So Toni Storm debut for AEW, a very good signing I feel for a division which needs top level performers, Toni can be that level. She has the potential to be an big star in women's wrestling.



I do hope she wins The Owen just because across every promotion she has been booked to win tournaments, so lean into that and call her a tournament expert.



I always thought she would be a mega star for WWE with her look and skill - appeals to Vince while also being really good in ring.



How wrong I was, see if stuff comes out in any interviews (because she obviously left quite unhappily) but apparently Vince and Dunn saw her as "too big" and asked her to slim down (clearly not a view followed by all as she just a week or so ago opened up exclusive paid content on a site I am sure you all now of, and has already apparently made tens of thousands of dollars from that in a week)