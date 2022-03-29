« previous next »
Quote from: Riquende on March 24, 2022, 10:35:53 am


As said by the beloved Sean Lock to a viking clad Rachel Riley

That's a challenging wank.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

I'm sure Riquende managed it :D
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Quote from: paulrazor on March 29, 2022, 09:43:26 am
Last seconds he looks like he has been at the botox
Its been rumored online over the last few years he's had quite a bit of work done and thus why he looks as terrible as he does.
So Toni Storm debut for AEW, a very good signing I feel for a division which needs top level performers, Toni can be that level. She has the potential to be an big star in women's wrestling.

I do hope she wins The Owen just because across every promotion she has been booked to win tournaments, so lean into that and call her a tournament expert.

I always thought she would be a mega star for WWE with her look and skill - appeals to Vince while also being really good in ring.

How wrong I was, see if stuff comes out in any interviews (because she obviously left quite unhappily) but apparently Vince and Dunn saw her as "too big" and asked her to slim down (clearly not a view followed by all as she just a week or so ago opened up exclusive paid content on a site I am sure you all now of, and has already apparently made tens of thousands of dollars from that in a week)
Triple H was a good B+ player.....
That fucking swanton.  Every time.  Just stop doing it please.

Good show, Yuta is getting more over every week.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm
Triple H was a good B+ player.....

Probably the greatest B+ player ever.

Ironically Daniel Bryans greatest feud too (whilst Triple H himself had a fair few better)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm
Triple H was a good B+ player.....

He was such a good character for that period. I absolutely hated him when I was younger, yet every time he turned up with DX, I would love it.

 
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

His programs with Mick Foley, Cactus Jack were pure gold

And of course no one will ever talk about it but HHH and Steve Austin vs Jericho and Benoit was one of the best matches on Raw in that era.

He wrestled most of that match with a torn quad and was out for 8 months after
