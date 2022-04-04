Roman may have legit hurt his shoulder/bicep. Some pictures from last night going around and it looks pretty narly.
That's not brilliant for the immediate WWE future if he is injured, as they have built absolutely everything around him. At the same time it may be perfect for mixing things up a bit, may solve that issue of who dethrones Roman. It may allow them to turn him face again (while keeping the current tone of his gimmick).
Also as good as the character work had been from Roman, it has kinda been the same thing on Smackdown for every feud with Roman for 18 months. And honestly as cool as Roman looks, him bossing the Uso's and Heyman around in a similar manner, looking on at his underlings with somewhat vague disgust and indifference, and Heyman going "Oh my tribal chief" may have run it's course. Let Roman be a different badass, because he is a fucking GREAT badass.
This is Romans arm btw, looks a little rough: