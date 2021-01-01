I heard house shows used to go on forever and a day, there was a clip of one i found where Lex Luger came out with the wwf title belt at the end, rumour was to gauge how the crowd would react to him as Champion, however they didnt give a shit



Though I read from people there they were just tired and exhausted and fed up because the show went on ages, I think one fan who was there said even if Stacy Keibler walked out naked at the end the crowd still wouldnt have cared.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Il7yY2D5o8k a very weird clip



Cornette talked about that and he said it was to put people off, because they were taping stuff for way out in the future. People should be left in suspense whether Luger would actually win the title at Wrestlemania, especially the smart fans who were reading the newsletters.I think the two part Wrestlemania works for them. They can make additional money by having a second show in front of a full stadium and people have one more chance to get to attend (assuming that you can buy tickets for the shows separately). For people watching at home, they can watch any time they want anyway, so it's not that big an issue for them I would imagine. A small issue for me is that having two shows you need to do certain stuff in each show like having the HoF-guys come out there, which is not that big a thing, but the whole Austin vs Vince stuff was basically to give the fans on the second night a piece of Stone Cold as well.