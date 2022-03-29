« previous next »
March 29, 2022, 11:58:25 pm
Quote from: Riquende on March 24, 2022, 10:35:53 am


As said by the beloved Sean Lock to a viking clad Rachel Riley

That's a challenging wank.
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5041 on: March 30, 2022, 09:09:08 am »
I'm sure Riquende managed it :D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5042 on: March 30, 2022, 09:26:41 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 29, 2022, 09:43:26 am
Last seconds he looks like he has been at the botox
Its been rumored online over the last few years he's had quite a bit of work done and thus why he looks as terrible as he does.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 12:38:08 pm »
So Toni Storm debut for AEW, a very good signing I feel for a division which needs top level performers, Toni can be that level. She has the potential to be an big star in women's wrestling.

I do hope she wins The Owen just because across every promotion she has been booked to win tournaments, so lean into that and call her a tournament expert.

I always thought she would be a mega star for WWE with her look and skill - appeals to Vince while also being really good in ring.

How wrong I was, see if stuff comes out in any interviews (because she obviously left quite unhappily) but apparently Vince and Dunn saw her as "too big" and asked her to slim down (clearly not a view followed by all as she just a week or so ago opened up exclusive paid content on a site I am sure you all now of, and has already apparently made tens of thousands of dollars from that in a week)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm »
Triple H was a good B+ player.....
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 07:42:33 pm »
That fucking swanton.  Every time.  Just stop doing it please.

Good show, Yuta is getting more over every week.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 09:16:54 am
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 09:16:54 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm
Triple H was a good B+ player.....

Probably the greatest B+ player ever.

Ironically Daniel Bryans greatest feud too (whilst Triple H himself had a fair few better)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 10:18:38 am
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 10:18:38 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm
Triple H was a good B+ player.....

He was such a good character for that period. I absolutely hated him when I was younger, yet every time he turned up with DX, I would love it.

 
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 10:24:43 am
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 10:24:43 am »
His programs with Mick Foley, Cactus Jack were pure gold

And of course no one will ever talk about it but HHH and Steve Austin vs Jericho and Benoit was one of the best matches on Raw in that era.

He wrestled most of that match with a torn quad and was out for 8 months after
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 10:48:53 am
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 10:48:53 am »
HHH is an odd one because he was clearly in the second rung of main eventers in the later end of the attitude era, which isn't a bad spot to be in tbf he is in similar company as Kurt Angle, Undertaker, Kane, Mick Foley, basically anyone at the top who wasn't Rock or Austin or Vince I guess, who are the biggest stars of all time in wrestling.

HHH time at the very top after the attitude era however was marked by what seems like clear egotism on his part - he wanted to go over a bunch of guys more over than him, he wanted to be THE main star way past the point that he was, he wanted lots of time to go on long meandering promo's which were boring, and he always wanted to have long matches like his idol Ric Flair, even when his opponent didn't warrent it (reminder of the god awful string of matches with Steiner). He was a too guy but he wasn't the very top guy he thought and was booked like.

His after run as an authority figure and partial wrestler was tedious too - ruining the momentum Punk had to set up a match with his near crippled buddy Nash, the LONG "you see in this business" promo's, and the weird 50/50 booking with Brock which they thankfully saved a year or so later with Brock ending the streak and suplexing Cena to death.

But he did have a good job putting Bryan over (even if that was an improv plan, since that mania was meant to be Batista/Orton main event, HHH/Punk, and Bryan as a member of the Wyatt's vs Sheamus)

I guess what's to say is he is clearly a vital figure to wrestling, a legit hall of famer and a legend to wrestling, but despite this still booked to be 5x stronger than he should have been.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 12:30:06 pm
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 12:30:06 pm »
Actually thought his feuds with Austin were great as well. I know the 'two man power trip' was one of the storylines around that time that got a bit of a hammering but I liked it, still remember the pop when Taker and Kane came down to the ring when they were battering the Hardys and they bailed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:17:01 pm
« Reply #5051 on: Today at 01:17:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:30:06 pm
Actually thought his feuds with Austin were great as well. I know the 'two man power trip' was one of the storylines around that time that got a bit of a hammering but I liked it, still remember the pop when Taker and Kane came down to the ring when they were battering the Hardys and they bailed.

The 2/3 falls match between Austin and Triple H at No Way Out was a classic.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:27:45 pm
« Reply #5052 on: Today at 01:27:45 pm »
20 years since i fell in love with wrestling at wrestlemania 17.. fuck we're old.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:32:10 pm
« Reply #5053 on: Today at 01:32:10 pm »
His peak was 00-01 before the first big injury. Biggest heel in the business at the peak of the business.

A few stand out memoires from that era:
Jericho/HHH brief title change on RAW
Foley/HHH at Royal Rumble
Taka/HHH on RAW (legitimately thought Taka had him beat!)
Austin/HHH - 3 stages of hell
Taker HHH - Mania 17 - Classic Brawl
The Rock/HHH at Judgement Day and Backlash (which had for me the standout match of the Attitude era).

He'll never go down as the greatest due to the burials when he was at his peak...Booker T, Steiner, RVD come to mind. Punk later on was a disgrace as well, completely killed his momentum.

His last great match was against Daniel Bryan, I really loved that one. I liked what he did with NXT so I hope he sticks around.

On another note, I hadn't been following RAW in ages but seen a video of Vince and Seth Rollins. Scary how bad a shape Vince is in these days, can barely understand what he's saying, he isn't fit for TV anymore.
