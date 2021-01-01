That period around 2005 (I think) he came back from the serious knee injury, he was carrying the place. It was that era between Austin/Rock and what would later be Cena/Orton.



He used to be criticised a lot for not putting talent over, yet honestly I never saw this more than others in particular. On the 'grandest stage' of 'em all, WM, his record is 9-13. As has been said, his 'heelness' made the other fella even more over, that's an art in of itself.



His association with Stephanie obviously got him some baggage, but on the flip side he was smart, came from a relatively well off background and climbed further up, didn't end up in a sorry state sadly others do end up in.



No he's not on mount Rushmore, but I'll always remember that period when he turned his gimmick from the frilly shirt nobleman to the Triple H he came to be known as, and his mic work was some of the best.