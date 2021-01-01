« previous next »
Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 05:52:25 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 04:20:56 pm
In one of his few opinions that I actually agree with, Cornette once described him as "not a top guy but the guy that works with the top guys".
What does he mean by top guy, on par with Austin, Rock and Hogan? Of course he was never that, neither was Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. But he was a solid heel and great entertainment when he was working against The Rock back in 1999.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,578
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 07:39:47 pm »
That period around 2005 (I think) he came back from the serious knee injury, he was carrying the place. It was that era between Austin/Rock and what would later be Cena/Orton.

He used to be criticised a lot for not putting talent over, yet honestly I never saw this more than others in particular. On the 'grandest stage' of 'em all, WM, his record is 9-13. As has been said, his 'heelness' made the other fella even more over, that's an art in of itself.

His association with Stephanie obviously got him some baggage, but on the flip side he was smart, came from a relatively well off background and climbed further up, didn't end up in a sorry state sadly others do end up in.

No he's not on mount Rushmore, but I'll always remember that period when he turned his gimmick from the frilly shirt nobleman to the Triple H he came to be known as, and his mic work was some of the best.
Logged

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 08:22:14 pm »
Had 2 fantastic entrance themes with 'My Time' and 'The Game. '
Was the first heel to leave the wrestlemania main event as world champion as well.

Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,567
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 08:38:48 pm »
His match at Summerslam 98 v The Rock was brilliant.

I loved his heel turn when he teamed with Austin before he did his quad. Mad to think where that could have gone.

The whole Daniel Bryan stuff at WM30 was ace too. Put him over there.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 08:46:20 pm »
HHH was always my favourite when I used to watch WWF from 98-03ish. Loved him as part of DX and then also when he was the mega heel is the days of the Rock and Austin.

Obviously his backstage stuff has clouded a lot of peoples opinions on him but first and foremost he was a great wrestler who has had some of the greatest matches ever.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,578
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 08:54:39 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 08:38:48 pm
I loved his heel turn when he teamed with Austin before he did his quad.
Actually yes correct, it was his quad he came back from, not knee as I stated.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm »
Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 08:46:20 pm
HHH was always my favourite when I used to watch WWF from 98-03ish. Loved him as part of DX and then also when he was the mega heel is the days of the Rock and Austin.

Obviously his backstage stuff has clouded a lot of peoples opinions on him but first and foremost he was a great wrestler who has had some of the greatest matches ever.

Yeah, I do wonder how much more fondly hed be remembered if he walked away in 2003 like Austin and Rock did. For me he was absolutely their equal in that period from say 99 to 02. He was versatile too, a brilliant evil heel but had periods of being super over as a face and could do the comedy stuff too (the skit with him and Rock well after both had largely hung up their boots was epic).

So no, he was never as huge as Rock or Austin, breaking into the mainstream, but he was every bit as integral to that era IMO. And plenty of good moments in later years too, not to mention helping shape NXT.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Seis Veces
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 09:15:33 pm »
A great performer who was in so many classic matches. Always loved him with HBK and even enjoyed his post main event/championship matches in his last years as a regular performance. I loved the cell match he had with Undertaker about ten years ago at Wrestlemania, being amazed that both of them could still do it.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 04:20:56 pm
In one of his few opinions that I actually agree with, Cornette once described him as "not a top guy but the guy that works with the top guys".

For me, Triple H was a proper jack of all trades. He was never as good an in-ring technician as Shawn Michaels or as good on the mic as The Rock. He never had as much charisma as Stone Cold, or as much presence as The Undertaker, and he wasn't as over as Hulk Hogan or as much of a physical freak of nature as Brock Lesnar.

But he still had every single one of those qualities in spades, and he was able to get a class feud out of just about anyone as a result.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 12:15:45 am »
Trips was a good all rounder but nowhere near as talented as the top technicians or as over as the top wrestlers in the company, which is why he repeatedly had to piggyback on others' shoulders - Shawn, Austin and arguably Flair. He could put on a good match and he was decent on the mic but I wouldn't put him near Jericho or Angle let alone the Mount Rushmore level. I also don't remember a great match from him after, say, 2003.

The main reason there's the resistance however is the backstage stuff. His antics in the Kliq, his attempt to block Angle 's ascension to the top level, the reign of terror where he didn't put over Booker or Steiner and where everything had to revolve around him because he was desperate to be the cool heel despite lacking the charisma required, the Sting burial, stealing Goldberg's entrance for Wrestlemania and of course the boot coming firmly down on the Summer of Punk.

And I think that's fair. It clouds how people look at Nash and Hogan, why shouldn't it be an issue with HHH?
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 01:41:17 am »
One of the main reasons I stopped watching wrestling in 2000 was charisma-vacuum HHH being elevated to the main event scene. Awful to see the title thrown about between true legends and then this plonker suddenly wearing the strap accompanied by Vince's daughter. Somehow the guy that was the worst part of every group he was in in the 90s became championship material. Mental stuff.

Happy retirement!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,818
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 10:33:56 am »
Starks is money.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,709
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
HHH's real-life face turn from being a talent burier to having so many of the current crop thanking him for their success is really something
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 12:55:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:33:56 am
Starks is money.

He reminds me so much of loads of great intercontinental champions from the old days (including the lazy comparison of the Rock in his early years). I've heard it mentioned that he's pretty studious when it comes to watching tapes of old matches and feuds.

The trouble is that AEW have got an absolute ton of people knocking on the door to a higher level and you can't make TV time for them all. It's a good problem to have, but some deserving people will end up missing out. Maybe the RoH acquisition can be helpful with that (bearing in mind the danger of making it an obvious AEW 'B' show).
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
