apparently 35, which went 7.5 hours including the preshow. And that was a bad show when you look back, aside from Kofi/Bryan. Still can't believe they ended that main event (Becky/Rousey/Charlotte) with a roll-up. Such a cheap ending to Becky's big run to the top in order to protect Ronda, if you watch it back you can tell the crowd had no idea the match was coming to a close.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 03:35:24 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on April  4, 2022, 02:01:51 pm
Its a proper shocker isn't it :D

Seemingly Austin, Taker and Triple H all had their 'farewells' at this WM....I hope to fuck Vince did too. Looks way too jacked for a nearly 80 year old man too.
Vince just looks...weird. Has he had some plastic surgery on his face? It looks like a really awful job if so. He seems to have aged a lot in a short space of time.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 03:35:27 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  4, 2022, 03:09:58 pm
Longest they've done was apparently 35, which went 7.5 hours including the preshow. And that was a bad show when you look back, aside from Kofi/Bryan. Still can't believe they ended that main event (Becky/Rousey/Charlotte) with a roll-up. Such a cheap ending to Becky's big run to the top in order to protect Ronda, if you watch it back you can tell the crowd had no idea the match was coming to a close.

That's the one I went to, it definitely felt like a slog. I think I turned up somewhere during the pre-show however long that was.

Becky won, posed for the cameras, they went off-air and within 5 mins the mother of all rain storms hit NJ and drenched all 80k who were leaving, we got in a taxi at just the right time. Would've totally ruined the on-screen presentation.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 03:57:22 pm
I heard house shows used to go on forever and a day, there was a clip of one i found where Lex Luger came out with the wwf title belt at the end, rumour was to gauge how the crowd would react to him as Champion, however they didnt give a shit

Though I read from people there they were just tired and exhausted and fed up because the show went on ages, I think one fan who was there said even if Stacy Keibler walked out naked at the end the crowd still wouldnt have cared.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Il7yY2D5o8k a very weird clip
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 03:59:47 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  4, 2022, 03:09:58 pm
31 was just shy of four hours for the main show, which is about right. Really good Mania that - I still love that Reigns/Lesnar main event, with the run in from Rollins to steal the title.

Longest they've done was apparently 35, which went 7.5 hours including the preshow. And that was a bad show when you look back, aside from Kofi/Bryan. Still can't believe they ended that main event (Becky/Rousey/Charlotte) with a roll-up. Such a cheap ending to Becky's big run to the top in order to protect Ronda, if you watch it back you can tell the crowd had no idea the match was coming to a close.

Sorry mate, got that wrong. Think I'm thinking of Mania 32 (Reigns vs Triple H)? 31 was pretty good, as you said.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 04:40:15 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on April  4, 2022, 03:57:22 pm
I heard house shows used to go on forever and a day, there was a clip of one i found where Lex Luger came out with the wwf title belt at the end, rumour was to gauge how the crowd would react to him as Champion, however they didnt give a shit

Though I read from people there they were just tired and exhausted and fed up because the show went on ages, I think one fan who was there said even if Stacy Keibler walked out naked at the end the crowd still wouldnt have cared.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Il7yY2D5o8k a very weird clip

Cornette talked about that and he said it was to put people off, because they were taping stuff for way out in the future. People should be left in suspense whether Luger would actually win the title at Wrestlemania, especially the smart fans who were reading the newsletters.

I think the two part Wrestlemania works for them. They can make additional money by having a second  show in front of a full stadium and people have one more chance to get to attend (assuming that you can buy tickets for the shows separately). For people watching at home, they can watch any time they want anyway, so it's not that big an issue for them I would imagine. A small issue for me is that having two shows you need to do certain stuff in each show like having the HoF-guys come out there, which is not that big a thing, but the whole Austin vs Vince stuff was basically to give the fans on the second night a piece of Stone Cold as well.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 05:07:32 pm
On Reigns. I cant say I've seen much of the actual product but I keep up through this thread, youtube and reddit etc and this whole tribal chief stuff seems really popular, people seem to dig it and personally I like it. Having a stable formed around one of the most storied wrestling families seems a no brainer to me. I think he looks a million bucks and his new theme is pretty cool.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 05:46:46 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on April  4, 2022, 05:07:32 pm
On Reigns. I cant say I've seen much of the actual product but I keep up through this thread, youtube and reddit etc and this whole tribal chief stuff seems really popular, people seem to dig it and personally I like it. Having a stable formed around one of the most storied wrestling families seems a no brainer to me. I think he looks a million bucks and his new theme is pretty cool.

He's killing it from a character perspective, feels totally natural which was, for me, his biggest issue when he was getting the initial megapush.

Question is how they evolve the character from here to keep things fresh. With Brock out the way, I presume the plan over summer is maybe going against Drew and then Cody, or vice versa. I'm guessing they'll still be desperate to do Reigns/Rock at Mania in Hollywood next year, which to be fair would be an absolutely huge match (even if it's one I struggle to get excited about).
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 07:13:31 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  4, 2022, 05:46:46 pm
He's killing it from a character perspective, feels totally natural which was, for me, his biggest issue when he was getting the initial megapush.

Question is how they evolve the character from here to keep things fresh. With Brock out the way, I presume the plan over summer is maybe going against Drew and then Cody, or vice versa. I'm guessing they'll still be desperate to do Reigns/Rock at Mania in Hollywood next year, which to be fair would be an absolutely huge match (even if it's one I struggle to get excited about).

Reigns is killing it, I just worry they are going 1 of 2 ways:

1. Rock wins it from him; nobody is made.
2. They turn Reigns super face as a result of the run; that'll be okay but they need to make someone first.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 07:14:39 pm
Roman may have legit hurt his shoulder/bicep. Some pictures from last night going around and it looks pretty narly.

