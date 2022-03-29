« previous next »
As said by the beloved Sean Lock to a viking clad Rachel Riley

That's a challenging wank.
I'm sure Riquende managed it :D
Last seconds he looks like he has been at the botox
Its been rumored online over the last few years he's had quite a bit of work done and thus why he looks as terrible as he does.
So Toni Storm debut for AEW, a very good signing I feel for a division which needs top level performers, Toni can be that level. She has the potential to be an big star in women's wrestling.

I do hope she wins The Owen just because across every promotion she has been booked to win tournaments, so lean into that and call her a tournament expert.

I always thought she would be a mega star for WWE with her look and skill - appeals to Vince while also being really good in ring.

How wrong I was, see if stuff comes out in any interviews (because she obviously left quite unhappily) but apparently Vince and Dunn saw her as "too big" and asked her to slim down (clearly not a view followed by all as she just a week or so ago opened up exclusive paid content on a site I am sure you all now of, and has already apparently made tens of thousands of dollars from that in a week)
Triple H was a good B+ player.....
That fucking swanton.  Every time.  Just stop doing it please.

Good show, Yuta is getting more over every week.
Triple H was a good B+ player.....

Probably the greatest B+ player ever.

Ironically Daniel Bryans greatest feud too (whilst Triple H himself had a fair few better)
Triple H was a good B+ player.....

He was such a good character for that period. I absolutely hated him when I was younger, yet every time he turned up with DX, I would love it.

 
His programs with Mick Foley, Cactus Jack were pure gold

And of course no one will ever talk about it but HHH and Steve Austin vs Jericho and Benoit was one of the best matches on Raw in that era.

He wrestled most of that match with a torn quad and was out for 8 months after
HHH is an odd one because he was clearly in the second rung of main eventers in the later end of the attitude era, which isn't a bad spot to be in tbf he is in similar company as Kurt Angle, Undertaker, Kane, Mick Foley, basically anyone at the top who wasn't Rock or Austin or Vince I guess, who are the biggest stars of all time in wrestling.

HHH time at the very top after the attitude era however was marked by what seems like clear egotism on his part - he wanted to go over a bunch of guys more over than him, he wanted to be THE main star way past the point that he was, he wanted lots of time to go on long meandering promo's which were boring, and he always wanted to have long matches like his idol Ric Flair, even when his opponent didn't warrent it (reminder of the god awful string of matches with Steiner). He was a too guy but he wasn't the very top guy he thought and was booked like.

His after run as an authority figure and partial wrestler was tedious too - ruining the momentum Punk had to set up a match with his near crippled buddy Nash, the LONG "you see in this business" promo's, and the weird 50/50 booking with Brock which they thankfully saved a year or so later with Brock ending the streak and suplexing Cena to death.

But he did have a good job putting Bryan over (even if that was an improv plan, since that mania was meant to be Batista/Orton main event, HHH/Punk, and Bryan as a member of the Wyatt's vs Sheamus)

I guess what's to say is he is clearly a vital figure to wrestling, a legit hall of famer and a legend to wrestling, but despite this still booked to be 5x stronger than he should have been.
Actually thought his feuds with Austin were great as well. I know the 'two man power trip' was one of the storylines around that time that got a bit of a hammering but I liked it, still remember the pop when Taker and Kane came down to the ring when they were battering the Hardys and they bailed.
Actually thought his feuds with Austin were great as well. I know the 'two man power trip' was one of the storylines around that time that got a bit of a hammering but I liked it, still remember the pop when Taker and Kane came down to the ring when they were battering the Hardys and they bailed.

The 2/3 falls match between Austin and Triple H at No Way Out was a classic.
21 years since i fell in love with wrestling at wrestlemania 17.. fuck we're old.
His peak was 00-01 before the first big injury. Biggest heel in the business at the peak of the business.

A few stand out memoires from that era:
Jericho/HHH brief title change on RAW
Foley/HHH at Royal Rumble
Taka/HHH on RAW (legitimately thought Taka had him beat!)
Austin/HHH - 3 stages of hell
Taker HHH - Mania 17 - Classic Brawl
The Rock/HHH at Judgement Day and Backlash (which had for me the standout match of the Attitude era).

He'll never go down as the greatest due to the burials when he was at his peak...Booker T, Steiner, RVD come to mind. Punk later on was a disgrace as well, completely killed his momentum.

His last great match was against Daniel Bryan, I really loved that one. I liked what he did with NXT so I hope he sticks around.

On another note, I hadn't been following RAW in ages but seen a video of Vince and Seth Rollins. Scary how bad a shape Vince is in these days, can barely understand what he's saying, he isn't fit for TV anymore.
His peak was 00-01 before the first big injury. Biggest heel in the business at the peak of the business.

A few stand out memoires from that era:
Jericho/HHH brief title change on RAW
Foley/HHH at Royal Rumble
Taka/HHH on RAW (legitimately thought Taka had him beat!)
Austin/HHH - 3 stages of hell
Taker HHH - Mania 17 - Classic Brawl
The Rock/HHH at Judgement Day and Backlash (which had for me the standout match of the Attitude era).

