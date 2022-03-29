HHH is an odd one because he was clearly in the second rung of main eventers in the later end of the attitude era, which isn't a bad spot to be in tbf he is in similar company as Kurt Angle, Undertaker, Kane, Mick Foley, basically anyone at the top who wasn't Rock or Austin or Vince I guess, who are the biggest stars of all time in wrestling.



HHH time at the very top after the attitude era however was marked by what seems like clear egotism on his part - he wanted to go over a bunch of guys more over than him, he wanted to be THE main star way past the point that he was, he wanted lots of time to go on long meandering promo's which were boring, and he always wanted to have long matches like his idol Ric Flair, even when his opponent didn't warrent it (reminder of the god awful string of matches with Steiner). He was a too guy but he wasn't the very top guy he thought and was booked like.



His after run as an authority figure and partial wrestler was tedious too - ruining the momentum Punk had to set up a match with his near crippled buddy Nash, the LONG "you see in this business" promo's, and the weird 50/50 booking with Brock which they thankfully saved a year or so later with Brock ending the streak and suplexing Cena to death.



But he did have a good job putting Bryan over (even if that was an improv plan, since that mania was meant to be Batista/Orton main event, HHH/Punk, and Bryan as a member of the Wyatt's vs Sheamus)



I guess what's to say is he is clearly a vital figure to wrestling, a legit hall of famer and a legend to wrestling, but despite this still booked to be 5x stronger than he should have been.