That's not brilliant for the immediate WWE future if he is injured, as they have built absolutely everything around him. At the same time it may be perfect for mixing things up a bit, may solve that issue of who dethrones Roman. It may allow them to turn him face again (while keeping the current tone of his gimmick).

Also as good as the character work had been from Roman, it has kinda been the same thing on Smackdown for every feud with Roman for 18 months. And honestly as cool as Roman looks, him bossing the Uso's and Heyman around in a similar manner, looking on at his underlings with somewhat vague disgust and indifference, and Heyman going "Oh my tribal chief" may have run it's course. Let Roman be a different badass, because he is a fucking GREAT badass.

This is Romans arm btw, looks a little rough:

« Last Edit: April 4, 2022, 07:19:39 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 08:44:51 pm
2nd night thoughts:

AJ/Edge was a bit plodding, just felt like move set-up/counter then lay about for a minute and repeat. Compare that with the main event which was sharp and impactful. Edges later day matches feel a bit like HHHs.
Sami/Jackass crew: I didnt want to have to comment on this but have to say it was enjoyable for what it was. Highlight was weemans slam and boot to the face.
Tag team triple threat opener was good, crowd was into Orton and Riddle.
Austin theory/Pat mcafee. Such an embarrassment for all involved. McAfee gets an upset win, then takes a dive for a man in his mid 70s. They really shit on both of the younger guys here. How can I take either seriously in future?
Vince needs to stay the fuck away from TV.
Main event, feel like Ive seen that match 100 times. Reigns is where he deserves to be though, at the top. Hope the injury isnt too bad.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 10:45:45 pm
Genuinely amazed with how bad they are at editing shots during matches they managed to keep the giant hand they hit Zayn with a surprise until he ran into it.

Seriously cuts to the crowd during pinfalls. I know the result is predetermined but at least treat the match coverage as if its a legitimate contest.

Just thinking re Reigns potential injury, maybe that's why the ending seemed to really come out of nowhere.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
April 4, 2022, 11:10:08 pm
Reigns is on Raw tonight to address the WWE universe which could be code for relinquishing the title. Or maybe its minor and they can just muddle through for a while without him wrestling.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 12:35:27 am
That main event on day 2 was hot trash

There were literally 5 moves done, they should never wrestle each other again

I havent watched any of the build up to Mania this year but I did enjoy it, I still cant believe Austin had a fucking match, surreal, he was definitely the highlight of the weekend

I would still prefer a 1 day 4 hour WrestleMania, 2 nights seems watered down and doesnt feel the same.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 01:01:53 am
Someone asked on the last page but didn't see a reply, anywhere to grab a wm link? I do want to see Austin wrestle again like the good old days.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 03:24:48 am
Quote from: damomad on April  4, 2022, 08:44:51 pm
2nd night thoughts:

AJ/Edge was a bit plodding, just felt like move set-up/counter then lay about for a minute and repeat. Compare that with the main event which was sharp and impactful. Edges later day matches feel a bit like HHHs.

I was only half watching that as most of the second day (was surfing the web and doing other stuff with it on in the background) and whenever I looked at that match, they were just laying around catching their breath looking completely fucked. As you said it was a couple of moves then lay down to sell it. Then again, you read up on it on the internet and people say it was MotN or a great match when I felt it was kind of "Meh". It's the same with the Becky v Belair stuff. People say it was a great match, but when I think back to it, I think of Bianca Belair laying on the stairs, commentators going "She's completely out", Belair not moving and just staring at the ceiling, ref counting and when he gets to 9 she jumps up and hops back into the ring with the commentators going on about how close that was to a count-out. Fuck that. And it wasn't even as if she was trying to mess with Becky and just pretend that she's fucked so she could surprise Becky with an attack, because when she got back into the ring Becky was already hitting her. Just so stupid...

And I've said it already a million times, but the editing is just fucking awful. It's like they have a cocked up monkey somewhere in the control room switching between the cameras as fast as he can. Don't really mind the CGI-stuff, but some of it looks fucking rotten like the Undertaker one. That's like it was done by some kid in the 80s giving it his first try...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 08:09:26 am
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 01:01:53 am
Someone asked on the last page but didn't see a reply, anywhere to grab a wm link? I do want to see Austin wrestle again like the good old days.
dailymotion is usually a good bet

I did see the whole segment on it but for some of it the sound stopped and i must have had about 20 ads from next on it

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 08:17:51 am
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 01:01:53 am
Someone asked on the last page but didn't see a reply, anywhere to grab a wm link? I do want to see Austin wrestle again like the good old days.

www.watchwrestling.ai

I watch all boxing, ufc, wwe the next day on this without any issue, have done for years too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:57:30 am
Edge's team-up with Damian Priest is interesting - apparently Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley might also be joining the faction.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 11:01:14 am
Could be interesting. Its never really been done before, but a couple of veterans and a few younger guys beating people up. Get in a bit of a grizzled old manager, catchy name (Adams Ass Kicking Association maybe) and it could be money.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm
Ezekiel/Elias :lmao

Theyve been working on that makeover for the good part of a year :lmao
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 12:37:31 am
Think it'd be a shame to break up Rhea and Liv right now, they're fucking great together IMO. Probably a shelf life to it but we deserve more of them god damn it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 12:45:16 am
What happened to Liv? The last time I saw her she was basically orange from her makeup and crying, because she couldn't beat her opponent (Could have been Charlotte or Becky, but it was definitely a title match). Did that upset her so much that she went to the "dark side"?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 05:27:33 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm
Ezekiel/Elias :lmao

Theyve been working on that makeover for the good part of a year :lmao

Reminded me of Albert coming back as Tensai