He'll never go down as the greatest due to the burials when he was at his peak...Booker T, Steiner, RVD come to mind. Punk later on was a disgrace as well, completely killed his momentum.

not sure I would include Steiner in that, he was absolutely awful when he came back

I did watch the Booker T burial promo again last year, I wouldnt go as far as to call it racism like some do but I remember watching that night and i thought again last year it was a brutal burial and i felt sorry for Booker, he genuinely looked upset with it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50yDO_iXBG0

actually watching it again, it can definitely be said to be racist, the undertone racism is definitely there, horrible promo
The Booker stuff was horrible at the time, no way on earth HHH should've been going over after that build.  But I'm sure, as usual, he was in Vince's ear in the back.
Didn't realise Trish Stratus was a judge on Canada's Got Talent now.
The Booker stuff was horrible at the time, no way on earth HHH should've been going over after that build.  But I'm sure, as usual, he was in Vince's ear in the back.
yep, somehow booker not going over makes it even worse

I would say he was seething after that promo
His peak was 00-01 before the first big injury. Biggest heel in the business at the peak of the business.

A few stand out memoires from that era:
Jericho/HHH brief title change on RAW
Foley/HHH at Royal Rumble
Taka/HHH on RAW (legitimately thought Taka had him beat!)
Austin/HHH - 3 stages of hell
Taker HHH - Mania 17 - Classic Brawl
The Rock/HHH at Judgement Day and Backlash (which had for me the standout match of the Attitude era).

He'll never go down as the greatest due to the burials when he was at his peak...Booker T, Steiner, RVD come to mind. Punk later on was a disgrace as well, completely killed his momentum.

His last great match was against Daniel Bryan, I really loved that one. I liked what he did with NXT so I hope he sticks around.

On another note, I hadn't been following RAW in ages but seen a video of Vince and Seth Rollins. Scary how bad a shape Vince is in these days, can barely understand what he's saying, he isn't fit for TV anymore.

Yeah he'll always have that pretty big caveat. Big part of that era though, there aren't many of the all timers he didnt have a good feud with (Austin, Rock, Taker, Hogan, HBK, Angle, Cena, Flair etc etc)
not sure I would include Steiner in that, he was absolutely awful when he came back


Yeah fair enough, he has woeful enough in the ring but awesome on the mic. Steiner shouldn't have even of been feuding with HHH at that time, the 2 consecutive PPV loses killed any chance of a push he had.
Yeah fair enough, he has woeful enough in the ring but awesome on the mic. Steiner shouldn't have even of been feuding with HHH at that time, the 2 consecutive PPV loses killed any chance of a push he had.
The matches were so bad the crowd start popping for HHH in the second one

the rematch no one wanted to see

That fucking swanton.  Every time.  Just stop doing it please.

Good show, Yuta is getting more over every week.

Listening to Bryan & Vinny and they talked about this. Apparently Jeff said himself on Edge and Christian podcast that he switched around 2019, because usually a Swanton you mostly miss the person and just kinda lay your head on them, and the rest of your body hits the mat. And of course, that just fucks you up all sorts.

He probably should really stop doing it, but he does apparently tell his opponents "I am going to protect myself, you will get squished, but will be alright if you can take it"
20 years since i fell in love with wrestling at wrestlemania 17.. fuck we're old.

21 ;-)
21 ;-)

getting so old i dunno what year it is!
Cornette summed up Triple H pretty accurately.

He is the guy that you put THE guy in the ring with or to have a programme with. But he'll never be and never was THE guy.
Cornette summed up Triple H pretty accurately.

He is the guy that you put THE guy in the ring with or to have a programme with. But he'll never be and never was THE guy.

How many people can claim to have been the guy in WWE/WWF in the last 30 years or so? Hogan, Rock, Austin, Cena are the obvious ones, and I think Reigns too whether you like him or not. Lesnars in the conversation but hes always felt like the part time special attraction rather than the guy you build the show around. HBK and Bret Hart are the other two who spring to mind.
How many people can claim to have been the guy in WWE/WWF in the last 30 years or so? Hogan, Rock, Austin, Cena are the obvious ones, and I think Reigns too whether you like him or not. Lesnars in the conversation but hes always felt like the part time special attraction rather than the guy you build the show around. HBK and Bret Hart are the other two who spring to mind.

Strange as it is, if you talk about the defining eras of WWE, you can probably discount HBK, Rock, and Lesnar from the conversation. To me it goes Hogan era, Bret Hart era, Austin era, Cena era.

HBK never really became the mainstream star they wanted him to be, Lesnar left when he would have been the franchise for years, and Rock was never around enough without Austin to have an era of his own.

They tried far too hard to put Triple H on that level. Despite him being the best in the world for an 18 month stretch at the very height of the industry, he is not a star like any of the previous people mentioned (perhaps HBK aside)

The Roman Reigns era is well underway.
